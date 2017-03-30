ONTD Roundup

I'm going to see Bastille tonight! I love them :)

My only mistake was wearing heeled boots for the first time since I twisted my ankle last week.

Oh... this had to be the first comment.

Have fun!

Messing up your ankle again I see...

Lmao I fell into oncoming traffic, it was great.

i'm so jealous, i love them!

Have fun. :)

I saw them in Boston on Monday. They were awesome!!!!

aww I hope your ankle's alright, but have fun bb!!

I love langurs, they're so pretty and delicate looking

omg the babyyyyy

why is it orange? are all babies orange? Reply

they darken as they get older!



Some experts suggest the sheer spectacle of these monkeys may encourage female Francois' langurs to look out for — and therefore take better care of — the babies in their group. Reply

omggggg ginger bb <3

oh the baby!! <3

lol, the males sound like typical males.

aaw the little baby has a coconut head!

even in matriarchal societies men suck

omg that bb monkey 😍

omg, Weasley bb!!

OH MY GAWD THESE BBS



I FEEL PERSONALLY ATTACKED (see username) Reply

Happy Thursday ONTD!

this is so damn creepy

Ewww no why god.



Ngl, I thought this was going to be that horrible video of the man that was eaten by a snake. Reply

I didn't watch any video but I just googled to read about it omgggg D:

lol same, that was awful

there's a video? gross. i saw a blurry photo & that was enough

For some horrifying reason my news app felt the need to send me a pop-up notification about that story, and I just glanced down at my phone like

Omg, the baby in that picture looks so uncomfortable with those stupid glasses on its face.

so unnecessary.

omg. whyyyyyy

idk why these are suddenly in the news again. i worked at a babiesrus 10 years ago when they started selling these and people were up in arms then. theyre stupid novelty shoes; theyre far less offensive than half the shit you see on onesies at any given time.

every time i get up i forget to pee and now i don't want to get up but my pee alarm is screaming.

Their massive human-like ears are kinda creepy but kind of cool too

aw, it looks like a baby willem dafoe

LMAO sis!

A few questions about the Fantastic Beasts movie that maybe I missed the explanation of:



Why was Credences hand all cut up in that scene in the ally?

Why was he digging around in Modesty’s room?

What is up with that tragic haircut he has?

Why does Eddie Redmayne whisper so much? He whispers in every fucking movie he’s in.



and of course



WHY THE FUCK DID THEY CHOOSE JOHNNY DEPP? That makes me not want to see the next movie. Reply

1.) His adopted mother beat him to "get the magic out" of him. I would also imagine it could have also been a physical manifestation of the impact his uncontrolled magic had on him? 2.) Not quite sure.

3.) To match his tragic life, maybe? LoL

4.) Eddie Redmayne can do whatever the fuck he wants, thank you very much!



5.) Because there is no God. Reply

4) PREACH THE GOOD WORD SIS

Parent

Thread



Link

I've had the biggest boner for Eddie for the longest time, I adore him! I just have to turn up the sound every time he talks and then turn it down when someone else is talking. Still love him tho<3



I caught that his stepmother beat mean, I wasn't sure if that was it, or if I had missed a scene where it could've been something else or it was something mentioned in the book it's based on? I have no idea. I'm not a HP fan, I only know that Newt is mentioned in the first book.

Reply

I guess I should also ask: Which characters are fucking? Because I know there has to be ships out there

Eddie Redmayne was great as Newt.

It's a choice Eddie makes because he's flawless.

How dare u not come 2 me about my husbands movie!!

1. His "mother" was beating him and appears, based on the scars, to whip his hands regularly. Not sure why, but eh.

2. Because Grindelgraves was pushing him to find the obscurial and he knew the child was under 10 and close to his "mother", so Credence was probably thinking it might be Modesty.



don't even get me started on JD. I loved Colin and I want him to keep playing Grindelwald. Reply

i also have tomorrow off for cesar chavez day so TIME TO CELEBRATE



hi ontd! i basically told my boss and manager that i needed a raise or i'd need to look for another job (sf is expensive ok) and I GOT THE RAISE AND A TITLE BUMP!!!! it's slightly less than what my "hard ask" was going to be but it's still significanti also have tomorrow off for cesar chavez day so TIME TO CELEBRATE Reply

Oh damn, congrats!

thank you, sis!!!

Parent

yass that's awesome!

Nice, congrats! Also, THAT GIF IS SO INCREDIBLE!!!

NICE!! CONGRATS SIS!!

Fuck yeah! Congrats. :D

congrats!! and these hamsters are adorable.

Congrats! Fuck, I need to do this too. I keep trying to drop hints, but I think it's time to just be like "PAY ME!" (Bay Area problems, amirite?)

YAY omg go you!!! congrats!

Yaaaaay congrats!!



This gif is adorable and amazing omg Reply

Congrats! This is giving me hope for my annual review coming up

that's how you got to do that shit

Yay! Get that money, sis!

yassss get it!!!! congratss

I stayed home from work today. I needed a mental health day. I feel pathetic for doing that.

do not feel pathetic about that, bb! we all need one of those every once in awhile (sometimes far too often ngl) :(

take care of yourself today <3



take care of yourself today <3 Reply

you're more than entitled to some space every now and then. I hope you're having a relaxing time!

noooo don't feel pathetic at all, i take so many life is just exhausting sometimes

Pffffftttt, I need a mental health month bb! NO SHAME

Depression has been growing on me and I've been feeling terrible. I just couldn't do it today.

don't feel bad. i've done that several times, being worked 60+ hours a week on my feet in a fast paced restaurant w terrible employees and at least one shit manager.

That is so very far from pathetic. It takes a lot of strength to take care of yourself. Well done for looking after yourself bb, it'll pay off in the long run. <3

Don't feel bad about it. Be glad you know when your body needs some rest. You know yourself best. Always take care of yourself :)

Anxiety can just do one. I'm trying not to think about all the expenses that come with a car and a new place, but honestly most of the time I feel like I can't breathe.



In happier news, my brother is coming home from Kuwait on Sunday (he's been working on US Army bases as an electrician) and I haven't seen him in nearly 3 months. He's annoying but I've missed him. Huzzah! Reply

I fell asleep so early yesterday. Crummy weather just knocks me out I don't know why. I didn't see that the SkyeWard post blew up so I'm about to check that out.



I know it was the anniversary but I've been loving just the general influx of Buffy lately. <3 Reply

I'm soooo anxious today

making myself some mac n cheese

lmao i made a comment about how i preferred synchronization and cleanliness of the 90s/00s all-star cheer to difficulty and theatrics of today's all-star cheer and now teenagers won't get out of my mentions bc i upset their cheer style. i'm too old for this

I just got back from an indian buffet and now I want to sleep forever but I have class in four hours and stuff I need to do before then. :(

... i should go to a buffet

but then i'd have to get up and get ready and i don't want to Reply

yum, what'd you eat? describe everything in detail, I forgot to bring a lunch to work today.

I mostly just ate like a lot of lemon rice, tandoori chicken, butter chicken, and chicken tikka masala. And a ton of naan.



This place does a good job of making sure you get pretty big chunks of chicken that are still so soft and tender. Plus I got there right after it opened so everything was fresh af.



thinking about it right now after just eating so much is making me feel sick tho. Reply

take a nap at work!



or am i talking about myself? lol Reply

