Short film from Disney imagines how LeFou and Gaston first met



"Walt Disney Studios partnered with Young Storytellers and Tongal to give four talented kids the chance to create the series 'Beyond the Castle: Stories Inspired by Beauty and the Beast'. The third film, 'LeFouston', explores how LeFou and Gaston met. Written by Robert Nelson and directed by Kevin Ulrich."

Source.

More information on the program, along with the other two short films, can be seen here.

