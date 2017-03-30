March 30th, 2017, 09:09 pm bunica1990 Game of Thrones Season 7: Long Walk - Official Promo source Tagged: emilia clarke, game of thrones (hbo), kit harington, lena headey Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 108108 comments Add comment
still such a long time to go tho
as soon as i saw the trailer, i refreshed tumblr for the gifs lol
it is known
The trailer looks good but that James song (much as I love it) seems sonically incongruous.
But will a man return?