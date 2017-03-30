David Tennant Sues Rupert Murdoch for Hacking his Phone



Dr. Who and Jessica Jones actor David Tennant has joined with eight other people, including former Formula One racecar driver Eddie Irvine, to sue Rupert Murdoch over alleged hacking of their telephones by his former tabloid News of the World.

Murdoch closed News of the World in 2011 after it was revealed that it had eavesdropped on the voicemails of celebrities, politicians and even a 13-year-old murder victim. Several journalists were convicted and Murdoch's company paid out millions in compensation.

But Murdoch's company closed its compensation scheme in 2013, and "my clients have been left with no alternative but to issue claims in the High Court," according to lawyer Steven Heffer.

source
