Syfy - THE EXPANSE 2x11 Promo "Here There Be Dragons" + Extras

- While going to SDCC for The Hunger Games, Wes's friend recommended the book series to him which he started reading, and was drawn to the character of Amos. He was delighted when the pilot was then brought to him and found out that he was in fact reading for that character. Compared to "goody-two-shoes" Holden, Wes laughed and replies, "I think Amos is a little more my style, I guess."

- He likes to read the books as he's working on the show, but does not want to go too far ahead.

- Praises Ty and Daniel's close involvement with the show and how it helps with the development when this isn't always the case when authors have a hand in a TV series.

- After reading The Churn (novella focusing on Amos's history), Wes went to a psychologist to get an even deeper grasp on the character himself. "I think he has been damaged to the point where his emotional circuit board is broken, it still fires, in certain ways. There's still complicated ways he can feel empathy, but for the most part that's lost."

- Wes has a military background and touched upon the show's portrayal of the Martian side, particularly of Bobbie and her squad.

- Favorite scene of this season : Drummer's execution of Staz and the other OPA traitor. (Excellent taste, Wes!)

- Praises Jared Harris's belter performance.

- Talks about "canon shock", regarding Ty and Daniel putting in surprises for book readers for the show.

- Wes got into sci-fi thanks to Blade Runner. Alcon, the ones behind The Expanse, are also working on the Blade Runner sequel and he tries to get any info he can. The Director's-Cut is his favorite version of the movie.



- Briefly talks about Amos's future in the books without too much spoilers, but Wes is aware that Amos has a big role on Earth down the line