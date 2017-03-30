Jordan Peele in talks to direct live-action Akira
#GetOut Director @JordanPeele Eyed for #Akira Remake by Warner Bros https://t.co/SnYzShky2E pic.twitter.com/aEdSmh5U2E— TheWrap (@TheWrap) March 30, 2017
-Jordan Peele is in early talks to direct live-action Akira according to sources at CinemaCon. He's high on WB's list after his success with Get Out.
-Akira's been in development hell for 15 years since they obtained the rights.
* not that asian would guarantee no whitewashing. looking at you, shyamalan.
