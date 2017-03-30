The Walking Dead: Onscreen Enemies, Offscreen Bromances
The Walking Dead has had some vicious and violent onscreen rivalries, but a number of the actors who played enemies on the show became very close offscreen. Here are four pairs of the biggest Walking Dead enemies who are now best friends in real life:
1. Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Shane (Jon Bernthal)
Onscreen, they battled over their love for Rick's wife, Lori, and vied for leadership of the group - until Shane tried to kill Rick and got a knife to the gut for his trouble. But offscreen, the two are so close that Lincoln calls Bernthal "my American brother" and Bernthal has said of Lincoln: "It's been the honor of my acting career to act alongside Andrew Lincoln. He's my brother, he's my best friend that I've made in the acting world."
2. The Governor (David Morrissey) and Hershel (Scott Wilson)
The Governor's torment of Rick's group reached its pinnacle when he sliced off the head of kindly father figure Hershel with a sword. But Morrissey and Wilson forged a close friendship on set that continues to this day. The two like to joke about the strange looks they get when the show's fans see them together on the golf course. They were recently spotted saying good-bye after a London convention appearance:
3. Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan)
Negan beat Daryl's friends to death in front of him and then kidnapped and tortured Daryl himself, but Reedus and Morgan spend their time off set taking motorcycle trips together and call each other by pet names ("Bubba" for Reedus and "Sugar" for Morgan). Morgan recently said of Reedus: "I found the brother I never had".
4. Gregory (Xander Berkeley) and Simon (Steven Ogg)
Gregory cowers whenever Negan's brutal henchman Simon shows up at the Hilltop, but Berkeley and Ogg (who have given themselves the couple name 'XandOgg') love to show off their bromance on social media:
Do the survivors have a set purpose yet? Or are they still roaming and evading death?
I like me some JDM, but I think he misses the mark.
Also, whenever I see Steven Ogg, I always remember him naked in Westworld. ngl I would gladly
Shane was my favorite asshole this show had.
I find Ogg really sexy tbh.. especially after that naked scene in west world.
Or maybe I appreciate it more for the character analysis no matter how basic rather than now everyone is cartoonish
i hated how they waited so long for rick to finally say that judith isn't biologically his though. i know it doesn't matter much, but idk. i feel like they played the ~who is the father angle for quite a while.
loveFWB triangle between psychotic fame-whoring cat lady Diane Kruger and sweet independent classy Melissa McBride.
http://crazydaysandnights.net/2017/03/b
I honestly don't have any information about whether or not this is true, but supposedly Melissa McBride has a longtime (like 20+ years) girlfriend that she lives with in Atlanta. At least that's what some Atlanta people have posted on TWD boards, but like I said, I have no inside knowledge about whether or not it's true.
...
lol
that was a good change
Michionne looked after her when she was sick, but as soon as she saw dick on the horizon, she dumped her.
Then she got a second chance, by killing him, but didn't.
Then when the gov put her in that room with that scientist guy, she basically killed herself.