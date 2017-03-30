David Tennant Sues Rupert Murdoch for Hacking his Phone
Dr. Who and Jessica Jones actor David Tennant has joined with eight other people, including former Formula One racecar driver Eddie Irvine, to sue Rupert Murdoch over alleged hacking of their telephones by his former tabloid News of the World.
Murdoch closed News of the World in 2011 after it was revealed that it had eavesdropped on the voicemails of celebrities, politicians and even a 13-year-old murder victim. Several journalists were convicted and Murdoch's company paid out millions in compensation.
But Murdoch's company closed its compensation scheme in 2013, and "my clients have been left with no alternative but to issue claims in the High Court," according to lawyer Steven Heffer.
Since Sophia Myles is hardly tabloid fodder (not that I recognise any of those other names tbh), I can only assume that her phone was hacked during the time she was dating David Tennant.
Nvm, I should know the answer to that question by now.
Imagine all the shit el gobierno has seen/heard through our iPhones
I hope he does suffer the last few years of his life in jail
Sadly it won't be enough to put Murder out of the Propaganda BiZ.
finish him!!!
