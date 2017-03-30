The View comments on George W's comments on 45's inauguration and chats with David Axelrod

I wonder how fucking stoked he is, we all thought Bush was the apex of incompetence in office. Some of the heat is off and now he's making a comeback tour or some shit. Reply

"I don't wanna be remembered as th worst early 21st century president" whispered George W Bush as the last finger closed on the monkey's paw — Kathleen Jacques (@kathmachine) February 10, 2017

Bless you; this is the perfect first comment.



I sometimes can't believe Donald Chump is so horrible that people are actually nostalgic for the days of W. Like, were these people alive during W/Karl Rove's reign of anti-intellectualism and fear mongering, or...?



Never forget those motherfuckers got the ball rolling on this alt-right bullshit. Reply

I have no idea what you're talking about, sis. What isn't lovable about a man who had 1,000+ people slaughtered on his watch in a 2 hour time period on U.S. soil? Obliterating the economy, starting two wars - one of which was based on fictitious Intel but conveniently catered to giving his daddy's failed war efforts in the same area a revisionist history, willfully ignoring the destruction of a major U.S city while Sean Penn is out canoeing through neighborhoods to deliver water and pull bodies out? The 40+ million missing E-mails? Stop being so hard on him, he paints now! Reply

Ellen has really been stepping on my last nerve now for a while. Reply

this is the narrative ppl have been spinning since he started painting dogs and it's fucking wild

i see a lot of it on tumblr especially and i think it's probably b/c the youths r too youth-y 2 remember him in office Reply

I mean a lot of people think Reagan and Bush Sr were great presidents too. Reply

THIS. Thank you. Reply

Totally agree. GWB belongs in jail. Reply

Really glad this was the first comment Reply

Lmao right? You know shit has hit the fan when even George Bush isn't hft. Reply

Watching Jedidiah talk about how much humility and likability he had made me gag. As if it forgives his disgusting policies. Reply

pure truth Reply

MTE, I've seen that shit on tumblr and even here, people saying that Bush wasn't actually that bad and that he is a ~cute grampa, like son, fucking Iraq war, and that wasn't even the only thing he did, I can't with some people tbh. Reply

thank you. Seeing liberals express nostalgia and affection towards this man makes me want to vomit Reply

I came in here to say the exact same thing!!!



First and foremost George W. Bush is a WAR CRIMINAL so this shit of him being a loveable Painter and Michael's BFF needs to end full stop!!



The way the media and liberals are welcoming him back is disturbing as fuck!!



Will people welcome the orange fucker the same way in 10yrs time?! Will he be on Ellen laughing at cutesy memes of himself?! Reply

I frequently remind myself that Bill Clinton is a rapist. Reply

Having lived in Pakistan under the Bush era can confirm that he was legit worse than all the others combined for Pakistan and Afghanistan.

People were getting all sappy about Nixon again shortly before he died, too. I guess once another president dips lower than one worst one before it makes the second most horrible person seem okay...It's sad. Reply

also don't forget how he let thousands of people die in Katrina without sending help Reply

here's jeff corwin (blast from the past!) discussing the border-wall's possible effects on wildlife



Frank talk w/ @CBSNews on Trump's butchering of EPA, climate change denial & border-wall is a wildlife catastrophe! https://t.co/czXOBwq6G2 — Jeff Corwin (@jeffcorwinlive) March 29, 2017







Edited at 2017-03-30 04:22 pm (UTC) 'cuz this is a politics posthere's jeff corwin (blast from the past!) discussing the border-wall's possible effects on wildlife Reply

I used to be very attracted to Jeff Corwin for some reason. Glad he has his head on straight. Reply

he was a pretty good looking guy (for a nature conservationist) when he was younger! no one's crushing on jack hanna or that long haired marine biologist whose name escapes me atm. Reply

He was hot when he was younger. Reply

So did my little sister, LoL Reply

I had a huge crush on him when I was in high school lol. He's decent looking, funny, and cares about animals. How could you not love him? Reply

When he'd go shirtless when he would be in the water *wet* Reply

I can't wait until Texan's turn on the administration and sues them for trying to pull imminent domain on all the land they need for this dumb fucking wall. Reply

And the energy department banned the words "climate change," "emissions reduction" & "Paris Agreement." smfh Reply

his show was (is?) always so fun Reply

On top of the ecological disaster of this bullshit wall, there are a number of important Native American archeological resources that would be fucked over. Because we aren't doing that enough. Reply

Ryan won't commit to holding another vote on healthcare bill https://t.co/umIaPyPOQZ pic.twitter.com/YAT1cODfN5 — The Hill (@thehill) March 30, 2017





I get to breathe easy for like 5 minutes before I worry again.



I get to breathe easy for like 5 minutes before I worry again.

I serious think that's why I've been so ill. The constant worrying about what hell this administration will rain down on us. Reply

I saw the tweet where The Tuesday Group (committee) won't even answer the phone if the House Freedom Caucus calls and Justin Amash is furious at Trump. And Paul lied about only being short 1 or 2 votes for the healthcare bill AND he doesn't want 45 working with the Dems. There's no way lmao Reply

Painter George, lol. Reply

Aw, it looks like he's improving- it's not bad. Anyway, I'd rather see him use his retirement to paint instead of getting into lobbying or something. Reply

lmao someone should write a creepypasta that incorporates his portraits hahaha some of them are straight up scary Reply

there's a minute sense of pity here, because he very likely wanted nothing to do with politics or any of the family business as a kid and was basically molded to take on his father's legacy.



but he's still a complicit, piece of shit war criminal. Reply

Those are very frightening. Reply

a rancid fucking war criminal enjoying his retirement... whoohoo.



I thought OP was just paraphrasing a speech Bush made about the inauguration lmao. I need video of that now. Reply

I need a video of it too, fam! But I think it was out of range of cameras. Reply

I would give anything for even an audio clip. Reply

Seriously what's the appropriate reason for a married person to go out for a meal alone with a member of the other sex (outside of family)? — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 30, 2017 The responses to this fucking idiotic tweet are amazing:

What the fuck is this question? WHAT BROUGHT THIS UP?! Reply

http://people.com/politics/mike-pence-d oesnt-dine-alone-with-women-who-arent-hi s-wife/ Apparently Mike Pence won't eat a meal alone with a woman, or go to an event where alcohol is served without his wife. Reply

Mike Pence won't eat meals with other women who aren't his wife. Reply

lots of great tweets about how this leaves women behind in the business world since a lot of deals are made after business hours. Reply

@EWErickson @MattWalshBlog This explains so much about why both of you are how you are. — Jason Bailey (@jasondashbailey) March 30, 2017



@EWErickson @MattWalshBlog This explains so much about why both of you are how you are. — Jason Bailey (@jasondashbailey) March 30, 2017

It really does. I saw so many people who were like "YAS PENCE, RESPECT YOUR WIFE!!!", but like, nah, that's totally weird. You really can't have a friend that happens to be a woman? You just immediately want to fuck her?

@MattWalshBlog writhing naked bodies covered in scalloped potatoes and ravioli? Do you find the image of a woman eating intensely arousing? — Magdalene Visaggio (@MagsVisaggs) March 30, 2017

omg I'm dying Reply

the billy graham rule is well known in evangelical circles. men are so weak. Reply

"Uh, uh, uh, what if we, uh, only have meals with women when we're on fire? I've never wanted to fuck while I'm on fire!" pic.twitter.com/JeJ1H3OMZy — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) March 30, 2017

This guy is 100 years too late with this tweet. Also he sounds like someone who if he hasn't cheated on his wife, has probably thought about it. Reply

I got into it on reddit months ago with some guy who was convinced it was acceptable to deem mundane things like eating food together as "romantic relationship only" activities for his girlfriend. There was literally no getting through to him that he was being controlling and creepy. I am not even remotely surprised that so many people co-sign Pence. There are still so many people that believe once you're in a relationship, your life outside that person needs to end. It's sad.



Edited at 2017-03-30 04:36 pm (UTC) Reply

Wish I cld talk to women friends w/o others around. Can't. They might grab my butt! That's what they do! Can't risk. So, never talk to them. https://t.co/dtzRGGM1ZJ — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) March 30, 2017

someone, i can't remember who, said how a religious freedom bill could not only affect lgbtq/muslims but also women, because people like Mike Pence can refuse to hire women because of his "beliefs"



and these people fear sharia law while being refusing to be same room with a woman alone, gtfo. Reply

Oh this idiot. Reply

I have a bad feeling we'll be stuck with 45 as president for at least a year Reply

Did you all see this fuckery? Senate voted on a resolution eliminating an Obama-era regulation that allows states to create retirement accounts for low-income workers. California JUST passed their "Secure Choice" program in Sept 2016 to create retirement savings accounts for 7.5 million workers; it's not even off the ground yet and now congress is pulling this shit. "State's Rights" though HUH? Reply

They're so full of shit Reply

It seems their entire policy is "everything Obama did and supports is automatically bad"



They can't keep shaping their entire party around what democrats/liberals don't want bc... well, they're already there with the unchecked freedom caucus steamrolling them Reply

So he passed a regulation that allows states to create retirement accounts, which sounds like the state can do it, but doesn't HAVE to. And this administration is eliminating that regulation and basically saying that states can't do this?



lmao, exactly. What the GOP is claiming is that private 401k & IRA institutions (think Charles Schwab, JP Morgan, and similar economy ruining criminals) are already providing these services and states would be infringing on their income----- it's bullshit. Obviously they've never had to be a low income person with no/bad credit trying to open an account with these places Reply

repubs only want states to have rights when taking things away from citizens... not giving them things Reply

The Freedom Caucus will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don't get on the team, & fast. We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 30, 2017





This man sees enemies everywhere, I'm surprised he didn't throw Paul Ryan in. This man sees enemies everywhere, I'm surprised he didn't throw Paul Ryan in. Reply

He did throw Paul Ryan, fam. I will find tweet. Reply

Watch @JudgeJeanine on @FoxNews tonight at 9:00 P.M. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2017



Watch @JudgeJeanine on @FoxNews tonight at 9:00 P.M. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2017

This segment was basically blaming Paul Ryan for the failed healthcare bill.

Interesting lmao. Especially because he was deflecting blame from Paul Ryan when the bill flopped? Reply

I am pissing myself that he is the only repub in the country that is just now realizing that the tea partiers are not going to be on board or anything less than the total destruction of the government. Reply

This guy seriously has dementia. Does he forget he's a GOP puppet? Reply

Go for it, bro. Get rid of the tea partiers (who are your fucking base). Kill your own, I don't care. Reply

I hope he does start an intra-war between himself and the rest of the republicans. Good luck getting that tax reform of which you speak. Reply

Lmao isn't he going after the Conservative Repubs tho? Reply

In a weird way it helps that Trump stans will never desert him, and like half the republican base are Trump stans now. So Trump can say all this and the establishment republicans are gonna be stuck between a rock and a hard place until at least after midterms



I'm glad you guys get to keep ACA but I really have to laugh that after 7 years, they tried to repeal for about 10 days then were like "ok that's it, whatever, keep it then" lmao Reply

this pleases me. TEAR EACH OTHER APART, REPUBLICANS. Reply

Senate Intelligence Committee Hearing is happening now!



Watts has been great so far Reply

I just tuned in now. I was busy eating and making lunch. Reply

I have had this awful feeling nothing is gonna come from any of this. (or anything good at least, or meaningful, that will actually get him out). Reply

The media rebranding and embracing this dumb as nails war criminal is fucking shameful. Thanks Obama for not prosecuting these pieces of shit while letting activists and journalists die in prison. Reply

I can't ever see a president coming for his predecessor (except maybe Trump actually lmfao but for all the wrong reasons) Reply

then I guess I would've settled for a president who didn't expand on his predecessors terrifying domestic and foreign policies (permanent tax cuts for the rich, patriot act, drones, Afghanistan....) Reply

Vanks being Assistant to the President, though. Reply

WHERE ARE MY NEPOTISM LAWS? Reply

From my understanding she would not get paid for this position, thus getting past those laws.



It's still sketchy though as she still gets a title/office. Reply

Unpaid "advisor" positions are exempt apparently. Reply

From a quick little blurb on my Economist app: blah blah blah, ethical concerns, blah blah blah Trump makes appointment legitimate blah blah blah "The Justice Department has already ruled the White House is exempt from federal anti-nepotism laws."



Thought I don't know why the white house is exempt or when this happened. Reply

Voldemort and Jare Jare Binks holding official positions. Kill me now. Reply

Holy shit!



BURR > Нуньес Reply

DAMN I LOVE IT! Reply

it should be the offical gif of any trump post Reply

I want to live in this reality Reply

