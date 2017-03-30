STARZ - AMERICAN GODS Title Sequence + Gillian Anderson News

Love the opening credits, like a neon nightmare version of the girl w/ the dragon tattoo credits.

Really excited for this such an awesome cast.

Definitely got those vibes, I do wonder if it was a bit intentional? I couldn't find information on who is handling the music for the show...

So excited to have Fuller's vision back on my TV!

dittttto

mte GAWD

Absolutely love his aesthetic and vision, it's a perfect partnership with this book =)

me rn

yassssssss this looks so good

Those credits are Stunning!

What are your fave opening credits ONTD?

right now i enjoy the Big Little Lies one, and i like the Grace and Frankie ones.

i loved this Poland's Next Top Model opening as well

Reply

Oh wow, that is beautifully done! I've not watched our ANTM in years so I've no idea how those stack up, but yeah, wow =D

Some of my favorites :



Some of my favorites :







Reply

Carnivale's credits were just stunning!

Ive always wanted to see Damages ;l

Reply

Ugh, Damages was so damn amazing!



And the way it ended! Just amazing television. Reply

Carnivale's is masterpiece.

Right now, I love the credits for House of Cards, Big Little Lies, GoT, and Westworld.

I still think True Blood had amazing opening credits (regardless of how far downhill the show went).



I really like Crazyhead's opening sequence as well. Reply

The underrated gem that is TURИ.

Luke Cage.







Luke Cage.

Reply

The James Bond people should talk to the person who did this.

nip/tuck, big little lies, grace & frankie (i legit sing along to the song every time lmaooo), nurse jackie (ik a lot of ppl found it annoying but i loved it?), ally mcbeal (lol), fringe!!!!!, weeds!!!!, six feet under, the x files!!!, hannibal

i used to love the house opening credits. esp since they literally never changed them even when the mains were sidelined lol

sooooo good :) makes me wanna break shit lol



Reply

I'm biased but I'm currently partial to The Americans' opening titles



Reply

GOT has the best opening credits ever



specially considering it changes every episode (most of the time) Reply

Just Iconic.







Say what you will about the show but the opening was great when it first popped up.







I also like Westworld's opening but I feel like it is very similar to Six Feet Under's and SFU did it first and I like it more. Reply

http://www.artofthetitle.com/



Some of my fave TV Show Openings:



True Blood

Marco Polo

Six Feet Under

Cowboy Bebop

House of Cards

Vikings

Westworld

Dexter There is a cool site called Art of the Title that compiles all TV opening credits and even interviews directors about them!Some of my fave TV Show Openings:True BloodMarco PoloSix Feet UnderCowboy BebopHouse of CardsVikingsWestworldDexter Reply

I'm really hyped about this show.

that opening sequence is fantastic whoa



and i figured it was legal but bummer. i like how it adds an air of mystery though Reply

djksdfsdkf everything looks amazing!!! <333

Yessss can't wait for this

nnn, that mitch murder aesthetic starting @:56

i'm in heaven



i'm in heaven Reply

I love how they mashing the old and classical statuary with the neon lights. Loving that Blade Runner-esque aesthetic.



The American Gothic picture was great but I love the one in the oldtimey diner with the smart phone.



Edited at 2017-03-30 07:49 pm (UTC) Reply

The music reminds me of the music from The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.

yessss. thank you. I was trying to place it and it was killing me.

