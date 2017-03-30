ICON & ONTD's favorite feminist and Latina Jennifer Lynn López to make #ByeByeBirdie less sexist!




- the show will highlight rosie's struggle as a PUERTO RICAN woman nearing middle age
- rosie wont be a secretary. she'll be a high school music teacher and albert a history teacher!
- the soon to be critically acclaimed live musical will air in december

source

whats ur favorite musical starring a latina, ontd?
