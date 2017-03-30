The Walking Dead: Onscreen Enemies, Offscreen Bromances

I loved Shane even though his character got just straight up awful towards the end. Jon Bernthal is so fine. In college I dated a bartender that I worked with strictly because he resembled him so much lol Reply

Thread

Link

Shane was a character who was a character whose mentality was too ahead of it's time. Sad they made him crazy over Lori. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah he straight up knew what it took everyone else several seasons to figure out. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

solid decision bb. he ticks all of my boxes, some of which I didn't even know I had Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was watching some clips of early episodes, and that sequence just of him watching the lone walker out in the field was good stuff. It's weird that his character was really only around for, what, two seasons? and he left such a strong presence. He got awful, but I think he was a compelling character to have in the show. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

me too. i think he was also the realest/most interesting villain because he was friends with the original group, and really just wanted to do what he needed to in order to survive (in a kind of sick, twisted way). it was cool to see rick eventually mirror him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shane is/was my favorite character and i was crushed when he died even though he got bonkers. but like, he's the only one who used their fucking brain and i would want him in my post-zombie apocalypse crew for sure. and he's so sexy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm debating if I should catch up on the show.



Do the survivors have a set purpose yet? Or are they still roaming and evading death? Reply

Thread

Link

This season is the worst TWD season imho. It started great and waned after the mid finale. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They are established in communities and they have a purpose at the moment (fighting Negan's group, which is enslaving them) but this whole season has been a sloooooow buildup to the fight that won't actually start until this Sunday's season finale. The pace has been unbearably slow all season - it might not be so bad binge-watched, though, and hopefully they have learned their lesson from the falling ratings and are going to pick the pace up next season. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think most of TWD season 3 on is better binge watched Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There are a few genuinely good episodes each season and a LOT of filler episodes where nothing happens. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Great first episode but I miss when this show was about zombies and surviving. Right now it's literally just turf wars and it's boring as fuck. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like it'll be easier to binge-watch but week to week has felt slow and plodding and Negan is just so obnoxious and not in a fun way Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah this is def not the season to catch up on TWD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this season has been incredibly slow. there's only 1 ep left and it feels like they've only started to actually do stuff/get somewhere in the last 2 episodes. if you are going to catch up, i'd definitely recommend binge watching it, as its probs easier to deal with that way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Steven Ogg would have been a better Negan. Reply

Thread

Link

I have to agree, and I am a JDM fan. But Ogg is just more menacing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Simon is what the writers wanted Negan to be.



I like me some JDM, but I think he misses the mark. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm more afraid of what Simon will do than Negan. Negan's too campy for my tastes & has no charm. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. i wish they'd kill off jdm's negan and let simon take his place :X Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia. it sucks because i feel like simon basically does negan's job now too - being the main one to go around and collect everything. negan is just kind of there a lot of the time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The show made a lot of mistakes on the run-up to introducing Negan smh



Also, whenever I see Steven Ogg, I always remember him naked in Westworld. ngl I would gladly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

:(



Shane was my favorite asshole this show had.



I find Ogg really sexy tbh.. especially after that naked scene in west world. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't watch this show, but this is cute. People lemme tell ya bout my best friend ralness. Reply

Thread

Link

literally nothing on this show has ever been worse than the Shane/Lori/Rick melodrama. Y'all complain about the show now and look, I hate Negan a lot, but having to deal with that love triangle shit makes the early seasons almost unwatchable. Reply

Thread

Link

I hated the love triangle too and especially that it really destroyed lori's character but still it coincided with a time in the show when stuff was actually happening, now Negan is prancing around taking over the show but everything else is boring as well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like the show has always had pacing problems, honestly, but I binge-watched the first four seasons so they didn't seem as egregious. But it's always been a slow character drama it feels like. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't mind if entirely bc it wasn't really a triangle. I hated how Lori acted like Shane made her have sex and when she blamed Rick for Carl killing zombie him but for the most part, Lori was like 'yeah no thanks' once Rick was shown to be alive. It was just Shane who went off the deep end.



Or maybe I appreciate it more for the character analysis no matter how basic rather than now everyone is cartoonish Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i didn't mind it really because it was right at the beginning, and the characters weren't fully established to me yet. (i didn't read the comics)



i hated how they waited so long for rick to finally say that judith isn't biologically his though. i know it doesn't matter much, but idk. i feel like they played the ~who is the father angle for quite a while. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

love FWB triangle between psychotic fame-whoring cat lady Diane Kruger and sweet independent classy Melissa McBride.



http://crazydaysandnights.net/2017/03/b lind-items-revealed-1-758.html I've been reading this insane CDAN post (1200+ comments) that believes Norman Reedus is caught in someFWB triangle between psychotic fame-whoring cat lady Diane Kruger and sweet independent classy Melissa McBride. Reply

Thread

Link

LOL, that's hilarious.



I honestly don't have any information about whether or not this is true, but supposedly Melissa McBride has a longtime (like 20+ years) girlfriend that she lives with in Atlanta. At least that's what some Atlanta people have posted on TWD boards, but like I said, I have no inside knowledge about whether or not it's true. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His fans are insane Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm surprised this fna fiction is about Melissa and not Beth Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shhhhh don't summon them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It all just seems like a big boys club. Reply

Thread

Link

I do think there's probably a boys' club on the show that includes producer/director Greg Nicotero, Reedus, Morgan and Lincoln, but tbf, the women on the show are also really close with each other. I just couldn't include any of them in this post because none of them have really played enemies - the only female antagonist they've had is Dawn and she was only on for like two episodes, not really enough to get super close with the cast.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I miss Shane, he was such an interesting character Reply

Thread

Link

i don't watch this but had no clue Andrew Lincoln wasn't American, so I looked it up and his real last name is Clutterbuck

...

lol

that was a good change Reply

Thread

Link

Haha omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I assume he has a british accent. I dont think I've ever heard him speak without an American one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Love Actually Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its weird watching the first season now because his southern accent attempt was a lot weaker, and you can kind of hear him slipping at times. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I miss Andrea. I definitely think they ruined the character in her last season Reply

Thread

Link

They definitely did Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved Andrea! She got so much hate for such dumb reasons, mainly from Daryl fan girls. "She shot Daryl!" yeah, by accident, she was super far away, and he was walking like a walker, of course she thought he was a walker! Besides, she missed him, so what's the big deal? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For sure.



Michionne looked after her when she was sick, but as soon as she saw dick on the horizon, she dumped her.



Then she got a second chance, by killing him, but didn't.



Then when the gov put her in that room with that scientist guy, she basically killed herself. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia, i liked her until there was the back-and-forth between the governor and rick/everyone else. she was really badass before that - especially since she had to survive on her own until she met michonne. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shane and the governor were by far the show's best villains Reply

Thread

Link

Shane and Merle were the best villains. The rest are too talkative. The Governor/Michonne scenes were actually pretty good though. Reply

Thread

Link

Jon Bernthal always gets me so :') Reply

Thread

Link