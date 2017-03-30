ICON & ONTD's favorite feminist and Latina Jennifer Lynn López to make #ByeByeBirdie less sexist!
NBC Makes Jennifer Lopez's 'Bye Bye Birdie' Less Sexist for TV https://t.co/k09Y1IEYQr via @thr— Jennifer Lopez Fans (@BBjlo) March 30, 2017
- the show will highlight rosie's struggle as a PUERTO RICAN woman nearing middle age
- rosie wont be a secretary. she'll be a high school music teacher and albert a history teacher!
- the soon to be critically acclaimed live musical will air in december
whats ur favorite musical starring a latina, ontd?
And I'm okay with these changes, especially actually casting a Latina as a Latina character ffs.
They pick Kim Macafee from Sweet Apple Ohio, decend on the small town, and hi-jinks ensue. Kim's boyfriend is jealous about the kiss, Kim's dad is not fond of Conrad or anyone, Albert's mother shows up with a floozie to try and break up Rosie and Albert, and Kim's boyfriend ends up punching Conrad during the Ed Sullivan broadcast.
Eventually it all gets worked out, Conrad gets shipped off to the army(after getting arrested for allegedly corrupting today's kids), Kim and her boyfriend reconcile, Rosie and Albert reconcile, he stands up to his mother and decides to marry Rosie and become a teacher, etc, etc.
sounds like win a date with tad hamilton lol
Yes, Rosie wanted Albert to give up the music business and become an English teacher, but he wasn't a teacher at the time!
They could have solved the problem by just making them both songwriters.
Sucks because this is one of my favorite fun musicals. Also doesn't give me much hope for them not fucking up The Music Man whenever they get around to it.