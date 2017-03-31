Big Little Lies - Finale - Photos and Sneak Peek

They dragged the Amabella plot to hell and back.



I see 2 Eliza Doolittles and one Holly Golightly. Reply

Bonnie is Eliza? To me she seemed inspired by Roman Holiday.



Celeste, Madeline, Jane: Breakfast at Tiffany's (I saw glimpses of them in past episodes and the opening intro).



Renata: My Fair Lady



What are the men wearing though? What's their theme?



It's probably one of the twins hurting Amabella. Reply

That's what I think. Reply

i agree lol, and the death will somehow be related to the domestic violence secret spilling out Reply

Yup. They've seen it at home and are acting out. Thats what I think anyway. A Reply

i've never been a particular nicole kidman fan (i've always been v neutral on her) but BLL made me a stan. SHE'S JUST SO DAMN GOOD Reply

She's the best! Reply

her projects lately have been so fucking good and this one is no exception. ugh i love her sfm Reply

have you seen To Die For? imo she's always been beyond Reply

To Die For needs more love. It's so brilliant. Reply

same Reply

her accent is a bit irritating in this, but she's always been a great actress. i loved her in eyes wide shut. Reply

welcome to the team!!!! Reply

She's made some questionable choices role-wise in her career but she is absolutely a MARVEL to watch when she is given strong material.



I honestly consider her one of the best actors of her generation when it comes emoting with nuance and depth.



Like watch some of her older work before she got the botox and you will see, the woman is incredible! Reply

she's great. the billy on street segment about her was hilarious. Reply

Loved her in most of the movies mentioned in this thread, but especially in The Hours. I was in tears for most of it. Reply

I hope the finale is longer than an hour Reply

Me too, I keep thinking it would almost have to be with how much ground they have to cover. Reply

mte, idk how they can end it in an hour anyway Reply

smh it could've easily been 1h30 or so Reply

It damn well better be. How is it the finale already? Reply

Can't wait.



This show has solidified my eternal longing for a house on the beach. I can't even imagine how much Madeline's place would cost but I want it.



My sister binge watched the show between yesterday and today and correctly guessed the book ending, so I am curious to see if they change anything for the show. Reply

There was a post on ontd about the real estate on the show and Madeline's house was around $14 million. Reply

Wow, is that all?!? Less than I would have thought.



::cries:: Reply

14 million?!?! JESUS Reply

ugh i know this show + grace and frankie make me really really want a beach house so baddddd Reply

I am dying for a beach house. Reply

You won't have to wait long with global warming. The new coastline will come to you :D Reply

good job on your sister guessing the ending! I was legitimately shocked lol Reply

Where are you guys streaming this? I am poor and do not have HBO. Reply

ur the best <3 Reply

idg why Madeline wants to even end things with ed for this random guy who seems to have appeared outta no where who seems... trash anyway just try with ed? idk. i like ed. i hate his beard tho.



i'm glad this is a mini but i'm sorry to see this go tbh Reply

He didn't really come out of nowhere though. They had a long affair previously. She talked about it. Reply

yeah but it ended and it's stupid. lol. just my opinion. i just feel like it's been abrupt in the show maybe it was introduced better in the book. in the show she's just really neurotic and then she's ... in love and breaking up the relationship with ed (according to this clip?) i'm confused. I think the other storylines are far more compelling tbh Reply

It doesn't seem like Madeline wants to leave Ed. It's the guy who refuses to let it stay buried.

lmao i am so fucking excited for the finale. G A W D reese/dern/nicole have been EVERYTHING.

renata fucking would omg Reply

lmao mte, she's so extra and I love it Reply

lmao ik. my queen. Reply

it's weird bc everytime i see her in this outfit in the opening credits i think it's kristen wiig Reply

dead Reply

I'm shook Reply

i thought that was fucking matthew mcconaughey Reply

She looks amazing tbh. She should go brunette. Reply

This hilarious, my fiancé said the same thing and I told him that wasn't her in the opening credits haha Reply

I bet the murder is the guy who owns the coffee shop shooting the guy with the tattoos Jane found attractive.



That guy with the tattoos had it coming after he didn't tip very well that one time. Reply

I've def been wondering why they cast the reasonably recognizable Joseph Cross as this totally insignificant background character. My (kind of wild/random) guess is that he kills the real Saxon rapist guy 'for' Jane; surely he's overheard her conversations with Madeline and decides to be all ~gallant and take care of the dude himself. Why that dude would be there I don't know, but I made it up. Reply

The barista Tom character has an entire story arc w/ Jane in the novel that it seems they are skipping for the miniseries. Reply

this show is everything!!!!!! i don't want it to end



my theory for the finale is that madeline ends up leaving ed, bcos she clearly doesn't love him anymore no matter how much she tries to lie to herself that she does, one of the teachers in the school is hurting amebella and that celeste ends up killing perry with jane's gun or those kitchen knives she's been eyeing all season. i could be totally off.



nicole and reese are phenomenal. the abuse storyline is so realistic especially how celeste still loves perry and defends him and hopes he will change :( its almost like i'm watching a real life couple on screen.



oh I never thought about how it might be a teacher that's hurting amabella... i can see it honestly Reply

That scene with Nicole and the therapist was so painful, the way she keeps denying it and yet agreeing with everything the shrink was saying and staying on the couch to talk it through. :\\\\ Reply

Nicole as Celeste the last couple of episodes has been sublime, really what a phenomenal actress...she's been doing circles around everyone in this show. GIVE HER ALL THE AWARDS! Reply

I assume it has to be something unexpected, so not one of the obvious things they've set up (not Celeste killing Perry or vice-versa; not Madeline killing Bonnie or her ex; not Unfortunate Beard Adam Scott killing beautiful Santiago Cabrera, etc). My money is on something do with Joseph Cross, just because he's been very pointedly in the background all along. And I still think some creepy shit is happening between Adam Scott and Abigail. D: And I would think one of the twins is hurting Amabella, which is what will make Celeste finally leave Perry (because she sees that the kids are affected by the abuse after all). Haven't read the book, just wildly guessing.¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

I forgot his name but I have a feeling Abigail's dad/Madeline's ex will be either the one killed or the murderer Reply

all of these theories are so fun to read when you know what actually happened ahhhhh lmao Reply

ikr i love it, esp not knowing whether they'll diverge from the book or not Reply

yeah! I love reading and hearing theories from people who haven't read the book. I'm watching it with someone who hasn't read it and she's always speculating interesting stuff (it's hard not to interject with what I know haha) Reply

i DEVOURED this book in a day and a half basically. even downloaded the pdf so i could read it at work and read most of it at the office. it's not that well written but i couldn't put it down. but if it anything it really goes to show how perfect the adaptation is. they captured everything even with the changes - and even the major changes kept the tone and essence of it. imma stan forever



that being said, it made me realize that shailene is just... not that good. book jane has way more depth than what she has given in her performance and a better actress would've captured that imo



also i gasped LOUDLY @ the reveal and the part before that. i wanna know how they'll make that seem realistic considering the physical differences etc

i always thought maybe i just didn't "get" shailene's acting since i've never liked it. nope, she is just a really, really bad actress. she always goes for this "aw shucks" genuineness that does the opposite and comes off as awful and fake Reply

mte. especially when you see her up against all of these other incredible actresses.. it REALLY shows just how bad she is. Reply

she doesn't do jane any justice imo



i mean they did strip her off of some things but still Reply

