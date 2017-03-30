Black Sails: Luke Arnold keeps trolling Tumblr + Social media round-up
True to form, he keeps trolling.
See this swordfighting montage? There was one with shirt off.— Luke Arnold (@LongLukeArnold) 27. März 2017
Oh shit. Tumblr is on fire again. #BlackSails
(Trivia: he's actually trained in swordfighting and choreographed fight scenes for a Peter Pan movie!)
He also remains relatable reminiscing over the real star of season 1: Flint's hair.
Singleton flashbacks. Remember back then? Ponytail. Gates. Miranda... somebody pour me a drink #BlackSails— Luke Arnold (@LongLukeArnold) 27. März 2017
When enough people wish for a Flint and Silver sword-training sequence apparently it happens #BlackSails— Luke Arnold (@LongLukeArnold) March 27, 2017
Yeah, sword fighting on soft sand with one leg was so much fun. Really. Joyous. #BlackSails— Luke Arnold (@LongLukeArnold) 27. März 2017
Woodes "who will win?"— Luke Arnold (@LongLukeArnold) 27. März 2017
Flint "what's Silver's backstory?"
... are these characters or fans? #BlackSails
Oh shit, he said "Thomas".— Luke Arnold (@LongLukeArnold) 27. März 2017
Everyone, put the torches down. No, get back! STOP! SETTLE DOWN EVERYBODY PLEASE!
Stop. Watch. @luke_j_roberts and @zethu_dlomo in top fucking form. With some bonus @hannahnewuk #BlackSails— Luke Arnold (@LongLukeArnold) 27. März 2017
Silver don't give two shits about your need for narrative #BlackSails— Luke Arnold (@LongLukeArnold) 27. März 2017
Cut from the first episode: Rackham was a WWII fighter pilot who sailed through the Bermuda Triangle and crashed in the 1700's #BlackSails— Luke Arnold (@LongLukeArnold) 27. März 2017
Yes. Yes. Yes. #Joji #BlackSails— Luke Arnold (@LongLukeArnold) 27. März 2017
No. No. No. #Joji #BlackSails— Luke Arnold (@LongLukeArnold) 27. März 2017
Meanwhile, in between continuously writing & reblogging pissed-off tweets over Brexit and 45, our favourite ginger Toby Stephens took the time for a pre-409 statement:
What goes on on Skeleton Island, stays on Skeleton Island. Enjoy. #BlackSails penultathon!— TOBY STEPHENS (@TobyStephensInV) 26. März 2017
The creators also had some BTS fun:
Stunt Doubles for @TobyStephensInV and @LongLukeArnold?! Or Executive Producers stealing props?! Guess. #BlackSails pic.twitter.com/YjSsmLTyEO— Dan Shotz (@danshotz) 27. März 2017
And last but not least, Luke dropped another bunch of cute on-set photos on his Instagram!
Crew, are you ready for this iconic gay pirate show to end on Sunday?
plus the show never seemed particularly fanservice-y to me, aside from the network-mandated t&a. so i don't feel like they'd mention thomas just to make the fans scream for 2min, you know?
and i know of all shows, this one knows better than to bait people like that
and now that the end is here, i honestly can't really believe it. i feel like recording a shanty and shedding a tear. is that silly?
is maybe the greatest thing i've ever read
i'm in the middle, will keep you posted
where's second season
can i marry claire
toby saying his mhmms twice during the episode annihilated me tho
i ship johnny/skye properly now
THAT HAND KISS WAS NOT ENOUGH WTF
and yeeeah i caught the mhmmm and i cracked the fuck up
i rly need s2 rn
how do they get tom's eyes look so pink?
op, i'm in the middle of newton's law s1 finale, screaming my head off, how are you?
i need it to be sunday and at the same time i don't want this show to ever end. i'm so nervous about the finale
i hope he's enjoying our witty comments during the rewatches!
sooo... it's schrödinger's disastrous ending in my head rn.
i wonder how many of that extra 15-20 mins is just bts stuff and not actually indicative of a longer than usual episode
i have a feeling we're getting a ginormous bts thingy at the end, which i can't exactly be mad at
I'm so nervous. I think that's why I've put off catching up for a while tbh. Flint is one of my favorite television characters EVER and I just want the narrative to do right by him.