ICON & ONTD's favorite feminist and Latina Jennifer Lynn López to make #ByeByeBirdie less sexist!

she can't sing, though

Who is that

She's so perfect so XXXPensive

She's on this season of DWTS and I actually like her! I had never heard of her before she was on the show.

who thought it was a good idea to cast Jennifer Lopez in a show to sing live

Who thought it was a good idea to cast her at all?

Racist much ?

Jennifer has great screen presence. Some of ONTD's faves don't even have that let alone acting ability.

didn't you unstan when she endorsed hillary op?

...does she ID as a feminist?

This'll be fun, I love these live musicals~



And I'm okay with these changes, especially actually casting a Latina as a Latina character ffs.

i can't believe she's about to end the patriarchy!

What's Bye Bye Birdie about? All I know is that it had Ann-Margaret in the movie version.

Basically Albert (Dick van Dyke in the movie) is a songwriter for Conrad Birdie, a singer who wants to quit music and enlist in the army. Rosie (J-Lo's character) is his secretary and girlfriend. They plan one last publicity stunt to have Birdie record a live broadcast of a new song and he's going to choose one fan to kiss on tv. They choose Kim (Anne Margaret) and the whole crew goes out to her town where her boyfriend gets super jealous of Birdie. Then Albert's racist mom arrives trying to split up him and Rosie. Wacky hijinks ensue.

Albert is a struggling songwriter in NYC, and Rosie is his secretary and girlfriend (but his mother doesn't approve.) Albert's biggest client, Conrad Birdy (think Elvis) is getting drafted into the army (like Elvis.) Before he gets shipped overseas, Rosie comes up with the idea to have Albert write a song (One Last Kiss) and have Conrad perform it and give one last kiss to a member of his fan club, and have it all broadcast on the Ed Sullivan show.



They pick Kim Macafee from Sweet Apple Ohio, decend on the small town, and hi-jinks ensue. Kim's boyfriend is jealous about the kiss, Kim's dad is not fond of Conrad or anyone, Albert's mother shows up with a floozie to try and break up Rosie and Albert, and Kim's boyfriend ends up punching Conrad during the Ed Sullivan broadcast.



Eventually it all gets worked out, Conrad gets shipped off to the army(after getting arrested for allegedly corrupting today's kids), Kim and her boyfriend reconcile, Rosie and Albert reconcile, he stands up to his mother and decides to marry Rosie and become a teacher, etc, etc.

They pick Kim Macafee from Sweet Apple Ohio, decend on the small town, and hi-jinks ensue.



sounds like win a date with tad hamilton lol Reply

Umm...Albert being a history teacher makes zero sense. The entire reason he comes to Sweet Apple is because he wrote a song for Conrad to sing.



Yes, Rosie wanted Albert to give up the music business and become an English teacher, but he wasn't a teacher at the time!



They could have solved the problem by just making them both songwriters.

Exactly what I came in here to say. Albert and Rosie being teachers isn't germane to the storyline. Like, why would a history teacher give a shit about Conrad Birdie coming to Sweet Apple? Hard pass on this revisionist pantload.

I get if they want to modernize it or whatever, but this change essentially changes the entire story.



Sucks because this is one of my favorite fun musicals. Also doesn't give me much hope for them not fucking up The Music Man whenever they get around to it.

Yeah it would obviously make sense for them to be a songwriting team. Or one's the songwriter and one's the agent/publicist whatever. I guess they're removing all connection between Birdie and Albert/Rosie. Like they're probably teachers at Kim's school, I guess? I dunno.

Thank you!! Like she could absolutely be a songwriter too or even the only songwriter but them being teachers doesn't make sense. And I hate to say it but Rosie's whole story is essentially about being Albert's girlfriend and waiting for the ring so unless they're gonna do a complete story upheaval, there isn't much feminism there.

Maybe they're gonna reverse it and have them leave teaching to become songwriters

Zero sense. I don't think there's anything wrong with her wanting to get married and be a housewife, either. It relects the era it was written in, but there's nothing wrong with being a housewife either.

I can't remember anything about Bye Bye Birdie except for the opening with all the phones and Dick Van Dyke, but I know it's based on Elvis and some groupies right?

But neither of those make any sense to the plot.

lol

wtf at making them teachers?????

This won't end well.

I've never seen this but from the Mad Men episode that used Bye Bye Birdie all I gather is that the singing doesn't need to be great, so this works.

