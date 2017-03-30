Drake's More Life Eyeing Second Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200

The only parts of the album I like or care about is the parts with my baby Jorja Smith Reply

is it a good album? i'm about to give it my first listen Reply

Views pt II Reply

no way Reply

Its really good because it shows his range. He goes from super Drake rap to super pop Drake. The production on the album too is soooooooo good so many good beats Reply

Somewhere Ed is seething. I'm pleased. Reply

That's disappointing because Spoon put out a better album last week ☹️ Reply

Spoon is such an underrated band :( Reply

Tbh, More Life goes tf off. Altho I'm still cringing at his pseudo jafakecan accent/sound Reply

Judging you rn. Reply

tbh the album has seriously grown on me and i love it Reply

You're not wrong. Passionfruit and Get it Together are sf good. Reply

i actually enjoy this album. ugly cover art



i still regularly listen to all his stuff except views lol Reply

He finally did his concert in Amsterdam after cancelling it 3 times (the last time 2 hours after the concert was supposed to start) and I read he was still an hour late Reply

because of drugs. point. blank. food poisoning my ass. Reply

I just realized how optimized for twitter your post titles are! Slay! Reply

OP pioneered this like years ago. Still very impressed with them regarding the dedication tbh.

Hey boo boo! How have you been?? Reply

Why would anyone think I'm 2016 that Drake would be over? Reply

i'm at that point where i'm waiting for his reign in hip hop to be over like i did with nelly/t.i Reply

he's like 50 cent 2.0 Reply

I love Tip tho. I miss him. Reply

When will hip hop mediocrity let up? Reply

there's plenty of good hip hop. Stop looking at TOP 40 and Hip Hop radio. Spotify says hello.



Mick Jenkins

RTJ

Pusha T Reply

Thanks! Spotify's playlists have been dishing out great recs, too. Just found out about Tee Grizzley. I'm just over Aubrey being everywhere. Reply

I love new recs! Thanks!



Does Pusha have a new album out? Reply

RTJ3 is so fucking good, what a great XMas present Reply

Never, white people love Bubblegum-Rap, it's like the late 90's Bubblegum-Pop revolution all over again. Reply

no album should have 22 tracks what a joke Reply

Seems like more of a money grab than an artistic decision tbh Reply

This technically isn't considered an album is more of a "playlist" Reply

In general, that's a lie. Drake does that solely to make more money though Reply

Are OP and ljtryout the avatars of the same Legion? That saltiness toward fellow posters is making me super suspicious.

I wish I was on ljtryout's level. Her Tumblr is amaze. Reply

as a former Degrassi viewer it's still weird to me how successful he is Reply

haha right! But so cool for him and Nina though GO CANADIANS Reply

I like it way better than Views



My faves right now are : Jorja Interlude, Get It Together, Gyalchester, Nothings Into Somethings, Teenage Fever (I was jamming when I heard the If You Had My Love sample lmao) and Can't Have Everything Reply

Slay @ all of those bops Reply

I like it way better than Views



Same. I never got the love for Views, tbh. Reply

there was literally no love for views to "get" lol Reply

