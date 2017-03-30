Jordan Peele in talks to direct live-action Akira

im loving seeing his career come up Reply

Thread

Link

Wait. Not right now. Not since GITS got out and fucked itself over. Not now Reply

Thread

Link

Repeating myself from round-up... I don't want a live action version of this, but I do like Peele. So idk how to feel about this. The original has a lot of elements that will translate fine - the aesthetic, the feel - but a lot that, uhhhh, won't. So idk. Reply

Thread

Link

I'd be okay with this as long as the casting isn't whitewashed. I could see Jordan Peele pushing for that. Reply

Thread

Link

I can too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

weren't all the actors attached to this white tho? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, but I'm wondering if that will change? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Nothing will be better than Harry Patridge's "AND PROM'S TOMORROW!" Reply

Thread

Link

now lets ride our bikes safely under the speed limit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like him and I'm glad he is getting this chance. I do wonder if they should also consider a Japanese director as well. Reply

Thread

Link

i'd rather an asian* (japanese) director, but it should go w/o saying that peele is infinitely preferable to some mediocre white boy tptb probably would have tapped otherwise lmao.



* not that asian would guarantee no whitewashing. looking at you, shyamalan. Reply

Thread

Link

I'd prefer an Asian director too, but I don't mind Jordan Peele if it happens. If Cary Fukunaga can do Beast of No Nations and Justin Lin can do a Black Panthers film, then why not? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao tbh i was kinda surprised to hear that justin lin was doing a black panthers drama (i heard it was a project developed specifically for him, too). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same here but it's safe to say that Peele is smart in racial relations judging on his past work. A lot of POC in privileged situations detach themselves from the struggle but he doesn't seem to be one of them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Those white kids might have had shoes that spoke to him though that's super judgmental. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm here for an Asian director and was about to comment the same thing, but I stopped to think does Anime need an Asian director exactly? Or just one who won't whitewash the cast and put random ethnicities in the bg? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

to challenge your point, do you think akira is a uniquely japanese story? it always felt like the type of dystopian story that could happen anywhere on the globe. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Here's to hoping he's paying attention to the GitS fiasco and keeps the cast Japanese Reply

Thread

Link

did you read the bullshit with the brain



Edited at 2017-03-30 07:04 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I did and it's going to be hilarious seeing people jump through hopes to defend it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the anime remake renaissance is only just starting and im already sick of it Reply

Thread

Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm surprised tbh. Like, y'all had the chance to do this in the past. Why now? And yeah I just don't want Cyberpunk to happen solely for this reason. Not even 45, jfc. That's my feelings in general rn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

these are gonna flop just like when they tried in the early/late 00s Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

good tbh, none of these deserve to do even remotely well until Hollywood also starts remembering that Asian people exist. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Oblig: When will I be getting my Meegan/Andre movie, though? Reply

Thread

Link

MEEGAN! YOU FORGOT YOUR JACKET! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Sis, you just keep staying flawless <3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Scarlet or Emma Stone.. so many casting choices Reply

Thread

Link

I don't see him doing the film unless WB promises not to whitewash it Reply

Thread

Link

I always keep low expectations when it comes to anime live actions Reply

Thread

Link

I have zero faith in Hollywood's abilities to adapt anime and Asian stories, so keep it. I'm sure this will be white-washed to hell, even if Peele pushes to cast Japanese actors. Reply

Thread

Link