Demi Lovato And Joe Manganiello On "Smurfs: The Lost Village"
Demi Lovato and Joe Manganiello talk about their new movie, “Smurfs: The Lost Village” - which hits theaters on Friday, April 7th, 2017.
I'm blue da ba dee da ba dye
ONTD, what were some of your favorite cartoons growing up?
Source | build.aol.com
- [2:25] Demi Lovato plays Smurfette; Joe Manganiello plays Hefty Smurf
- [4:54] Demi talks about how important it is for her to play roles or have songs that have a positive message behind it
- [6:18] Joe and Demi talk about the film and how they got involved
- [16:22] Demi's favorite cartoons growing up: Doug, Recess, Hey Arnold!, Rugrats, and Daria.
- [16:56] Joe's favorite cartoons growing up: G.I. JOE, Transformers, Thundercats, Dungeon's and Dragons
I'm blue da ba dee da ba dye
ONTD, what were some of your favorite cartoons growing up?
Source | build.aol.com
Mine are very similar to Demi's. I also loved Pepper Ann and Chip and Dale and Gummi Bears.
Also, Recess, Kim Possible, Hey Arnold, The Proud Family, The Replacements and the short lived and in retrospect kind of bad Teamo Supremo.
Edited at 2017-03-30 06:13 pm (UTC)
The 80's were a plethora of cartoons
And Nick Jr kept me going well into the nineties.
Re: The 80's were a plethora of cartoons
Re: The 80's were a plethora of cartoons
A guy invited me to try out his group. But I can already tell they take the game (and their roles) way too seriously for someone new trying it out
But she also looks super good, her hair usually always looks nice
The Proud Family was my absolute favorite. We didn't have cable so I would wake up really early to catch it every Saturday morning.
I also liked Johnny Bravo, Courage The Cowardly Dog, Recess, and Arthur lmao
Edited at 2017-03-30 06:51 pm (UTC)
I remember nothing about this show, besides the fact that I loved it hahaha
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
It used to play on YTV at lunchtime and I would sit and eat my food in front of the TV like a good little boy hahaha
anyway my childhood cartoons were all the nick cartoons (doug, rugrats, hey arnold, etc)
I'd add Arthur, As Told By Ginger, Dexter's Laboratory, Magic School Bus, and Braceface
right on for braceface
The Little Mermaid (series)
HBO Happily Ever After Fairy Tales (way ahead of its time in terms of diversity)
Rugrats
As Told By Ginger
Little Bill
Out Of The Box
PB and J Otter
Franklin
Edited at 2017-03-30 09:28 pm (UTC)