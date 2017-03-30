His secret better be that he and Carisi have been low key hooking up for months and Carisi wants things to get serious but Barba is worried about his reputation.



OR



That he did ~erotic films~ to pay his way through college. Reply

Oh yes I like these ideas Reply

lmaooooo i would be 10000000% here for either of those options. Reply

lmaooo you didn't lie Reply

I'm sorry Philip Seymour Hoffman I never meant to hurt you. Reply

Why not both? Reply

Barba and Carisi are totally together. Reply

Idk ideally it would be his nudes leaking lol, but lbr it won't be anything big or interesting. I haven't watched last nights yet but I'm literally just watching for my sexy Cuban boo Reply

lol mte. i'm almost certain the secret will be boring.



and omg last night barba was there for maybe 5 minutes. he showed up when the episode was almost over. so watch it on fast-forward tbh. Reply

Thank you, will do except for I also want to see Carisi looking cute undercover but other than that it looks boring af Reply

Finally a Barba episode.I have no idea what it's gonna be, but I bet it won't be that interesting, but I'm still happy he gets screentime.



Honestly for me if it's not a reveal that he's hooking up with Carisi, Benson or both then I just won't care. Reply

lol ita with every word of your comment. i just hope he does get screentime, and they don't make the episode about benson somehow (like they always do).



and mte, if it's a boring work-related reveal i'll be so disappointed! Reply

i'm not prepared tbh, i need to catch up on this show :/ Reply

lol you really don't. this season has been so boring. just watch the barba episode, it's not like they've built up the secret or anything, it'll be a one-off. never mentioned before and never to be mentioned again. Reply

you have literally not missed a thing lol Reply

lol right? Reply

dead Reply

I had no idea this show was still on and the original cast was still there. Reply

They're gonna have to cancel it or fire ha before Mariska goes anywhere lol Reply

only 2 people from the original cast are left lol



Edited at 2017-03-30 01:46 pm (UTC)

lol only mariska and ice-t are still there, but yeah, 18 years is a looooong time. Reply

Ice-T joined in season 2 tho - Mariska is truly the only OG cast member left. Reply

Parent

I'm also part of Team Sonny/Barisi hooking up secret but I don't think the current SVU writers would be that creative. Reply

MTE! it would be so cute to reveal that. they haven't had a gay regular character since huang, a million years ago! but yeah, the current writers don't write anything personal, so that's out. Reply

these days only Liv is allowed to have a personal life.



seriously it would be such a good reveal. it would involve representation which is always good and the drama from an ada dating an detective could bring decent drama. Reply

Barba/Huang (Barbuang? Huanga?) 4 life tbh!! I reiterate:Barba/Huang (Barbuang? Huanga?) 4 life tbh!! Reply

lmao i'm crossing my fingers too bb <3 Reply

also omg "barbuang" i love ittttt Reply

I don't even watch SVU anymore and that gif is still me lol Reply

is Barba sensitive and in touch with his feelings enough for Huang? I have my doubts. Reply

Huang would help him work on that...with his penis. Reply

I WANNA KNOW IF FINN PASSED HIS SERGEANT'S TEST



also who cares what the secret is, it's a Barba episode. Reply

mte, why mention it if they weren't gonna tell us?



lol but is it? or will it be another benson episode? Reply

y u crush my dreams bb I need all the Barba angst. I need him having cocktails and weeping to his friend on the yacht. I need him agonizing as he looks at his collection of pocket squares deciding which to wear, agony that appears to be about fashion but is about his tortured secret. I need weepy laments in Spanish. Reply

Parent

Somehow Barba's secret will remind Benson of her own personal issues. She'll wonder what Noah will go through if he's gay too like Barba. Then we'll have many scenes of her staring at Noah as he sleeps and thinks, "What if he's gay too? What if he's a violent gay rapist?" Reply

Parent

ayyyyy im like 5 episodes behind!!!



i have the afternoon off, is it worth binging the episodes i've missed? probably not lmao Reply

it is absolutely NOT worth it. and it's also unnecessary. all the episodes have aired out of order, so it's not like you'd be missing a storyline. just watch the barba episode next week, lol.



tbh last night's ep wasn't bad, so you might want to watch it. the previous few have sucked though. you've literally missed nothing. Reply

omg ok i will take ur word for it lol will watch last night's ep and keep it moving lmao Reply

Parent

I'm going to say yes because for better or for worse, binging SVU is cathartic Reply

That Carisi gif <3. He's become my fav.



IDK what Barba's secret could be but I'm sure it's gonna be super lame. Reply

lol mte <333



and i'm sure you're right tbh. i'm trying to drum up some excitement but i'm sure the reveal will be a total bust. but until then, we can hope for some dirt! Reply

He probably orders hookers or something from a high-end place. Reply

lol can you imagine? to ~let off some steam~? and the squad finds out and liv judges him so hard? Reply

Elliot Spitzer ~ripped from the headlines~ several years too late. THE PROSECUTOR BECOMES THE PROSECUTED.



I'm officially going on record hoping that he is a submissive and hires some domme/dom to whip him, give me kinky Barba Reply

Didn't that happen to Cragen? And then someone setup it up to make it look like he killed the prostitute? Reply

Whatever happened to that detective - Amaro? He was handsome. But he seemed to have a rage problem Reply

spoilers:









amaro left at the end of season 16, he moved to california to be closer to his kids, after he tried for a promotion but didn't get it (and he also got shot, lol, so he took early retirement). and mte, he was gorgeous! i miss him tbh. Reply

Whatever the secret is won't be that bad I bet. Isn't the actor in it for the long haul?



But my hope is it's super scandalous but somehow makes sense. Reply

the show hasn't even been renewed yet, lol, but i assume the actor will stay, like the others (but those are a lot of assumptions, no one knows for sure)



and mte, i want it to be something dirty and fun, but not something that makes barba seem like a bad guy. Reply

probably gonna be something boring to match the rest of this season

just give me more carisi and nobody gets hurt Reply

lol mte and MFTE! i just need my bb carisi and i'm good. Reply

GETTIN SUGAR DADDY VIBES FOR UNDERCOVER CARISI.





SO HAWT.



AND BARBA WITH HIS SNAZZY SUSPENDERS!!!!







But I'm seriously dreading next week.PRAYER CIRCLE FOR BARBA Reply

