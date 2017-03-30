senait

Quentin Tarantino & girlfriend are fighting over having kids




· After Quentin Tarantino, 54, turned up to his birthday party without his 33 y/o girlfriend, Israeli singer Tara Pick, a source told Page Six that the couple are fighting over when to have children
· The source says that Quentin wants to be married and have kids later while Tara doesn't want to wait in part because of her ~biological clock~ and because her family is pressuring her to have them
· The couple aren't engaged but Quentin gave Tara a promise ring. They've known each other for 8 years

ONTD, do you feel like you're being pressured to have kids?
