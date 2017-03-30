The View comments on George W's comments on 45's inauguration and chats with David Axelrod
Today's hosts: Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila
Today's 🔥 topics:
Yesterday, news came out that Painter George W. Bush commented on
Former Senior Adviser David Axelrod is today's guest on The View. The panel presses him on what's happened in the less than 100 days of
ETA: Unless you're Ellen and then it's totally ok that the guy you're hugging doesn't think you deserve basic rights...
I sometimes can't believe Donald Chump is so horrible that people are actually nostalgic for the days of W. Like, were these people alive during W/Karl Rove's reign of anti-intellectualism and fear mongering, or...?
Never forget those motherfuckers got the ball rolling on this alt-right bullshit.
i see a lot of it on tumblr especially and i think it's probably b/c the youths r too youth-y 2 remember him in office
First and foremost George W. Bush is a WAR CRIMINAL so this shit of him being a loveable Painter and Michael's BFF needs to end full stop!!
The way the media and liberals are welcoming him back is disturbing as fuck!!
Will people welcome the orange fucker the same way in 10yrs time?! Will he be on Ellen laughing at cutesy memes of himself?!
here's jeff corwin (blast from the past!) discussing the border-wall's possible effects on wildlife
I get to breathe easy for like 5 minutes before I worry again.
but he's still a complicit, piece of shit war criminal.
It really does. I saw so many people who were like "YAS PENCE, RESPECT YOUR WIFE!!!", but like, nah, that's totally weird. You really can't have a friend that happens to be a woman? You just immediately want to fuck her?
and these people fear sharia law while being refusing to be same room with a woman alone, gtfo.
They can't keep shaping their entire party around what democrats/liberals don't want bc... well, they're already there with the unchecked freedom caucus steamrolling them
I agree with you. Thought this was the party of "states rights".
This man sees enemies everywhere, I'm surprised he didn't throw Paul Ryan in.
This segment was basically blaming Paul Ryan for the failed healthcare bill.
I'm glad you guys get to keep ACA but I really have to laugh that after 7 years, they tried to repeal for about 10 days then were like "ok that's it, whatever, keep it then" lmao
It's still sketchy though as she still gets a title/office.
Thought I don't know why the white house is exempt or when this happened.
BURR > Нуньес
