I'm so happy it's back tonight!!! Reply

so happy it's back! Reply

I forgot this was back. I need to get snacks. Reply

Edited at 2017-03-30 10:35 pm (UTC) jughead is definitely hotter than archie. Reply

for real Reply

Seriously. And he's way more interesting. Archie is boring as shit and barely remember he's the main character when anyone else is on screen. Reply

LIES YOU TELL Reply

agreed Reply

preach Reply

yesss I was just checking when it's on next! this hiatus has been LOONG

is it an hour or two until it airs? Reply

two hours I think??? Reply

ty Ginger Judas! <3 Reply

Is this show worth starting? I need a new TV show and everyone is talking about this but these clips aren't really selling it.... Reply

it's a fun show (gets addicting fast) Reply

Yeah it's great mindless entertainment Reply

i love how in there's always at least 1 person in every single riverdale post that asks this lol



but yes Reply

it's really really dumb but fun

if ur the type to try and find rationality in tv shows tho this isn't for u Reply

That screen cap is killing me! Isn't Jughead supposed to be the flannel-y guy while Archie has the ~bod? I love this ridiculous show. Reply

this was so gd cute Reply

ARE YOU TRYING TO KILL ME W/ THIS GIF



honestly i think i love him sfm bc he makes the exact same facial expressions and has the same mannerisms as my bf Reply

Cute Reply

i wasn't really paying attention during the Grundy episodes, what did they fight about over the summer? Just that Archie bailed on a road trip? Reply

Yep. According to the prequel comic, the road trip was a final ditch effort to save a crumbling friendship. No reason has been given as to why it was crumbling though Reply

Judging by the screenshot -all my jughead fantasies are coming true... Reply

SOON Reply

also omg guys:

BREAKING: Mike Flynn just notified congress that he's willing to testify in exchange for immunity: WSJ https://t.co/o9oKZE1kqy pic.twitter.com/HEvjuewkWt — Raw Story (@RawStory) March 30, 2017





i say this in every archie post im in but omg that hair. i just cannot get over how bad it looks.also omg guys: Reply

OH MY FUCKING GGGAAAAAWWWWWDDDD!!!!!! Reply

holy shit Reply

omg Reply

LMFAOOOFDODFGBHJDFHJBANJCNJ BYEEEEEE Reply

Heihei is my king. Reply

oh my God

OH MY GOD Reply

hahahahaha



FLASHBACK — Mike Flynn: “Lock her up! … If I did a tenth of what she did, I would be in jail”



Now he wants immunity https://t.co/mJKvZJvyBz pic.twitter.com/zl44VSL7ez — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 30, 2017





Edited at 2017-03-30 11:20 pm (UTC) He's fucked and he's gonna sing like a canary. At least we can always watch him chanting "lock her up" on loop to really feel the karma. Snitch!hahahahaha Reply

is this real liiiiiiiiife Reply

i keep refreshing ontd for a post about it lol Reply

I am a Jughead ho but something about him in that first vid is NAGL, I think it's that I can't see his hair so I'm reminded of bb Cole Sprouse and nooo. Reply

Finally! I was dying without my Juggy fix. <3 Reply

