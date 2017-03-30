Viola Davis - OSCAR

Demi Lovato And Joe Manganiello On "Smurfs: The Lost Village"

Demi Lovato and Joe Manganiello talk about their new movie, “Smurfs: The Lost Village” - which hits theaters on Friday, April 7th, 2017.







  • [2:25] Demi Lovato plays Smurfette; Joe Manganiello plays Hefty Smurf

  • [4:54] Demi talks about how important it is for her to play roles or have songs that have a positive message behind it

  • [6:18] Joe and Demi talk about the film and how they got involved

  • [16:22] Demi's favorite cartoons growing up: Doug, Recess, Hey Arnold!, Rugrats, and Daria.

  • [16:56] Joe's favorite cartoons growing up: G.I. JOE, Transformers, Thundercats, Dungeon's and Dragons




I'm blue da ba dee da ba dye
ONTD, what were some of your favorite cartoons growing up?


Source | build.aol.com
Tagged: , , , , , , ,