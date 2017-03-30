that gif is ridiculous Reply

*CHUCKLES* i have a feeling it was sped up so it looks like she side-stepped on for half a second and then was all "bye, bishes". Reply

I mean, just barely lol.



6:42

Queen 👸 Reply

I realise I'm asking this about someone who was famous for being in a girl band but can she actually sing though? Reply

I was wondering the same thing tho. Reply

i think she admits she can't Reply

I would say she can hold a tune but cant sing Reply

Yes.



She wasn't amazing or anything. But pretty average for a popstar. No worse than some guests who have been on. Reply

she was not the worst singer in the spice girls, but she's not super amazing. just ok enough for a pop singer. Reply

Who would you say was the worst out of curiosity? I would say Geri was the best going off her solo songs. She at least had some range. Emma didn't have a particularly strong voice, like Victoria who also lacked power. Reply

Yes, she can. Reply

Yes bih



She was just ok back then but no idea how she is now. Reply

I forget she was ever a singer sometimes. Reply

I always think of posh spice and Victoria Beckham as two different people Reply

Should be called Automobile Autotune Reply

Why not reunite the Spice Girls if she's game? Reply

she's not, though. she's been super disinterested in any reunion for years. her and mel c. are both very hands off now. Reply

I think they meant for the ep. I agree w them Reply

I can't fucking wait. She had legit bops:



I love this song! It is my favorite Reply

Queen of spices Reply

But she can't sing. Reply

that didnt stop selena from going on carpool karaoke Reply

my god i srsly just spent a few minutes trying to imagine what her singing voice would be like, completely forgetting the spice girls were a thing Reply

I just want to see the spice girls live before I die 😑 Reply

same Reply

I saw them their first night during their reunion tour and it was amazing.



Incidentally, they were working out the kinks still and when Victoria did her solo part in 2 Become 1, they accidentally played the album version for the backing track so Geri's voice come out of nowhere lol and Posh had to just sing along with it. Reply

I saw them in London on their Reunion Tour 10 years later I am still #shook. Reply

M T F E 🙏🏾 Reply

what's this miserable bitch going to do? walk and point to RuPaul's supermodel like she did in The Return of the Spice Girls? ugh, I hate her Reply

if anyone's a miserable bitch it's you w this comment. yikes Reply

I'm not staying in a loveless marriage with a cheater just for the fame and money.

kisses Reply

lol @ you thinking she's a miserable bitch. Reply

Parent

The real question is, why you paying off Mel C to not do a Vegas residency with the girls? I dont think it would hurt your brand. Everybody knows you were a spice girl. That shit is bomb. Your fashion line is hella successful. You joining the others wont affect that. Reply

*chuckles* paying of mel c... mel's been quite clear in the last couple years that she wants to do her own thing. i get the impression she's much happier have a smaller career, but being able to do what she wants musically (i for one, love her solo stuff). Reply

I think Mel C is game but if it's all of them. She ain't here for 4. I agree w ha, it's ALL or nothing



(Who am I kiddin, at this point I even take 3 👀) Reply

YAS KWEEN OF FASHUN



serve me vocals of an average kpop visual









I can't at the wigs



~~~i've got a secret rose tattoo i'm dying just to show you





a legit BOP Reply

