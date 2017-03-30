Short film from Disney imagines how LeFou and Gaston first met
"Walt Disney Studios partnered with Young Storytellers and Tongal to give four talented kids the chance to create the series 'Beyond the Castle: Stories Inspired by Beauty and the Beast'. The third film, 'LeFouston', explores how LeFou and Gaston met. Written by Robert Nelson and directed by Kevin Ulrich."
Source.
More information on the program, along with the other two short films, can be seen here.
gaston and lefou were easily the best part
BROMANCE
also Luke Evans is cuter than the guy who did the Beast
Am I the only person who hated the direction and sound editting on this movie? Like the Gaston scene was shot really badly and at times you could by understand the talking or the singing?