Wonder Woman Footage Reactions from CinemaCon, Plus Chris Pine Debuts a New...Look

I want this to be great so badly but even reading this I'm really hesitant since I don't trust WB. Like you saw some good clips but that doesn't mean that the movie is good as a whole but I want it to be so badly. Please be awesome. Reply

Yeah, like c'mon, everything with video at CinemaCon has gotten good reception. It's called editing and snippets. I'm not believing shit until I see it myself in full. Reply

Right? Like people were stoked after seeing the Suicide Squad trailer too so "footage" means nothing to me. Reply

I had the same feeling. I was so jazzed for Suicide Squad after those trailers and then the movie was a wet fart of Hot Topic edgieness.



I really want it to be like CA: The First Avenger, I know everyone hated that movie but I loved it and how it delved into WWII



but like the other comment, I was so excited for Suicide Squad, even when I sat in the cinema, but then I watched it and it was.. yeah. I don't trust the dceu </3 Reply

BvS had the same reactions too. Reply

Same. I really really want this to be good but I've been burned by the DC movieverse so many times I'm going to watch this movie with low expectations :( Reply

right? lmao



like if they had shown me the doomsday fight and maybe one or two more clips from BvS i'd be like okay, the hype is (cautiously) real... but we all know how that travesty went down Reply

Apparently he shaved it because he was watching Homeland and got bored. It makes his head look big :/ Reply

lmao what on earth... Reply

lol seriously? Reply

The Star Trek: Beyond star, whose perfectly coiffed locks have stolen the hearts of many, told E! News' Marc Malkin he was recently home sick with the flu and watching Homeland when inspiration struck.



Pine credited Homeland star Rupert Friend as his muse, adding that he took the plunge and grabbed the razor because he was "bored."



http://www.eonline.com/news/839821/chri s-pine-is-now-practically-bald-find-out-w hat-inspired-his-freshly-shaved-do Reply

It really does. Reply

Is Homeland that bad? Reply

lmao idiot Reply

He does not have the right shaped head to rock this look, which is unfortunate.



Studios pull the best footage for these teaser clips -- they're often not representative of the film overall. It would be fantastic if WW was a hit, but I'm not holding my breath. Reply

Hate it ugh. Reply

Omg chris! Your one beauty! Reply

Yes! Love this book and movie Reply

lmfao, this iconic shade Reply

I love Winona in this movie, but lines like this always annoyed me because she has a naturally pretty face, lol. June Allyson and Kate Hepburn are still the best Jo castings physically. Reply

Theme hilarity of Winnona freaking Ryder being told this Reply

omg they're all babies Reply

He does not have the right head for a buzz cut.



I still would tho bc he's my choice of basic Chris.



That haircut on white men just makes me think they're skinheads :/ I'm sure (some of) them aren't but it's just uncomfortable. Reply

Hot Reply

Please correct me if I'm wrong, but wasn't there an early test reaction for the movie a month or so back and the reviewer mentioned that while it's okay it was really boring and lifeless or something? I remember it being posted here.



I really want this to do well, I'm a Marvel fan but DC guys and gals deserve a good movie too, but I just don't know with DC's track record. I have a bad feeling. Reply

I feel like I keep on hearing different things about this movie. I'm pretty sure there are rumors it's a mess and has been from the jump, but then I guess there have been people who've said it's good?



whatisthetruth.gif Reply

Yeah as I recall it was something about the movie just not coming together right. It's so damn frustrating because a Wonder Woman movie SHOULD BE SO EASY TO MAKE.



It's baffling to me how DC has all these classic heroes with ready made stories and just fumbles them. Reply

he looks like a middle school math teacher now Reply

That is weirdly accurate lol. One that would act super cool in class but take half points off for petty things on assignments. Reply

and make your parents sign your tests if you got a bad grade Reply

from the 70's Reply

Yes. He looks like a nerdy teacher but with a bang body Reply

I feel like it'll go to #1 at the box office, but it'll probably under perform in comparison to other superhero films. Reply

I can't stress enough how much I hate that shaved head. I realize no one asked me and he is free to live his life but omg! He had such great hair.



I hope WW is good, I will probably go see it not bc I give a single fuck about superhero movies, but because I want it to be a success. Reply

That last pic...his forehead looks Rihanna levels huge. Reply

yeah might want to go your hair back chris Reply

I so hope this will be good and does awesome at the BO. Movies with a female lead that kicks ass are far and between. We need this to be succesfull to gain more. The few ScarJo action movies we get don't cover it Reply

None of them look like they are dressed for the same event lol Reply

lmao I'm dying at Ben's outfit compared to Jason's Reply

Lol Ezra's somewhere in the middle Reply

lmaoo Reply

ikr im dyyying at ben in a flashy suit next to a bright yellow 'borg life' tshirt



jason is at burning man, ezra a fashion shoot, idk the next guy, ben some business meeting, cyborg dude is at a college freshman party, and henry is that guy who thinks he's deep for going to a bar alone Reply

too many men tbh Reply

Cavill got unattractive so fast Reply

Ben needs a better tailor. Reply

saw some pics on twitter and everyone looks like they're having such a fun time, except ben and henry tbh. Reply

Why aren't they affing Amy or Amber though. Reply

henry looks like shit Reply

What is wrong with Henry Cavill? Who puts on a waxy blazer and thinks they look good? I feel like he's brain damaged. Reply

