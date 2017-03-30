nice Reply

Don't really like this promo but I am still psyched for the show.

i love this, they all look great



still such a long time to go tho

i love your icon ♥

ty <3



as soon as i saw the trailer, i refreshed tumblr for the gifs lol

Jon looks unf!

he was so sexy last season

Gimme that manbun or gtfo bastard

good

Is Dany sitting on the Iron Islands throne?

dragonstone

This mess of a show is gonna start soon? I'm not ready.

ugh i am excited for this trash

jon kept the manbun, that's all i care about lmao

You have priorities.

mte he should never have another hairstyle

he only got interesting when he started wearing his hair up

it is known



it is known Reply

lol he's Aaron Samuels but instead of looking sexy with his hair pushed back, it's sexy with his hair pulled up



Edited at 2017-03-31 01:48 am (UTC) Reply

the most important thing tbh

Cersei's crown looks a little stupid but I like the bling on her dress

Jon snow is so fucking hot omg!!!!

mte



mte

YAAS-living right now with the drama and the looks!!!! Jon!!!

I can't believe I'm actually on time for a GoT post.



The trailer looks good but that James song (much as I love it) seems sonically incongruous. Reply

That's exactly why I don't like it, they never use modern music so why start now.

they've always used modern music in the trailers though

I CAN NOT WAIT

is everyone on LJ Russian these days

But will a man return?

