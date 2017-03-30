Demi Lovato And Joe Manganiello On "Smurfs: The Lost Village"

I didn't know Dungeons and Dragons was a cartoon.



Mine are very similar to Demi's. I also loved Pepper Ann and Chip and Dale and Gummi Bears. Reply

Yes to all of these! Reply

<3 gummy bears! Reply

There was Dungeons and Dragons cartoon?



Also, Recess, Kim Possible, Hey Arnold, The Proud Family, The Replacements and the short lived and in retrospect kind of bad Teamo Supremo.



Edited at 2017-03-30 06:13 pm (UTC) Reply

I hated Teamo Supremo lol Reply

Winnie the Pooh, Darkwing Duck, Duck Tales, Doug, Rocko's Modern Life, Danny Phantom, As Told by Ginger, Chip & Dale: Rescue Rangers, Teacher's Pet, Pepper Anne, Tiny Toons Adventures (possibly my absolute fave)... LoL, I really like cartoons! Reply

Alf, Bionic Six, Camp Candy, Chip 'n Dale, COPS, Dennis the Menace, Denver the Last Dinosaur, Dino-Riders, Ducktales, Flintsones, GI Joe, Garfield, He Man, Heathcliff, Inhumanoids, Inspector Gadget, Jem, Jetsons, Muppet Babies (Not ashamed to admit it), Scooby-Doo, She-Ra, Yogi Bear



And Nick Jr kept me going well into the nineties. Reply

I LUHVED Muppet Babies and Yogi Bear! Also sort of related - my older sister wanted my parents to name me Alf, LoL Reply

I'm guessing she was unsuccessful in swaying them. Reply

I'm more surprised there hasn't been another D&D cartoon Reply

the ad campaign for this movie is weird af. i cant find any pictures online of the posters i've seen around here though Reply

I have always wanted to try D&D. However, it seems exhausting. And a good experience really hinges on a good narrator (right?).



A guy invited me to try out his group. But I can already tell they take the game (and their roles) way too seriously for someone new trying it out Reply

we're moving near some friends i adore, and likely going to join their shadowrun campaign and im already a bit nervous they will think less of me if i fuck up some mission :P [inexperienced gamer here[ Reply

I'd love to try it but same, I'm worried I'd just flap around with no idea what's going on. Reply

Dang, Demetria. Good choices. Reply

i like her choices except Doug but they're kinda the go to cartoons at the same time.



I never watched Doug

But she also looks super good, her hair usually always looks nice



The Proud Family was my absolute favorite. We didn't have cable so I would wake up really early to catch it every Saturday morning.

I also liked Johnny Bravo, Courage The Cowardly Dog, Recess, and Arthur lmao



Edited at 2017-03-30 06:51 pm (UTC) Reply

I loved Hey Arnold, Sailor Moon,Scooby Doo (and all its forms,still do),Rugrats,Ranma 1/2, Saint Seiya, Dragon Ball Reply

My favourites: Sailor Moon, Animaniacs, Pokémon, The Pinky and The Brain, Hey Arnold, and Rugrats Reply

I remember nothing about this show, besides the fact that I loved it hahaha Reply

Her face looks..... different? Or maybe I just dont know what she looks like.... Reply

Also I was a typical gay boy who LOVED Sailor Moon. Like, even before I was in kindergarten I was obsessed. My obsession was so evident that one of the workers for my Grandfather's whale watching/research company (lol, what a Canadian company hahaha) bought me a Sailor Moon pillow out of the blue. I used to love it so much haha I assume my parents threw it away eventually... I would love to have it again hahaha.



It used to play on YTV at lunchtime and I would sit and eat my food in front of the TV like a good little boy hahaha Reply

I don't know what's called in English but Caveleiros do Zodiaco was my shit. I don't think it aired in the US? Reply

that first pic looks like one of those meet and greets where the celeb (joe) is over the whole thing but is forcing a smile anyway for the fan (demi)



anyway my childhood cartoons were all the nick cartoons (doug, rugrats, hey arnold, etc) Reply

Demi's list of fave cartoons is solid tbh.



I'd add Arthur, As Told By Ginger, Dexter's Laboratory, Magic School Bus, and Braceface

Oh my god. I forgot about As Told By Ginger. I loved that cartoon.



right on for braceface Reply

I like(d): Braceface, recess, Pepper Ann, Rugrats and Hey Arnold! Reply

I really liked Rugrats, The World of Peter Rabbit & Friends, Winnie the Pooh, Totally Spies, the Powerpuff Girls and Pokemon. Reply

Brace Face

The Little Mermaid (series)

HBO Happily Ever After Fairy Tales (way ahead of its time in terms of diversity)

Rugrats

As Told By Ginger

Little Bill

Out Of The Box

PB and J Otter

Franklin



Edited at 2017-03-30 09:28 pm (UTC) Reply

