Quentin Tarantino & girlfriend are fighting over having kids

no thankfully my parents and grandparents understand that i do not want children and are unable to take care of them because of my mental illness Reply

Same Reply

Still hoping to arrive at that stage myself. :/ Reply

same... except that my parents are the fucking reason I have PTSD, depression, and anxiety from being abusive my whole life Reply

don't breed w/ this bloated foot freak sis! Reply

lmao amen! Reply

you know what? it must be upsetting to have a partner who refuses to cum anywhere except between her toes



i say scrape it out and bottle it sis! Reply

BARF at this visual Reply

Seriously, she needs to lose him asap. Reply

If all she has is a promise ring after 8 years, and he's still not ready to commit or have kids, he's never going to be ready. Or maybe when he's 80.



She's wasting some of the best years of her life. Cut him loose now, honey. It won't ever get any better. Reply

girl, you can do better.







Also, nah...I've made it pretty clear to my mom that I don't want kids and while shes kind of a bitch about it(she just DOESNT KNOW why any woman would wanted kids, kids are so ~fufilling~ blah blah) she also has my sister who's giving her grandkids so at least shes got some Reply

do you really want to roll the genetic dice with th@? adopt, yall. Reply

money tho Reply

sis wdym money, that's quentin tarantino Reply

LMAO but ia! Reply

lol Reply

"and because her family is pressuring her to have them"



i. hate. this. shit.



the first time i felt pressured to think about having kids was when i was literally right out of high school and my cousin had just had her first born and my grandma said to me "you're next!". no sis, i'm not and i'll never be. 🤘



i remember when i made a post here abt adele saying she respects women who don't have children and i loved seeing the support for that tbh. Reply

Yes! I identify with what you are saying so much. I definitely don't want kids now and I can't see myself ever wanting them in the future. It can get super awkward around family tho. Reply

Your grandma thought you should be having kids at that age?! Yeesh. Reply

My parents are even worse. My mom got mad at me and tried to one up me during a disagreement we were having (forgot about what), and said your 19 yr old cousin is married and as a kid already, what do you have? I was so stunned and baffled, I was 22 at the time and was in college studying for my bachelors..like wtf??? I don't understand what she wanted from me? to stop all this shit about getting a career, fuck the first guy I meet and have children for her? huh??



Then there was another time, I was 24, and my dad asked when I was going to have my own family? I'm like holy shit, I just graduated from college, chill the fuck out. & every time I have dinner with my mom or dad, they always bring up shit about how my childhood friends are getting married or having kids, hinting that it's my turn.. I don't know how to break it to them, I don't ever want kids, and marriage, I'm not too keen about either. Reply

A 54 year old man wants to wait longer to have kids??? I hate that men don't have a "time limit" like women do tbh Reply

well men have usable sperm well into their 90's as opposed to women whom have around 30 years for their uterus if they don't get pregnant as a teenager



Edited at 2017-03-30 07:57 pm (UTC)

I'm pretty sure there are increased birth risks with older sperm tho

I find it interesting that female humans are only 1 or two animals in the world who have a "biological clock". Reply

Mte. And really, if he's not ready by now, he never will be. Reply

I thought I'd read something about how men's "time limit" is 53 and how past that it's not recommended for them to have one so.... he's already too late by those standards Reply

I don't think he wants kids tbh Reply

i find that disgusting for him to say that he'll wait until later. why not just fucking say no Reply

Also old men probably make terrible parents? Plus who wants their dad to be 75 at their HS graduation? Reply

really, if you haven't had them by now, why bother? Reply

ikr!! this is such a red flag for manchildishness!



she should cut her losses with him and put her family in time out too. sometimes i forget am so lucky i had minimal pressure to have kids



Edited at 2017-03-30 09:11 pm (UTC)

LBR here, he doesn't plan on putting kids off until later, he's planning on not having kids period. He's just avoiding telling her that for whatever cowardly reason. Reply

It's a medical myth that men have the luxury of waiting longer.

Their jank ass sperm starts going sour and the longer they wait the higher the chances for physical and/or emotional issues for the child. They are lying to themselves if they think otherwise. Reply

Reading this book where the mother is freaked out over the father also wanting full custody of their kids makes me think it was a good idea for me not to have kids. Like, I can't see why the mother is freaking out so damned much (ftr, there's no abuse; the mother admits the guy is a great father, etc.). Incomprehensible to me why someone would want their kids full-time if they could split it with the other parent. Reply

My first guess would be it's $$$ related Reply

Spite, in many cases, though possibly not the one you're referencing. But I've seen people demand full custody of the children purely out of spite. It's never fully thought through (or they would be smart enough not to do it, you'd think) and the children suffer as a result. Reinforces the idea that many people who have kids are not cut out for the job, especially in terms of emotional maturity. Reply

So true, especially your last sentence. A lot of people use their kids as bargaining chips. Reply

why would you want have kids with 54 year old?? maybe if he froze his sperm a few decades earlier... Reply

just break up with her. no one should feel pressured to be a parent when they dont want to or arent ready Reply

IA. I wouldn't want a child with a partner who felt like he had to rather than he wanted to. And I wouldn't want to be forced to have kids. Reply

gorl



love yourself. and your potential non-foot faced, non-foot loving kids Reply

It's probably not a good idea to have kids until both parents are totally ready. It's also probably not a good idea to have kids with QT, but whatevs. Reply

WTF i thought he was gay Reply

LMAO how? Since when? Especially after the foot thing came out years ago. Reply

i don't know really i just.... idk Reply

LMAO CACKLING Reply

LOL Reply

I thought he was with uma thurman.. lol Reply

i've wanted a family for forever but at this point in my life i dont think anyone will love me enough. i'd consider adopting for sure but the biological need to continue on my genes or whatever is strong Reply

He's stringing her along. Men who screw over women who want kids are fucking garbage. She has a limited time to create a family and he's wasting her precious time. She needs to dump his ass and find someone who is ready to have a family. Reply

Yeah ia if this is true it's really disrespectful to her Reply

No... She has the choice to leave someone who has not the exact same life plans, he's not stringing anyone tbh... He's just saying what he wants and obviously both want different things

shit happens Reply

ia i don't see how he's stringing her along if he's being clear about his intentions Reply

Parent

Yea, people need to be more honest with themselves, lets not pretend that many people ignore reality because they're hoping something will go their way. Reply

agreed, why doesn't she just date someone her own age? quentin has been on this earth for half a century, he already knows he doesn't want kids lbr Reply

IA. He's been upfront but she's still clinging on (to hope?) Reply

Giving her the false promise of children "sometime in the future" while she wastes her most fertile years in their relationship is pretty fucking shitty. He's lived for over 5 decades. He knows if he wants them or not. He knows if he's not ready now he probably never will be. He's just too selfish and likes having her around too much to say "what we want is incompatible so you should go find a guy to have kids with and I should be with a partner who is as chill about it as me/doesn't want kids/doesn't care." Instead he just strings her along with the promise of "maybe later" until it's too late for her to pursue what she wants with another dude. That's fucked up. Reply

Parent

Mte. As someone else said upthread, if he's not ready now, it's likely that he won't ever be. Reply

yup. i've dumped/turned down men who couldn't talk family, finances, future, etc Reply

Parent

Ding ding ding Reply

mte Reply

mte Reply

yup, ia Reply

They're both stupid. He's should know by now if he wants kids. He needs to be up front and tell her he doesn't. And she's been with him for 8 years, if he still don't know by now then he's not gonna want any in the future. Reply

If you are in a relationship where your significant other gives you a "promise ring" and you aren't in high school or part of a Christian cult in middle America? Run bitch.....run. Reply

LoL MTE Reply

One thousand times this. Reply

I read that as "your aren't high" and was like how do you know she's not high Reply

Fucking right? like, he is not a Jonas brother. Move on. Reply

lmaoooo fr Reply

lmao Reply

Yup. This is a total old(er), rich bachelor move. One of my dad's good friends was a multi-millionaire and was dating 20something year old women (he was in his 60s) and they would get all freaked out because they had been dating for over a year and wanted to get married. He always gave them a promise ring that they would be engaged one day. Of course it never turned into an engagement.



I can't tell you how many promise rings that dude shelled out to younger women Reply

lmaooooo i see this everywhere where i live. it's sad and frustrating and amusing all at the same time. Reply

It's so stupid. The fuck are you promising? Reply

yeah, that shit is fucking ludicrous Reply

