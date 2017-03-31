22 Mindblowing Books For Anyone Who’s Slightly Obsessed With True Crime
In Cold Blood : A True Account of a Multiple Murder and Its Consequences by Truman Capote
About: With the publication of this book, Capote permanently ripped through the barrier separating crime reportage from serious literature. As he reconstructs the 1959 murder of a Kansas farm family and the investigation that led to the capture, trial, and execution of the killers, Capote generates suspense and empathy.
The I-5 Killer by Ann Rule
About: The terrifying true story of the I-5 serial killer from the #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Stranger Beside Me.
As a young man, Randall Woodfield had it all—a star athlete, good looks, and an award-winning student. Working in the swinging West Coast bar scene, he had more than his share of women. But he wanted more than just sex. An appetite for unspeakable violent acts led him to cruise the I-5 highway through California to Washington, leaving a trail of victims along the way. As the list of the dead grew, the police mobilized to stop a twisted killer who had 44 known deaths to his name.
Perfect Victim by Carla Norton and Christine McGuire
About: Colleen Stan was a sweet-natured, lively twenty-year-old when she set out to hitchhike from her home in Washington to Southern California. Seven years later she emerged from hell, the victim of a bizarre and chilling crime. Cameron and Janice Hooker had literally made her their slave - and forced her to endure all of Cameron's twisted sexual perversions.
During these seven years the Hookers had two children, entertained their friends at home and held down jobs - while Colleen was held captive in a coffin-like box under their bed.
This is also the story of Christine McGuire, a young, inexperienced deputy district attorney who prosecuted Cameron Hooker for kidnapping and successfully explained why Colleen - who had numerous chances to escape - stayed captive for so many years.
Helter Skelter: The True Story of the Manson Murders by Vincent Bugliosi
About: The shocking true story of the Manson murders, revealed in this harrowing, often terrifying book. Helter Skelter won a Mystery Writers of America Edgar Award in 1975 for Best Fact Crime Book.
On August 9th 1969, seven people were found shot, stabbed and bludgeoned to death in Los Angeles. America watched in fascinated horror as the killers were tried and convicted. But the real questions went unanswered. How did Manson make his 'family' kill for him? What made these young men and women kill again and again with no trace of remorse? Did the murders continue even after Manson's imprisonment?
No matter how much you think you know about this case, this book will still shock you
Our Guys: The Glen Ridge Rape and the Secret Life of the Perfect Suburb (Men & Masculinity) by Bernard Lefkowitz
About: It was a crime that captured national attention. In the idyllic suburb of Glen Ridge, New Jersey, four of the town's most popular high school athletes were accused of raping a retarded young woman while nine of their teammates watched. Everyone was riveted by the question: What went wrong in this seemingly flawless American town? In search of the answer, Bernard Lefkowitz takes the reader behind Glen Ridge's manicured facade into the shadowy basement that was the scene of the rape, into the mansions on "Millionaire's Row," into the All-American high school, and finally into the courtroom where justice itself was on trial.
Lefkowitz's sweeping narrative, informed by more than 200 interviews and six years of research, recreates a murky adolescent world that parents didn't—or wouldn't—see: a high school dominated by a band of predatory athletes; a teenage culture where girls were frequently abused and humiliated at sybaritic and destructive parties, and a town that continued to embrace its celebrity athletes—despite the havoc they created—as "our guys." But that was not only true of Glen Ridge; Lefkowitz found that the unqualified adulation the athletes received in their town was echoed in communities throughout the nation. Glen Ridge was not an aberration. The clash of cultures and values that divided Glen Ridge, Lefkowitz writes, still divides the country.
Parents, teachers, and anyone concerned with how children are raised, how their characters are formed, how boys and girls learn to treat each other, will want to read this important book.
True Crime Post!
IIRC there's some sketchiness with Christine McGuire and the royalties for Perfect Victim and how Stan didn't see a dime for helping with the book. Carla Norton's novels are pretty damned good and are obviously inspired by Stan's case if you prefer fiction to true crime.
Also, the murders of the Rogers women broke my heart. Michelle Rogers fought so hard and was so young.
people like brock turner and these guys need to be destroyed
In Cold Blood is amazing, I was so appreciative of how well Capote (the film) portrayed all of the events involved in writing the book. (#JusticeForHarperLee) I highly, highly recommend Gerald Clarke's biography on Capote, it's incredible (And unforgiving) and he had constant, uninterrupted access to him and all of his letters/stories/etc. for well over a decade. Obviously it's not a True Crime novel but it does talk about ICB quite a bit and it's what Capote was based upon.
I could only get through about 1/3 of the I-5 Killer, it was just gruesome and it was a story I'd never heard anything about so I didn't really have much motivation to continue it. The Stranger Beside Me is a much better book - it's gruesome but absolutely fascinating how she ended up knowing the dude she was writing a book about and how long she held out in believing he was guilty.
also check out the "You Must Remember This" podcast -they have a series on the Manson murders that is excellent
i've been wanting to read killing for company for ages, about dennis nilsen (kind of the english dahmer).
also you should read Michelle Knight's book if you want something similar (she was one of the Cleveland 3/Ariel Castro victims)