Cannes Poster Controversy : Claudia Cardinale responds
#Cannes2017 : le communiqué intégral de Claudia Cardinale transmis à l'#AFP pic.twitter.com/UpNhsgFri1— AFP Cannes (@AFPCannes) 29 mars 2017
“I don’t have any comment to make on the artistic work done on this image. It’s a poster, which beyond representing me, represents a dance, a flight. The photo was retouched to accentuate the effect of lightness and to transpose me into a dream character; it’s a sublimation. Concerns over realism have no place here, and, as a committed feminist, I see no attack on the female form. There are other things happening in the world right now that are more important to be discussing. It’s only cinema, let’s not forget that.”
The ending of the statement though, all I can think of.
I do.
Like as a currency it ever has diminishing returns cause it's overused. If you outcry over all things noone will listen when you have a genuine thing to outcry about cause the response will be...you have an outcry about everything.
That said, I don't think the currency comparison works very well. Those genuine things you mention, exist because there is a pattern, and reach those levels because the minor/earlier ones are ignored. It's all part of a bigger and more complex structure.
I definitely think certain words are losing their impact for over use in situations. I.e racist, sexist etc
Also yes lmao my very first thought was "what a French response" but it occured to me I might've been wrong
I mean yeah, sexism and Cannes
"The photo was retouched to accentuate the effect of lightness and to transpose me into a dream character; it’s a sublimation. Concerns over realism have no place here"
...shes acting like she's been photoshopped into a Lisa Frank folder. Its literally the same damn photo except red, no background and you with a pinched waist and leg. the fuck are you talking about.
oh ffs. it's called size 0. the end.
Since she did comment, though, her response is rather silly.
I hate being faced with the realness of my old Hollywood faves but their asses are shown every time.
That's like the problem