The View comments on George W's comments on 45's inauguration and chats with David Axelrod



Today's hosts: Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila
Today's 🔥 topics:
Yesterday, news came out that Painter George W. Bush commented on 45's inauguration as he left the dais, "that was some weird shit." The panel comments on what Painter George made.

Former Senior Adviser David Axelrod is today's guest on The View. The panel presses him on what's happened in the less than 100 days of 45's administration. He also talks about this special "The Axe Files" airing this Saturday on CNN.







