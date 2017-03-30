victoria beckham will be doing carpool karaoke
- victoria beckham will appear on carpool karaoke with james corden
- she has not released a solo single since 2003 and last performed with the spice girls at the london 2012 olympics closing ceremony
I was wondering the same thing tho.
I would say she can hold a tune but cant sing
She wasn't amazing or anything. But pretty average for a popstar. No worse than some guests who have been on.
Who would you say was the worst out of curiosity? I would say Geri was the best going off her solo songs. She at least had some range. Emma didn't have a particularly strong voice, like Victoria who also lacked power.
Queen of spices
Incidentally, they were working out the kinks still and when Victoria did her solo part in 2 Become 1, they accidentally played the album version for the backing track so Geri's voice come out of nowhere lol and Posh had to just sing along with it.
kisses
The real question is, why you paying off Mel C to not do a Vegas residency with the girls? I dont think it would hurt your brand. Everybody knows you were a spice girl. That shit is bomb. Your fashion line is hella successful. You joining the others wont affect that.
(Who am I kiddin, at this point I even take 3 👀)
serve me vocals of an average kpop visual
I can't at the wigs
a legit BOP