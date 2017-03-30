Alana

Emma Roberts Recruits Stephen For Her Online Book Club



- they talk about fashion and glasses for a bit, she says she would wear a different pair of glasses every day if she had her own show
- is surprised Stephen actually needs glasses to see
- says it's "accidental" that she's been in so much scary/horror stuff, people who know her say that she's actually "terrified of everything"
- she and her best friend started an online book club called "belletrist", to fight the misconception that millenials don't read
- their first book is "South and West" by Joan Didion

