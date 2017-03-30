Black Sails: Luke Arnold keeps trolling Tumblr + Social media round-up

These days it's no secret that Luke Arnold browses the Black Sails tag on tumblr, bc apparently he has no sense of self-preservation.
True to form, he keeps trolling.

(Trivia: he's actually trained in swordfighting and choreographed fight scenes for a Peter Pan movie!)

He also remains relatable reminiscing over the real star of season 1: Flint's hair.




Meanwhile, in between continuously writing & reblogging pissed-off tweets over Brexit and 45, our favourite ginger Toby Stephens took the time for a pre-409 statement:

The creators also had some BTS fun:



And last but not least, Luke dropped another bunch of cute on-set photos on his Instagram!




Crew, are you ready for this iconic gay pirate show to end on Sunday?
