Big Little Lies - Finale - Photos and Sneak Peek

After yet another fight, Celeste (Nicole Kidman) makes a bold move. Before the school’s long-awaited fall fundraiser, Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) deals with fallout from her past, while Jane (Shailene Woodley) learns who’s really been hurting Amabella (Ivy George) at school.
I'm loving the Audrey Hepburn themed looks.
Celeste, Madeline, Jane: Breakfast at Tiffany's (I saw glimpses of them in past episodes and the opening intro).
Renata: My Fair Lady
What are the men wearing though? What's their theme?
I honestly consider her one of the best actors of her generation when it comes emoting with nuance and depth.
Like watch some of her older work before she got the botox and you will see, the woman is incredible!
This show has solidified my eternal longing for a house on the beach. I can't even imagine how much Madeline's place would cost but I want it.
My sister binge watched the show between yesterday and today and correctly guessed the book ending, so I am curious to see if they change anything for the show.
i'm glad this is a mini but i'm sorry to see this go tbh
lmao i am so fucking excited for the finale. G A W D reese/dern/nicole have been EVERYTHING.
my theory for the finale is that madeline ends up leaving ed, bcos she clearly doesn't love him anymore no matter how much she tries to lie to herself that she does, one of the teachers in the school is hurting amebella and that celeste ends up killing perry with jane's gun or those kitchen knives she's been eyeing all season. i could be totally off.
nicole and reese are phenomenal. the abuse storyline is so realistic especially how celeste still loves perry and defends him and hopes he will change :( its almost like i'm watching a real life couple on screen.
that being said, it made me realize that shailene is just... not that good. book jane has way more depth than what she has given in her performance and a better actress would've captured that imo
also i gasped LOUDLY @ the reveal and the part before that. i wanna know how they'll make that seem realistic considering the physical differences etc
i mean they did strip her off of some things but still