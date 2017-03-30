David Tennant Sues Rupert Murdoch for Hacking his Phone

What a piece of garbage. Also, if these were private conversations how did he not think this would blow up in his face? It's not like people aren't going to know where this information was conversed if it's truly juicy. Reply

Lock up Piers Morgan and throw away the key!



Edited at 2017-03-30 06:37 pm (UTC)

yesss SUE HIM. SUE THEM ALL!!!!

Collyer Bristow said other claimants included Fran Cutler, Jess Morris, Tanya Frayne, Sophia Myles and Rob Gros.



http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-39442422



Since Sophia Myles is hardly tabloid fodder (not that I recognise any of those other names tbh), I can only assume that her phone was hacked during the time she was dating David Tennant.

I just started watching Broadchurch, so... get them David!!!!!!!

Good, I hope they win big against this fucker.

Wasn't that piece of shit Piers Morgan involved in this? How does he still have a career after that?



Nvm, I should know the answer to that question by now.

LMFAO



Imagine all the shit el gobierno has seen/heard through our iPhones Reply

They'd be bored to tears with mine. Although I hate Instagram for being so obvious in listening to keywords to tailor ads to me. Was having a debate with a friend about spicy Doritos vs Takis and soon enough a targeted ad for a Doritos version of the Takis appears. Damn that was specific! Corporate assholes.



Edited at 2017-03-30 07:08 pm (UTC)

They're watching you!

They see your every move

instagram keeps giving me ads in a wrong language so i need to work on my articulation maybe lol

I saw someone else talking about this on reddit recently. So creepy.

Yeah I went to settings and turned off instas access to my microphone but I bet they still listen and sell the keyword matches to the highest bidder.

YES! Months ago I was discussing detergent with my flatmate and what happens? Instagram starts giving me adverts for Ariel.

Go to settings/privacy/microphone and deselect the apps that target ads to you. Those are the ones listening.

yoooo ty for this

jesus, it's shocking how awful people can be....like, did he ever actually think that it was worth it? Like are the short articles you could right really worth doing something so shitty???

I hope he does suffer the last few years of his life in jail



I hope he does suffer the last few years of his life in jail Reply

i wonder what is taught re: ethics on british journalism classes. they're seem super cutthroat and amoral, even more so than what's common

I think if you're a fan of tabloids then no amount of teaching is gonna instil good values in you

GET HIM!!!

Sue the get for a couple hundred million‼️



Sadly it won't be enough to put Murder out of the Propaganda BiZ. Reply

End them, Teninch.

murdoch is the devil



finish him!!!



Edited at 2017-03-30 08:05 pm (UTC)

Ughhh... disgusting 😒



Edited at 2017-03-30 08:06 pm (UTC)

I'd love to see everyone they hacked join in on this. bankrupt (if it's possible) that skeezy old fuck.

Good

