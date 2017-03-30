Black Sails: Luke Arnold keeps trolling Tumblr + Social media round-up

no, to answer your question. no, i am not ready. like, even a little. before 409 i was ready to leave this desolate hellscape of a show but 409 gave me so much life that now im like PLEASE, PLEASE DONT LEAVE ME Reply

Thread

Link

btw if they don't properly do sth with that dangling thomas thread i'll burn down starz hq myself. they're consistently trolling us abt every thomas mention rn, and if this goes nowhere, not even a proper negative answer within the show, it'd be stringing ppl along so bad. and this show can do better, so i hope they will. Reply

Thread

Link

Seriously. Thomas or bust. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think that's the thing i'm most nervous about (everything else seems clear cut to me), but at the same time i have a ridiculous amount of faith in them not fucking that up for some weird reason. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, it feels like even as they troll us and stuff, they seem v attuned to the narrative weight even a mention of thomas' name has. i don't want to believe that a show as thought-out (generally, obvsly there are flaws too) as black sails does it so casually, and they're perfectly aware what it does to the fandom when they say it.



plus the show never seemed particularly fanservice-y to me, aside from the network-mandated t&a. so i don't feel like they'd mention thomas just to make the fans scream for 2min, you know? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i have lowered my expectations to the point where i'll be okay if thomas turns out to be dead but flint goes looking for him anyway, but i'm not okay with them not bringing it up at all. don't let me down writers Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

agreed! the show has come too far with the hints and the foreshadowing of Thomas that not following through would be cruel and frankly super shitty



and i know of all shows, this one knows better than to bait people like that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sunday? Only ten episodes? 😢 Reply

Thread

Link

well, except for s1 (8 eps) every season has had only 10. but the finale will be 71min, at least. #STILLNOTENOUGH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not ready Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that bts shot of izzy is positively poetic lol



and now that the end is here, i honestly can't really believe it. i feel like recording a shanty and shedding a tear. is that silly? Reply

Thread

Link

don't play Reply

Thread

Link

Flint's hair was the true star of S1, Luke's sword fighting trivia is awesome, justice for background king Joji, Madi-Rogers scene was amazing, Luke step away from Twitter/Tumblr for your own sanity, before they eat you alive. Reply

Thread

Link

I actually am ready for it to be over, tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Cut from the first episode: Rackham was a WWII fighter pilot who sailed through the Bermuda Triangle and crashed in the 1700's #BlackSails"



is maybe the greatest thing i've ever read Reply

Thread

Link

it'll make sense why his hair is so clean and fluffy - he actually has some shampoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel like there are so many obvious accompaniments to his character that only work if he's from at least the 1920s. clearly daddy jack is a jazz man. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

suddenly everything makes sense Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fibu have you seen the newton's law finale yet? thoughts???

Reply

Thread

Link

lmaooooooooooooooo great minds...

i'm in the middle, will keep you posted Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hate them so fucking much

where's second season

can i marry claire





toby saying his mhmms twice during the episode annihilated me tho



Edited at 2017-03-30 09:51 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yasssss i was going to say the same re: claire, WHAT AN ICON

i ship johnny/skye properly now

THAT HAND KISS WAS NOT ENOUGH WTF



and yeeeah i caught the mhmmm and i cracked the fuck up



i rly need s2 rn Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

fuck batver



how do they get tom's eyes look so pink?



op, i'm in the middle of newton's law s1 finale, screaming my head off, how are you? Reply

Thread

Link

lol don't do it luke, stay away from tumblr!



i need it to be sunday and at the same time i don't want this show to ever end. i'm so nervous about the finale Reply

Thread

Link

i fully expect that luke has an incognito tumblr utterly indistinguishable from any other black sails' fan's tumblr (and a burner lj acccount so he can keep up with ontd_bs posts, just in my humble opinion!) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i long for the days when the fourth wall still existed, but luke is definitely a good sport about it.



i hope he's enjoying our witty comments during the rewatches! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'm so nervous, i'm so scared for the ending to be shit yet i've never trusted a team of tv writers this much, bc despite their fuck-ups they've also delivered so so so much.



sooo... it's schrödinger's disastrous ending in my head rn. Reply

Thread

Link









i wonder how many of that extra 15-20 mins is just bts stuff and not actually indicative of a longer than usual episode i'm glad it's confirmed that max is definitely in the finale (and anne too i'm assuming) 😎i wonder how many of that extra 15-20 mins is just bts stuff and not actually indicative of a longer than usual episode Reply

Thread

Link

wait, does that happen? like, do they include the bts stuff in the runtime on there? bc it'd be spitting mad if that's why it's so long. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep, about 3 minutes is usually allotted for the next ep promo and creators bts featurette



i have a feeling we're getting a ginormous bts thingy at the end, which i can't exactly be mad at Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think they do. But the average episode runs 55-60 mins because the recap + credits are included so they finale won't have more than 10-15 mins extra unless they cut every fat. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link