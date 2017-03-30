|| wolves at your door ||

STARZ - AMERICAN GODS Title Sequence + Gillian Anderson News









Another look at Gillian Anderson as Media, Goddess of Television. Also, follow-up to the American Gods Character Posters post, Bryan sadly explains why we WON'T be seeing Gillian Anderson on any official promotional material :




Makes sense, but damn, I really wanted to have a full collection of these!
You Will Believe Again on April 30th

