Drake's More Life Eyeing Second Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200
Drake's "More Life" aiming for second week at No. 1 on #Billboard200 chart https://t.co/w82FGXcfnD pic.twitter.com/Zko1kk6loX— billboard (@billboard) March 30, 2017
Reigning King of rap, radio, and rhythm, Drake unleashed his new album More Life just two weeks ago and the digital project has already topped the Billboard 200. With all 22 tracks from the album sitting pretty on the Billboard Hot 100, Billboard is predicting a second week at No. 1 for the Grammy award winning singer/song-writer/rapper.
All 22 songs on Drake's "More Life" have charted on the Billboard Hot 100 https://t.co/paAhMz7GY7 pic.twitter.com/GVpwov3vrR— Rap-Up (@RapUp) March 28, 2017
Drake's "More Life" has been streamed more times than “Views" https://t.co/iWCNhG3KkS pic.twitter.com/x0E9nsUaD5— Rap-Up (@RapUp) March 27, 2017
Drake breaks the record for most Hot 100 hits among solo artists https://t.co/ooh5OFiRQR pic.twitter.com/PA2Ijfdlo3— Rap-Up (@RapUp) March 27, 2017
Drizzy now holds two new records, one for most hits by any solo artist ever with 154 bops, and one for most simultaneous hits on the chart with 24 bops.
1/4 of the charts is literally Drizzy. When will your favs? [x]
Somewhere Ed is seething. I'm pleased.
i still regularly listen to all his stuff except views lol
#FakeViews
Mick Jenkins
RTJ
Pusha T
Does Pusha have a new album out?
My faves right now are : Jorja Interlude, Get It Together, Gyalchester, Nothings Into Somethings, Teenage Fever (I was jamming when I heard the If You Had My Love sample lmao) and Can't Have Everything
Same. I never got the love for Views, tbh.