Emma Roberts Recruits Stephen For Her Online Book Club

Can this be a book post?

I love book clubs in theory, but I suck at participating in them :(



What is everyone reading? I'm reading Perspective in Action because I'm trying to get back into drawing, and also Generation Kill and The Elon Musk Blog Series: Wait But Why.



Is anyone here going to participate in the 24 hour readathon? Sign ups are open now :) Reply

Yeah I can't even do goodreads, I'd be terrible at book clubs too.



I'm re-reading Yes Minister atm, it's an old fave and really suits my current mood over shit parliamentary democracies do. Reply

I just ordered my copy of The Handmaid's Tale. Reply

I'm reading The Yellow Wallpaper and Other Writings by Charlotte Perkins Gilman and The Copywriter's Handbook by Bob Bly. I'm trying to find a book for April's theme for the reading challenge. Reply

i just finished lincoln in the bardo which took me longer than i wanted it to



i'm now reading exit west and loving it Reply

Just finished Hard to be a God which I recommend to everyone. It's a scifi book about a guy from earth who is sent to monitor the progress on an alien planet where the alien life force is exactly like humans in every way except they're stuck in the middle ages and haven't had an enlightenment.



It's pretty good! Reply

Wasn't there a movie a couple years ago based on that? It looked pretty interesting Reply

That sounds amazing, ty Reply

I just finished A Head Full of Ghosts for ONTD's March challenge. Going to start Catch Me If You Can and Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistlestop Cafe for April. Might read one of the free (prob shitty) ebooks I've downloaded in the meantime. Reply

same, i feel like i suck at bookclubs bc i never care for the choice or have a hard time choosing a book if it's a theme. i'm currently reading reviving ophelia & the underground railroad. Reply

i would really love a book club where you all read whatever you want, but at the end of the month have wine and cheese and discuss your own personal experience with the book you read. maybe themes like "romance" or "dystopian future", but you decide what you read within that theme. Reply

I'm reading The Boys in the Boat...for my book club, lol. I run it (fancy~), but I try to keep it super-casual; I feel like no one wants to feel pressured into finishing something or showing up for the discussion if they're not in the mood. People are always sending me messages like "I'm SO SORRY, I can't make it tonight!!" and I'm like "...lol do whatever you want, it's not an MFA program!" Reply

I'm terrible at participating, too.



I'm reading Bel Canto, and I wish I liked it more than I do. I'm reading it steadily, but it's not too hard to put down. I'm really reading it because Ken Watanabe will be in the movie and I wanted to check out his character. It's not showing me he'll have much to work with so far.



Other than that I'm waiting in line for a copy of a book about Princess Diana because of that Feud post about their divorce. It's been tied up for weeks. Reply

just about to start lincoln in the bardo! Reply

I just finished The Summer That Melted Everything by Tiffany McDaniel. I highly recommend. Reply

currently reading The Shadow of the Wind by Carlos Ruiz Zafón. it's gorgeously written, but the treatment of women is distracting. Reply

im trying to get back into reading too, so reading a lot of easy/fluffy things right now. Just finished Garden Spells, which was really cute, and about to start The Rosie Project Reply

I just finished a conjuring of light by v.e. schwab. It was. disappointing. trying to pick what i'll read next Reply

Are they ever gonna announce Scream Queens cancellation Reply

lmao Reply

They should bring back Chad from the first season. Reply

He died in season 2 Reply

He was killed at their wedding Reply

My co-worker asked me to be in an on-line book club but I don't get it Reply

Ew be wary, this guy at my work asked me that too but then just expected me to read all his erotic friend fiction starring me Reply

i wondered why she was on the subwaybookreview instagram a couple of days ago 🙄 Reply

if I could I would wear a different pair of glasses every day tbh. have at least 5 to change it up during the month lol I dont recognize myself without glasses lol its weird.



glasses may be cool now but for a while when I was a teen and had braces and glasses, life was not easy lol Reply

I can relate. I've been wearing glasses since I was 10 y/o. My time at middle school was a nightmare.



Edited at 2017-03-30 11:45 am (UTC)

Yeah lol when I got them in grade 4, it was not a good time for me :( and then braces in grade 7 Reply

I would love that. I've had the same pair for 2 years and I have to get my butt to the eyedoctors and get checked again and get a new pair Reply

Same here. Reply

im finally going to get new glasses this weekend- mine are basically unwearable at this point Reply

is it hard on your eyes? I feel like my eyes need time to adjust to different glasses Reply

I do need some time. but not that much. I imagine if I had a lot of glasses I would keep using the same one. Reply

I just got glasses for the first time in my life (in my 30s) and I fucking hate having to wear them. I hope I can get contacts soon before I forget what I look like without them. Reply

Only 5? Lol I currently have 17ish glasses right now. But I'm also an optician so like it's kinda my job lol. Also I need some one to id Lenny's glasses on legion. I need them in my life ASAP Reply

Book post damnit! I'm always late to book posts .__.



ONTD, please help me out! I'm desperate for fantasy (and horror) novels with female protagonists, but with little to no romance and with no/very few rape scenes, if that's even possible. I'm starting to think I'm looking for a f-cking unicorn here... Reply

A Head Full of Ghosts by Paul Tremblay has a female protagonist and there's no romance because the majority of the book takes place whens she's about 8 or so. Stephen King's Carrie from what I remember had no rape, no romance, just a lot of mean teenagers and a batshit mother. Reply

Thanks, I'll check out A Head Full of Ghosts! I've read Carrie and I think is one of King's better novels. Reply

Fantasy - equal rites by terry pratchett

Horror - the girl with all the gifts (for god's sake stay away from the movie) Reply

His Dark Materials fits the bill if you're looking for fantasy (protagonist is 11 when the story starts so no romance just then) Reply

do you read YA fantasy at all? a lot of it has romance (but not all!), but there's generally not ott violence against women Reply

Anything by Shirley Jackson tbh and White is For Witching by Helen Oyeyemi is super creepy with multiple female protagonists. Reply

Seraphina has a tiny bit of romance but it's subdued and secondary. It's a cute book about dragons. Reply

This is kind of late, but I really enjoyed Swerve by Vicki Pettersson. Definitely not all about love. Reply

I easily could wear a different pair of fake glasses everyday for 3 months before I start repeating pairs. They look nice on me. Most of the pairs I have now do serve purposes that help protect eyes from the sun and from computer strain. Like they have the blue light blocking coating. I had one hipster dude at work look upset when I told them my glasses werent real. Like sorry bruh. Sorry my eyes work just perfectly. Just like you dress like an Amish person for fashion,I wear fake glasses. Reply

does hipster dude wear prescription glasses? Reply

He doesn't! He wears no glasses or contacts. And hus style is a weird mix of Amish and instagram girl. Like homeboy wears dutch braids and his white self has a native american woman tattoo. Plus he's moving to China in 3 months to 'find himself amongst the zen and ancient teachings'<---- that is a direct quote. Like bruh you better look at your own life before you ever try to come at me for my fake glasses. Reply

Has she learned to keep her hands to herself?



Anyways I finished Jamie Attenberg's newest release over the weekend, All Grown Up. What a terribad book. Awful, self-centered, pathetic main character and the book had no actual ending. I still don't know what I'm reading for April for the book challenge. I'm thinking about Midnight Cowboy but I'm still looking. Reply

ooo i almost got all grown up so now i'm glad i didn't Reply

i really don't get the praise for this book. the blurb, the jacket, and the little quotes about how forward and modern this book is? literally the opposite. it's ridiculous. Reply

So many people in Japan told me I'd look better without glasses and if I took them off I'd get a boyfriend for sure but??? Glasses are in style now! Even in Japan. But not if you actually need them I guess.

Contacts freak me out and I don't wanna get laser. I'm fine with glasses, they are part of my image at this point.



Anyway I don't even care about her but I picked a book she recommended for the March ONTD reading challenge. Reply

Which book is that? Reply

Station Eleven :) Reply

Parent

Are they in style in general or is it only specific frames? Reply

I;m always impressed by people who have jobs and lives and still read a ton. Obviously it's possible but clearly I'm doing something wrong. It took me 3 months to read "It". :/







I want to read Birdsong since it is supposedly a modern classic but you know, I've got to think twice about where I'm gonna sink my next two-ish months of reading time (lol). Reply

Wasn't "It" about 6,000 pages??? (judging by the edition they have my library). Maybe audiobooks or ebooks are more your style. I enjoy the tactile part of physical books but carrying them around on the train is a hassle. Ebooks are a great way to always have something to do. Reply

LOL close, I think it was 1050.



I love the idea of audio books in theory but when I tried a few I found it harder to keep my mind from drifting than with a traditional book. And I really like physical books too. Reply

I think my edition was 1200 pages. I did find it easier to read as an ebook than I would have if I had a hard copy...books that long don't work as paperbacks for me (SO easy to break the spine which I HAAAATE) and hardbacks are SO heavy. ebook is the way to go! Reply

i don't drive so i do a tonne of reading on public transit, but i think it's just hard for people to commit to a whole book when there are [no shade or sarcasm intended] so many interesting articles to read online. i read ontd, etc. in the morning w breakfast, and read physical books at night. also: the beach, the park, slow work day, etc. reading is so important! Reply

Ok I've looked through her insta and I don't really buy that she reads all that. More likely she gets paid to promote the books (lots of celebs are) and is trying to ~brand herself as a reader (like Reese W did) Reply

my ideal life would be getting paid to promote books Reply

OMG i'm reading bellefleur by joyce carol oats and i'm so into it. i read american appetites by her earlier this year (tho i took a brief margaret attwood break in the middle.) i previously had only read her short stories but i was a huge fan. soooo ya female authors rule and it's annoying af when ppl front like there are none out there writing trippy ass dark ass shit Reply

Read Foxfire! I love her short stories, have you read Beasts? Reply

nope, i'll add it to the list! Reply

dude her short story "Martyrdom" done fucked me right up (it's in the "Haunted" collection), I was 16 when I read it :/ Reply

omggggg Bellefleur is my shit, what chapter are you on? I've reread it 2 1/2 times, lol. "Blonde" also by JCO is very good as well. But yes, I loved Bellefleur, I got to do a paper on it in college and I was over the moon haha Reply

I had two pairs of glasses, but I somehow lost one of them a couple of weeks ago :/ I've got plenty of contacts though so I'm not worried, just annoyed bc they weren't cheap.



as for reading, I'm slow af these days so it can take me weeks or months to read books. I used to like reading for a bit before bed but I seem to be so tired by the time I get there that I just don't bother. Reply

Yess Joan Didion I need to pick that up Reply

When I was 14 I started noticing things were slightly blurry far away so I went to the eye doctor bc I thought I would look good with glasses. I ended up having a slight astigmatism and they prescribed me the lowest prescription glasses you could get.



Also, I just started The Girl Before Reply

