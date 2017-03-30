STARZ - AMERICAN GODS Title Sequence + Gillian Anderson News
'American Gods' gives classic art a tech twist, because it already knows us way too well https://t.co/S2yM0a7ObC via @mashable— Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) March 29, 2017
On #TechTuesday, we pledge allegiance to the new gods. #AmericanGods pic.twitter.com/ml5GB7MKKj— American Gods (@AmericanGodsSTZ) March 28, 2017
Another look at Gillian Anderson as Media, Goddess of Television. Also, follow-up to the American Gods Character Posters post, Bryan sadly explains why we WON'T be seeing Gillian Anderson on any official promotional material :
@SrtaWino Unlikely there'll be any official #Media images in promotion. The personas she inhabits can't legally be used to promote the show.— Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) March 27, 2017
Makes sense, but damn, I really wanted to have a full collection of these!
---
You Will Believe Again on April 30th
Really excited for this such an awesome cast.
What are your fave opening credits ONTD?
right now i enjoy the Big Little Lies one, and i like the Grace and Frankie ones.
i loved this Poland's Next Top Model opening as well
Some of my favorites :
And the way it ended! Just amazing television.
I really like Crazyhead's opening sequence as well.
Luke Cage.
specially considering it changes every episode (most of the time)
Just Iconic.
Say what you will about the show but the opening was great when it first popped up.
I also like Westworld's opening but I feel like it is very similar to Six Feet Under's and SFU did it first and I like it more.
http://www.artofthetitle.com/
Some of my fave TV Show Openings:
True Blood
Marco Polo
Six Feet Under
Cowboy Bebop
House of Cards
Vikings
Westworld
Dexter
and i figured it was legal but bummer. i like how it adds an air of mystery though
i'm in heaven
The American Gothic picture was great but I love the one in the oldtimey diner with the smart phone.
