Drake's More Life Eyeing Second Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200



Reigning King of rap, radio, and rhythm, Drake unleashed his new album More Life just two weeks ago and the digital project has already topped the Billboard 200. With all 22 tracks from the album sitting pretty on the Billboard Hot 100, Billboard is predicting a second week at No. 1 for the Grammy award winning singer/song-writer/rapper.








Drizzy now holds two new records, one for most hits by any solo artist ever with 154 bops, and one for most simultaneous hits on the chart with 24 bops.

