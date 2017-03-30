Wonder Woman Footage Reactions from CinemaCon, Plus Chris Pine Debuts a New...Look
Warner Bros. Pictures screened some new footage from Wonder Woman during their CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas last night to positive reactions all around. Check some of them out underneath the cut.
Just saw a ton of footage from Wonder Woman and holy shit does it look awesome.— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) March 30, 2017
Saw three scenes from Wonder Woman. They were wonderful. Just the right blend of tones and action.— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) March 30, 2017
Saw new #JusticeLeague & #WonderWoman footage. WW just looks baller and I was all about this rad Flash/Wonder Woman moment in JL #Cinemacon— ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) March 30, 2017
Looks like @PattyJenks and @GalGadot hit a home run with Wonder Woman. Amazing footage shown at #CinemaCon. Action is beyond flawless.— Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) March 30, 2017
Really liked the new #wonderwoman footage. https://t.co/JyipS4UZ8f— Rebecca Ford (@Beccamford) March 30, 2017
Director Patty Jenkins and co-star Chris Pine, sporting a newly shaved head, were on hand for the presentation. No word on whether the new look is for a movie role or just a personal change.
Power. Grace. Wisdom. Wonder. #PattyJenkins and #ChrisPine walk the @cinemacon carpet for @wonderwomanfilm. pic.twitter.com/cyMxCJsjKa— Warner Bros Pictures (@wbpictures) March 29, 2017
Chris Pine at CinemaCon right now! pic.twitter.com/hjeevayyy9— best of chris pine (@bestofpine) March 30, 2017
Does this make you more excited for Wonder Woman, ONTD? Also, what do you think of Chris' new 'do?
but like the other comment, I was so excited for Suicide Squad, even when I sat in the cinema, but then I watched it and it was.. yeah. I don't trust the dceu </3
Same. I really really want this to be good but I've been burned by the DC movieverse so many times I'm going to watch this movie with low expectations :(
like if they had shown me the doomsday fight and maybe one or two more clips from BvS i'd be like okay, the hype is (cautiously) real... but we all know how that travesty went down
Pine credited Homeland star Rupert Friend as his muse, adding that he took the plunge and grabbed the razor because he was "bored."
Studios pull the best footage for these teaser clips -- they're often not representative of the film overall. It would be fantastic if WW was a hit, but I'm not holding my breath.
I still would tho bc he's my choice of basic Chris.
I really want this to do well, I'm a Marvel fan but DC guys and gals deserve a good movie too, but I just don't know with DC's track record. I have a bad feeling.
whatisthetruth.gif
It's baffling to me how DC has all these classic heroes with ready made stories and just fumbles them.
I hope WW is good, I will probably go see it not bc I give a single fuck about superhero movies, but because I want it to be a success.
