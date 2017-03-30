henry

Wonder Woman Footage Reactions from CinemaCon, Plus Chris Pine Debuts a New...Look



Warner Bros. Pictures screened some new footage from Wonder Woman during their CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas last night to positive reactions all around. Check some of them out underneath the cut.
















Director Patty Jenkins and co-star Chris Pine, sporting a newly shaved head, were on hand for the presentation. No word on whether the new look is for a movie role or just a personal change.






Does this make you more excited for Wonder Woman, ONTD? Also, what do you think of Chris' new 'do?
