Cannes Poster Controversy : Claudia Cardinale responds

I like how she's going on about realism and dream characters like she was turned into some fantastic unicorn creature or something in the image instead of just made unnecessarily thinner.The ending of the statement though, all I can think of.

Lol @ that gif, first thing I thought of too.

Please. They Photoshopped your body so it fit in between the 7 and 0. Nothing about that poster has any dreamy subtext

But what about the most offensive but - the staggeringly terrible "extraction" of the original image? Like holy shit, I'm still mystified!

magic wand on low tolerance realness

lol omg @ her saying "it's only cinema" about Cannes, possibly the most pretentious artistic event currently in existence. (And I say that as a mildly pretentious movie person.) It really just looked like regular old bad Photoshop to me, not so much sexist nonsense, but I guess I see why people are annoyed.

mfteeeee to the first part of your comment. "It's only film" lol okay but this is a promo for the biggest film festival/spectacle on the planet

I see no attack on the female form.



I do.

Right? Is she blind??

same here. her figure should have just stayed the same, it's a beautiful photo.

Love ya Claudia, but I gotta disagree

She's a feminist, we can all go home now



Edited at 2017-03-30 04:34 pm (UTC)

I'm a dude, so my opinion means shit all, but since I'm a dude I'm gonna say it anyways: I think it was just a bad photoshop job trying to fit the model in between the numbers. They cut as much hair as they did from her waist/skirt.

This whole thing reminds me of the ~controversy~ about the Frozen characters having bigger eyes than wrists hahaha like I don't think eye enlargement surgery increased after that. Or wrist reduction.

oh to be so unconcerned tbh

Lol the most French response ever. I do agree that people need to chill on the out rage machine.



Like as a currency it ever has diminishing returns cause it's overused. If you outcry over all things noone will listen when you have a genuine thing to outcry about cause the response will be...you have an outcry about everything.



I'm leaning towards this instance being more of a generally bad photoshopping thing.



That said, I don't think the currency comparison works very well. Those genuine things you mention, exist because there is a pattern, and reach those levels because the minor/earlier ones are ignored. It's all part of a bigger and more complex structure.

Idk most people who don't follow these things closely, who in my opinion are who you have to convince to react against these things, it loses its meaning when you are always complaining about all slights. Quite often the outrage is completely disproportionate to the perceived slight.



I definitely think certain words are losing their impact for over use in situations. I.e racist, sexist etc

This comment is on point.



Also yes lmao my very first thought was "what a French response" but it occured to me I might've been wrong

I mean yeah, sexism and Cannes











Edited at 2017-03-30 04:43 pm (UTC) I know the guy who made the OG tweet comparing the poster and the original photo, he's a professional and a cinephile who's going to Cannes every year. The head organizer, Thierry Fremaux, blocked him over his tweet...I mean yeah, sexism and Cannes

Lol @ her response. She so doesn't care.

I mean if you ignore that a skinny woman was photoshopped to look skinner then sure I see no attack on the female form either.



"The photo was retouched to accentuate the effect of lightness and to transpose me into a dream character; it's a sublimation. Concerns over realism have no place here"



...shes acting like she's been photoshopped into a Lisa Frank folder. Its literally the same damn photo except red, no background and you with a pinched waist and leg. the fuck are you talking about.

to accentuate the effect of lightness and to transpose me into a dream character



oh ffs. it's called size 0. the end.





Very disappointed to see beautiful Claudia Cardinale photoshopped into a ridiculous body shape for the official @Festival_Cannes 2017 poster pic.twitter.com/wkpcq3xprU — Cinesisters (@cinesisters) March 29, 2017 In case anyone besides me has not seen the image in question:

I mean, if I were almost 80, I wouldn't want people hounding me for a comment over this either.



Since she did comment, though, her response is rather silly.



Edited at 2017-03-30 05:32 pm (UTC)

lol the response makes it seem like the picture was edited to make her seem ethereal or smth not just changed her body proportions. idk the editing was just really unnecessary imo.

ok but the poster looks weird as hell

flop response tbh. oh, claudia.



I hate being faced with the realness of my old Hollywood faves but their asses are shown every time.

k but that ain't cute tho

The photo was retouched to accentuate the effect of lightness and to transpose me into a dream character



That's like the problem

