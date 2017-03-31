22 Mindblowing Books For Anyone Who’s Slightly Obsessed With True Crime





In Cold Blood : A True Account of a Multiple Murder and Its Consequences by Truman Capote

: With the publication of this book, Capote permanently ripped through the barrier separating crime reportage from serious literature. As he reconstructs the 1959 murder of a Kansas farm family and the investigation that led to the capture, trial, and execution of the killers, Capote generates suspense and empathy.





The I-5 Killer by Ann Rule

: The terrifying true story of the I-5 serial killer from the #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Stranger Beside Me.As a young man, Randall Woodfield had it all—a star athlete, good looks, and an award-winning student. Working in the swinging West Coast bar scene, he had more than his share of women. But he wanted more than just sex. An appetite for unspeakable violent acts led him to cruise the I-5 highway through California to Washington, leaving a trail of victims along the way. As the list of the dead grew, the police mobilized to stop a twisted killer who had 44 known deaths to his name.





Perfect Victim by Carla Norton and Christine McGuire

: Colleen Stan was a sweet-natured, lively twenty-year-old when she set out to hitchhike from her home in Washington to Southern California. Seven years later she emerged from hell, the victim of a bizarre and chilling crime. Cameron and Janice Hooker had literally made her their slave - and forced her to endure all of Cameron's twisted sexual perversions.During these seven years the Hookers had two children, entertained their friends at home and held down jobs - while Colleen was held captive in a coffin-like box under their bed.This is also the story of Christine McGuire, a young, inexperienced deputy district attorney who prosecuted Cameron Hooker for kidnapping and successfully explained why Colleen - who had numerous chances to escape - stayed captive for so many years.





Helter Skelter: The True Story of the Manson Murders by Vincent Bugliosi

: The shocking true story of the Manson murders, revealed in this harrowing, often terrifying book. Helter Skelter won a Mystery Writers of America Edgar Award in 1975 for Best Fact Crime Book.On August 9th 1969, seven people were found shot, stabbed and bludgeoned to death in Los Angeles. America watched in fascinated horror as the killers were tried and convicted. But the real questions went unanswered. How did Manson make his 'family' kill for him? What made these young men and women kill again and again with no trace of remorse? Did the murders continue even after Manson's imprisonment?No matter how much you think you know about this case, this book will still shock you





Our Guys: The Glen Ridge Rape and the Secret Life of the Perfect Suburb (Men & Masculinity) by Bernard Lefkowitz