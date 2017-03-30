Quentin Tarantino & girlfriend are fighting over having kids
Quentin Tarantino and his girlfriend are "fighting" over having children, a source says https://t.co/2H6I5myn8q pic.twitter.com/G1HQ3aMqvN— Page Six (@PageSix) March 27, 2017
· After Quentin Tarantino, 54, turned up to his birthday party without his 33 y/o girlfriend, Israeli singer Tara Pick, a source told Page Six that the couple are fighting over when to have children
· The source says that Quentin wants to be married and have kids later while Tara doesn't want to wait in part because of her ~biological clock~ and because her family is pressuring her to have them
· The couple aren't engaged but Quentin gave Tara a promise ring. They've known each other for 8 years
source
ONTD, do you feel like you're being pressured to have kids?
i say scrape it out and bottle it sis!
She's wasting some of the best years of her life. Cut him loose now, honey. It won't ever get any better.
Also, nah...I've made it pretty clear to my mom that I don't want kids and while shes kind of a bitch about it(she just DOESNT KNOW why any woman would wanted kids, kids are so ~fufilling~ blah blah) she also has my sister who's giving her grandkids so at least shes got some
i. hate. this. shit.
the first time i felt pressured to think about having kids was when i was literally right out of high school and my cousin had just had her first born and my grandma said to me "you're next!". no sis, i'm not and i'll never be. 🤘
i remember when i made a post here abt adele saying she respects women who don't have children and i loved seeing the support for that tbh.
Then there was another time, I was 24, and my dad asked when I was going to have my own family? I'm like holy shit, I just graduated from college, chill the fuck out. & every time I have dinner with my mom or dad, they always bring up shit about how my childhood friends are getting married or having kids, hinting that it's my turn.. I don't know how to break it to them, I don't ever want kids, and marriage, I'm not too keen about either.
A 54 year old man wants to wait longer to have kids??? I hate that men don't have a "time limit" like women do tbh
Edited at 2017-03-30 07:57 pm (UTC)
she should cut her losses with him and put her family in time out too. sometimes i forget am so lucky i had minimal pressure to have kids
Edited at 2017-03-30 09:11 pm (UTC)
Their jank ass sperm starts going sour and the longer they wait the higher the chances for physical and/or emotional issues for the child. They are lying to themselves if they think otherwise.
love yourself. and your potential non-foot faced, non-foot loving kids
shit happens
I can't tell you how many promise rings that dude shelled out to younger women