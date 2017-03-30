SVU Promo for 18x15: Barba's Secret Is Revealed
ONTD PSA: this is the "Barba gets hacked" episode that was postponed. It finally airs next week. What do you think Barba's secret is?
my boo was lookin' good last night, but otherwise zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
That he did ~erotic films~ to pay his way through college.
Oh yes I like these ideas
Idk ideally it would be his nudes leaking lol, but lbr it won't be anything big or interesting. I haven't watched last nights yet but I'm literally just watching for my sexy Cuban boo
and omg last night barba was there for maybe 5 minutes. he showed up when the episode was almost over. so watch it on fast-forward tbh.
Thank you, will do except for I also want to see Carisi looking cute undercover but other than that it looks boring af
Honestly for me if it's not a reveal that he's hooking up with Carisi, Benson or both then I just won't care.
and mte, if it's a boring work-related reveal i'll be so disappointed!
you have literally not missed a thing lol
seriously it would be such a good reveal. it would involve representation which is always good and the drama from an ada dating an detective could bring decent drama.
Barba/Huang (Barbuang? Huanga?) 4 life tbh!!
I don't even watch SVU anymore and that gif is still me lol
also who cares what the secret is, it's a Barba episode.
lol but is it? or will it be another benson episode?
i have the afternoon off, is it worth binging the episodes i've missed? probably not lmao
tbh last night's ep wasn't bad, so you might want to watch it. the previous few have sucked though. you've literally missed nothing.
IDK what Barba's secret could be but I'm sure it's gonna be super lame.
and i'm sure you're right tbh. i'm trying to drum up some excitement but i'm sure the reveal will be a total bust. but until then, we can hope for some dirt!
I'm officially going on record hoping that he is a submissive and hires some domme/dom to whip him, give me kinky Barba
amaro left at the end of season 16, he moved to california to be closer to his kids, after he tried for a promotion but didn't get it (and he also got shot, lol, so he took early retirement). and mte, he was gorgeous! i miss him tbh.
But my hope is it's super scandalous but somehow makes sense.
and mte, i want it to be something dirty and fun, but not something that makes barba seem like a bad guy.
probably gonna be something boring to match the rest of this season
just give me more carisi and nobody gets hurt
SO HAWT.
AND BARBA WITH HIS SNAZZY SUSPENDERS!!!!
But I'm seriously dreading next week.PRAYER CIRCLE FOR BARBA
carisi is so cute tbh, he looked great in that outfit :')
AND MTE ON THE SUSPENDERS AND ALSO THE SECRET. part of me wants it to be good and angsty, and part of me hopes it's boring so nothing happens to barba, lol.