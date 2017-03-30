Short film from Disney imagines how LeFou and Gaston first met

I saw BatB last night and basically anything Le Fou did had the cinema screen rolling with laughter Reply

i saw batb last night and thought i would hate it, but ended up loving it? i'm still surprised at myself



gaston and lefou were easily the best part Reply

I'm in the same boat as you. I thought it would be dumb and corny but it was....... surprisingly good? Also, Gaston and Lefou were so much fun. Reply

yeah, i LOVE the original and i read a lot of negative comments about it so i thought i would either hate it or be like meh but it was so enjoyable to watch and sometimes you need just that Reply

I had low expectations and ended up adoring it. I've seen it three times. Gaston and LeFou were perfect. Reply

I knew I was gonna like it even if it was terrible because this was my favorite disney movie as a kid lol but imo Luke Evans stole the show and the Be Our Guest scene was BEAUTIFUL, it totally took me back to my childhood. Reply

They met in jail? It's a cliché but it makes sense! Reply

YOu're going to hell for this comment. lmao Reply

lmaoooo

That last gif. When you're scrolled to only see the bottom half of the picture. 😳 Reply

lmfao I had it placed just right when I read this comment and now I'm cackling Reply

LMFAO omg that last gif Reply

This was a wild Gif story Reply

lmao

That last gif...I am hollering Reply

LOOOOOOOOOOOOOL



BROMANCE Reply

CACKLING

Honestly I expected Gaston to be arrested for harassment but I guess no one gave too many fucks back in 17th century France. Reply

18th century, but no they really didn't. I read through a bunch of books from the criminal tribunal in the 1790s looking for information on how sexual violence was dealt with at the time, and there were barely any cases at all. None that I could find with a surviving adult victim. Reply

Lame

This is so depressing to me lol

I've gotten this notification of a post with only 4 notes. It's very #sad

This is so idiotic

Disney was queerbaiting with their "relationship" right?

Yes

They were.

In what way? LeFou has a crush on Gaston, but the movie never teased that Gaston felt the same way about him. Reply

I actually really liked that Gaston in the movie seems 100% aware of LeFou's orientation and crush and he wasn't threatened by that. Reply

No, it was pretty one-sided from the get-go. Gaston never even showed a tiny bit of interest in LeFou. LeFou got a possible/implied love interest at the end though. Reply

From reading the reviews online I thought it was just going to be queerbaiting but when I saw the movie I didn't get that impression at all. Lefou WAS pretty into Gaston for most of the movie while Gaston was oblivious/uninterested. But then Lefou becomes extremely disillusioned because Gaston goes full-tilt evil instead of just haughty and full of himself. So Lefou meets another guy at the end and the implication is that the two of them get their "happily ever after" instead. So not really queerbaiting Gaston/Lefou so much as Lefou finding someone who's actually interested in him? Reply

I might be seeing this next week maybe Tuesday or Thursday

I saw Beauty and the Beast the other night. I enjoyed it, but they didn't need the new songs. I did like the addition of some backstory. and I love Ewan McGregor, but that French accent was HORRIBLE, they should have either hired someone else or just made him have his regular accent. Reply

Someone here fancasted Jean Dujardin as Lumiere & seriously that's some missed opportunity. Reply

Apparently he was the producers' fave for it, too! I have no idea what happened there. D: Reply

that would have been awesome! now I'm sad Reply

if i didn't know ewan mcgregor was in moulin rouge i would have assumed he had never met a french person/had been to france/was aware that france existed at all Reply

Lol this should've been the whole movie really.

I took my mom to this movie last weekend and she said Josh Gad reminded her of Jack Black, lol. Which is fitting because they both annoy me. Reply

I thought that was Jack Black for a long time lol

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] wasn't as big of an asshole as he should've been in the beginning? I think it should've been more obvious that he doesn't care for belle as a person aside from her looks and the animation made it clear that he's a sexist pos who would never see belle as anyone other than a trophy wife. in the live action version it just looked like he's incredibly self-absorbed and narcissistic but he still respects belle's passion for books and other stuff, even though he doesn't get it himself and has no desire to learn. if anything belle looked like she just didn't like gaston because he's a dumb idiot who's never read books, and not because he's an asshole. the film gaston looked like someone that if you compliment him enough he's totally down with doing all the chores and rubbing your foot and all that jazz - no one give foot massages like gaston! does anybody else think gaston in live action versionmaybe it's also because luke evans just stole the whole show. Reply

I thought that watching Gaston as a live person really drove home just how sinister he was. Reply

I felt this way. Like, I would have married the shit out of him. Up until he left Maurice tied to a tree. Reply

yes this



also Luke Evans is cuter than the guy who did the Beast Reply

same

Idk...he seemed to me like a frat boy who wouldn't take no for an answer. Reply

No, he only wanted Belle was pretty. And because she was the only girl in the village who dgaf about him. I think he saw Belle as a trophy, a possession. Reply

Putting aside my thoughts on the idea of rebooting every disney movie with live action versions..



Am I the only person who hated the direction and sound editting on this movie? Like the Gaston scene was shot really badly and at times you could by understand the talking or the singing?



If you meant 'couldn't understand' then IA on the singing. I struggled to distinguish the words they were saying. Reply

I saw the movie on IMAX and there were some scenes that were just so blurry that I was thinking what's the point of watching this on IMAX if I feel like I'm watching this without my glasses? Reply

Absolutely. The direction on this film was appallingly poor. Instead of being a visual masterpiece, it was a muddled mess with weird editing and badly choreographed group numbers, "Gaston" being one. The "Belle" sequence was also pretty badly done, you got no sense of Belle's 'otherness' in the village with people gossiping behind her back like you do in the original. Ugh, what could have been. Reply

The cinematography for the Be Our Guest sequence bothered me the most. There were almost no wide shots so it felt incredibly claustrophobic and awkward. It wasn't until near the end of the song that they finally used a wide shot to show the whole table which is what they should have been doing for most of the sequence. I dont know why the director made that choice, it made the scene feel much smaller than it should have. Reply

