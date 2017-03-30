Emma Roberts Recruits Stephen For Her Online Book Club
- they talk about fashion and glasses for a bit, she says she would wear a different pair of glasses every day if she had her own show
- is surprised Stephen actually needs glasses to see
- says it's "accidental" that she's been in so much scary/horror stuff, people who know her say that she's actually "terrified of everything"
- she and her best friend started an online book club called "belletrist", to fight the misconception that millenials don't read
- their first book is "South and West" by Joan Didion
I love book clubs in theory, but I suck at participating in them :(
What is everyone reading? I'm reading Perspective in Action because I'm trying to get back into drawing, and also Generation Kill and The Elon Musk Blog Series: Wait But Why.
Is anyone here going to participate in the 24 hour readathon? Sign ups are open now :)
I'm re-reading Yes Minister atm, it's an old fave and really suits my current mood over shit parliamentary democracies do.
i'm now reading exit west and loving it
It's pretty good!
I'm reading Bel Canto, and I wish I liked it more than I do. I'm reading it steadily, but it's not too hard to put down. I'm really reading it because Ken Watanabe will be in the movie and I wanted to check out his character. It's not showing me he'll have much to work with so far.
Other than that I'm waiting in line for a copy of a book about Princess Diana because of that Feud post about their divorce. It's been tied up for weeks.
glasses may be cool now but for a while when I was a teen and had braces and glasses, life was not easy lol
ONTD, please help me out! I'm desperate for fantasy (and horror) novels with female protagonists, but with little to no romance and with no/very few rape scenes, if that's even possible. I'm starting to think I'm looking for a f-cking unicorn here...
Horror - the girl with all the gifts (for god's sake stay away from the movie)
I easily could wear a different pair of fake glasses everyday for 3 months before I start repeating pairs. They look nice on me. Most of the pairs I have now do serve purposes that help protect eyes from the sun and from computer strain. Like they have the blue light blocking coating. I had one hipster dude at work look upset when I told them my glasses werent real. Like sorry bruh. Sorry my eyes work just perfectly. Just like you dress like an Amish person for fashion,I wear fake glasses.
Anyways I finished Jamie Attenberg's newest release over the weekend, All Grown Up. What a terribad book. Awful, self-centered, pathetic main character and the book had no actual ending. I still don't know what I'm reading for April for the book challenge. I'm thinking about Midnight Cowboy but I'm still looking.
Contacts freak me out and I don't wanna get laser. I'm fine with glasses, they are part of my image at this point.
Anyway I don't even care about her but I picked a book she recommended for the March ONTD reading challenge.
I want to read Birdsong since it is supposedly a modern classic but you know, I've got to think twice about where I'm gonna sink my next two-ish months of reading time (lol).
I love the idea of audio books in theory but when I tried a few I found it harder to keep my mind from drifting than with a traditional book. And I really like physical books too.
as for reading, I'm slow af these days so it can take me weeks or months to read books. I used to like reading for a bit before bed but I seem to be so tired by the time I get there that I just don't bother.
Also, I just started The Girl Before