I started this book but never bothered finishing...it was fine I was just reading during work and didn't think to save the pdf...i'll just watch the show so i'm not constantly comparing back and forth.

Sounds like a good plan, if you really enjoy the show you can always read the book again.

I keep getting more and more excited by this.



Do we know how far into the book the first season goes?

something about rock city. that's all i'm remembering.

iirc they said it'll cover the first third of the book

I heard about a third, because they expand on characters, like giving us Laura's backstory.

Wow, really? So does that mean the first season only covers part of the book? Would they do that without knowing if they were getting a second season? That's weird. But yes I am indeed very excited ♥

the first season is only eight episodes and does not cover the whole book. i forgot when it cuts off, but its about midway.

Gaiman said it cuts off before the character of Sam is introduced (since fans were concerned that because there was no casting announcement she had been cut). It's been so long since I read the book though, I can't remember where exactly that falls.

The first season ends before they reach House on the Rock

so they don't get to cover lakeside? that makes sense if we're going off casting announcements

Starz renewed quite a few shows before the first episode even aired. S1 covers about a third of the book.

I didn't really care for this book, didn't even finish it, but I think it's going to work better as a tv show

Great timing, I just bought the book! I'm starting it tonight I think.

Opinions on the book are split, but I absolutely loved it.

im about a third of the way in but havent been completely stay-up-all-night hooked yet. but its great writing, lots of detail.

the hype for this show is real. so excited for Emily and Ricky.

The hype is definitely real, I really hope they deliver and don't let me down. It'll be interesting to watch it as a book reader, given that they won't cover more than a third of the book and will expand on characters, I'll either love it, or it'll drive me crazy, lol.

there isn't a bad thing I've seen about it from the people who got to see it at the premiere. every single tweet I saw was praising it and saying it was wild and amazing. i don't know how well the shows on starz do, but it being on amazon will help.

There's so much hype for this show. Let's hope it delivers

Same, I'm trying not to get my hopes up too much so I'm not disappointed.

then season one does not cover the whole book? or are they going to create new content for the second season?

It does not cover the whole book, and cuts off somewhere before Sam's introduction (but I can't remember when exactly in the book that is)

I will be excited if I can do a re-read of the book before it starts.

You have a month, it's doable. I bought the tenth anniversary edition, one day I'll read it (and reread AG in general).

i love those early starz renewals 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Me too, makes me less stressful.

This keeps reminding me that I need to read the book

Go do it! You have a month before the show starts.

Well that's a nice surprise lol, can't wait for the first ep

lmao damn that was fast! Understandable though, I'm so excited!!!

bring back Hannibal :(

i just finished rewatching hannibal and even though i was so pissed and devastated when it was cancelled, idk, the show really lost itself in the third season, i think maybe it's for the best that it ended :(

I am a HUGE fan of Bryan Fuller and his works. I loved the first two seasons of Hannibal but couldn't finish S3. I think I hit halfway of the Red Dragon arc and I lost all steam. I think this was also around the time it's cancellation was announced.

For me the problems started in the latter half of S2, but it just became unwatchable in S3. Between being OTT artsy and boring in the first half, ruining Red Dragon and Hannigram ruining Will as a character and taking over the show, I ended up being relieved it was cancelled.

