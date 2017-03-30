Disney's Frozen Original Ending Revealed

OR YOU COULD HAVE JUST DONE THE SNOW QUEEN Reply

Yeah why didn't they? Reply

Because it's been done like 10 times. Reply

mte Reply

I love the Bridget Fonda version of that story, so much. Reply

Ah, what could have been.

I'm surprised that not even the first draft seems to have had any semblance of being a Snow Queen adaptation. Reply

exactly

Reply

since we're on the topic of disney movies, why is Mulan the only live-action movie that is getting so many changes? like beauty and the beast kept the same story and had songs, Mulan will not have Shang nor any songs ?!?!?!!?!?!?! is it because its a movie that will be filled with POC and they feel like they have more leeway or they are afraid China will get mad? Reply

isn't Mulan super campy though? Maybe they thought making it serious would tone it down ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

i still want ma songs and SHANG Reply

all disney movies are super campy Reply

No Shang!!!!???? Reply

I think there was a post about the director backtracking on the "no songs" thing. So it's still kind of up in the air Reply

i can go behind the no songs thing, BUT NO LI SHANG. DISHONOR ON YOUR COW. Reply

NO SHANG?????? MY ICON CAN'T CONVEY MY IRRITATION WITH THIS NEWS Reply

WHAT?? NO SHANG! Pass on this already crap movie. Reply

No Shang?! Reply

justice for the Snow Queen Reply

This movie would have been better if they had spent a little more time on it. I still don't understand why we got that whole scene of Kristoff seeing Anna being healed by the trolls at the beginning of the movie, only for him to not recognize her later? I thought there was going to be a whole realization moment. Idk. I only saw it once so maybe I'm forgetting something. Reply

No you're right, it was dumb. He even said "I've seen them do it before" but nothing clicked in his mind, I guess. Reply

Yeah, they were rewriting it up until the last minute and it shows in both the story and the animation.

"Eternal Winter!" Anna, it has been a DAY. Reply

Yes, exactly! I think the whole story would have had so much more impact if they'd shown some kind of passage of time, even a voice over saying something like "some time later..." And then you cut to the castle and have like... Anna refusing to accept the thrown because Elsa is going to come back, she's overwhelmed caring for everyone in the eternal winter, Hans' patience is growing thin because she won't get married and she snaps and decides she needs to get Elsa back. The rest of the movie can proceed from there! Reply

the story really wasn't very good and you can tell it was rushed. Reply

i still don't get kristof's backstory.



like, in the beginning we saw him and the baby reindeer with the ice-cutters - how did he lose his family and wind up with the trolls??? Reply

It's hilarious how people woobify Hans. Reply

Lol really? So sad but also unsurprising Reply

There's the line where he talks about how his brothers pretended he didn't exist for a year and people on Tumblr extrapolated this whole tragic backstory of abuse based off it and argued that he suffered from PTSD. Reply

I mean she's still a character people have no emotional connection to besides "I too can run away from my problems and responsibilities and sing about it" Reply

And the ending is confusing as hell. OH, LOVE! I can just say the word LOVE and everything is fine! Winter over! Reply

The American dream tbh Reply

You're right tbh. She doesn't actually do a whole lot. Reply

I give her credit for acting like a responsible guardian and refusing to let her sister marry a guy she's known for all of one evening. Reply

Y'all really wanted that basic Dreamworks straight to DVD Snow Queen plot? k Reply

It sounds like they were ultimately trying to create a version of the Snow Queen little boys could relate to, which resulted in Frozen. Reply

Really? I thought Frozen was girl power through and through. Reply

This is the most ridiculous argument yet Reply

There's a reason why "The Snow Queen" turned into "Frozen", and "Rapunzel" turned into "Tangled". js Reply

Reading about the "sisters summit" made my day when I read the article yesterday tbh Reply

"It is duck tape and my 2 year old loved it. We put it on her marshmallow gun."



Well, there you have it. Reply

today I learned about marshmallow guns Reply

What doesn't exist as frozen branded ... I'm pretty sure you could have a whole frozen-themed house. (I mean, there HAS to be a refrigerator.) Reply

Yo the last time I went to target I was looking for duct tape and it was honestly harder to find normal silver duct tape than it was to find One Direction duct tape. Reply

https://www.amazon.com/Duck-281972-Dire ction-Printed-Inches/dp/B00BDNJ1RQ I have the One Direction duct tape. It's quite handy. Reply

This overrated KARAOKE whore movie .... Reply

I thought there wouldn't be a need for Hans if Elsa was gonna be the villain. He makes the ending way too easy in this version. Reply

I'm glad they changed it. I like the fear thing and that they are sisters. I just dont like the trolls. their song is boring. Reply

such a bad movie Reply

thank god they did (the scorned woman is old as fuck and sexist), i liked the version we had, it was a cute story about 2 sisters Reply

