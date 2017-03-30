no Reply

No

wait joss whedon wrote for roseanne?!

He also wrote the script for Toy Story

he was a script dr., it wasn't his script lol

It's harder to find screen writers from the 90s who didn't write for Roseanne at some point.



But yeah, that's where he met Glenn Quinn (RIP), who played Doyle on Angel

Oh lord, here we go...

no

why

Joss Whedon (Roseanne, Atlantis: The Lost Empire)



lmaoooo, is this shade?! It's a very specific kind, if it is! (I thought we lowkey loved Atlantis, though.)

I think so. It's very "elusive writer" lol

I can't neither confirm nor deny

I actually really like Atlantis

oop i'm one of the few who doesn't like atlantis 👀

WHY DON'T THEY EVER HIRE A FUCKING WOMAN??????????????????????????????????? ??????

Because Hollywood

our feeble ladybrainz aren't cut out for the strains of directing!

I would bet money that he is the only person in the entire world who asked for this

I heard about this news from my friend, who posted her excitement on FB

Men are happy and women who don't understand that he's shitty are happy

My excitement lasted for two seconds before I saw his name.

im curious to see what this will look like in the dceu



if they leave him alone, this could be good? im not his biggest fan tho

Lmfao so he truly doesn't give a fuck about Marvel anymore

He has been replaced in Marvel by the Russo bros because they actually know how to write the characters.

lmao

the first two avengers movies are so painful for me to watch bc NO ONE IS IN CHARACTER. NONE OF THEM. IT'S ALL QUIPS AND ONE LINERS, all the men are Xander Harris and Mal, and the two women are Buffy and River Tam.



and for some reason Tony acts like a villain in aou and I think that's why so many people still hate him in the mcu

Barbara DESERVES better

