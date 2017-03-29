Syfy - THE EXPANSE 2x11 Promo "Here There Be Dragons" + Extras
[synopsis]Bobbie makes a decision that changes her life forever.
The show has been getting a lot of praise from critics, fans, and those in the scientific field. But numbers don't lie, the ratings aren't what it should be. Rolling Stone talks about the sci-fi show that people should be watching.
[excerpts]- The Expanse was originally conceived as an online RPG. The detailed background for a videogame gave TV writers Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby (who co-wrote Children of Men) a vast storytelling universe when it came to adapting the books.
- The show has found a way to be politically relevant without depressingly reminding you of the state of our nation.
- This is not a Star Trek exploration saga about new aliens every week--it's the story of real people fighting for their small corner of the universe day after day.
Like a lot of fans, I'm happy about the season renewal, but I must admit I do worry about the ratings. Ty gave a bit of this advice for us, however :
Wes Chatham (Amos) spoke with Ars Technica's Decrypted podcast to discuss last week's episode, The Weeping Somnambulist. Apologies, can't figure out how to embed the podcast itself but here are some highlights :
[Spoiler (click to open)]- While going to SDCC for The Hunger Games, Wes's friend recommended the book series to him which he started reading, and was drawn to the character of Amos. He was delighted when the pilot was then brought to him and found out that he was in fact reading for that character. Compared to "goody-two-shoes" Holden, Wes laughed and replies, "I think Amos is a little more my style, I guess."
- He likes to read the books as he's working on the show, but does not want to go too far ahead.
- Praises Ty and Daniel's close involvement with the show and how it helps with the development when this isn't always the case when authors have a hand in a TV series.
- After reading The Churn (novella focusing on Amos's history), Wes went to a psychologist to get an even deeper grasp on the character himself. "I think he has been damaged to the point where his emotional circuit board is broken, it still fires, in certain ways. There's still complicated ways he can feel empathy, but for the most part that's lost."
- Wes has a military background and touched upon the show's portrayal of the Martian side, particularly of Bobbie and her squad.
- Favorite scene of this season : Drummer's execution of Staz and the other OPA traitor. (Excellent taste, Wes!)
- Praises Jared Harris's belter performance.
- Talks about "canon shock", regarding Ty and Daniel putting in surprises for book readers for the show.
- Wes got into sci-fi thanks to Blade Runner. Alcon, the ones behind The Expanse, are also working on the Blade Runner sequel and he tries to get any info he can. The Director's-Cut is his favorite version of the movie.
- Briefly talks about Amos's future in the books without too much spoilers, but Wes is aware that Amos has a big role on Earth down the line
Really admire the lengths Wes has gone to flesh out his performance as Amos, it definitely shows.
And I really enjoyed Bobbie's little tour. I think they presented this part far better in the show =) Loved how she trouble getting acclimated to her surroundings, and that little scene with Nico was pretty touching.
I wasn't expecting Errinwright to confess so easily.
I don't want to malign another show (unless it's a certain terrible adaptation on another network...), but it does baffle me that there seems to be more tuning in to The Magicians. It's not really my bag, so I understand it has a specific audience, but man...
Draomi is indeed the superior ship.
[Spoiler (click to open)] very very very good episode, filled in a lot of the info we needed. so much avasarala i loved it so much and bobbie, what a great story for her, she is so awesome. i wonder what will happen to her now that she doesnt feel at ease in the army. i didnt expect errinwright to confess i do agree with avasarala that the eros heading to earth was a wake up call and changed him. i like that now avasarala is in charge, the scene with her security man was so cute! i adored every outfit of hers. she is a queen.
i liked the funny scene with alex. amos and prax were very good. holden has changed hasnt he? the roci crew had to make some grey choices and will continue to do so.
the fact that they showed us all that earth stuff was very welcomed. cannot wait for the next one
so mao is working for mars? and nico was 52 years old? the actor didnt look like so but i guess that in that time people can live for more years without ageing?
[Spoiler (click to open)]
I'm so happy Avasarala knows the word Proto-molecule now and has all the intel, loved her this episode, loved seeing the vulnerability and awe in Bobbie. I also love Cotyar and his dynamic with Avasarala.
I'm glad Holden is becoming a darker character, makes him a bit more interesting.
Prax+ Amos is always great.
[Spoiler (click to open)] Avasarala knows the word proto-molecule and got all the intel from Errinwright, it's about damn time. I'm with Cotyar, Avasarala is the only one who knows Errinwright is involved (except Mao), dude's gonna get cold feet about facing the music and will try and get rid of her. Speaking of which, I like Cotyar and his dynamic with Chrisjen.
Bobbie, you sweet summer child. I loved seeing her more vulnerable side, the awe and wonder at the ocean, her beginning to realize not all the propaganda she was raised on is true. I laughed when Avasarala and Cotyar showed up in the end, can't wait for that dynamic to evolve.
Prax and Amos together are so sweet. I have to say, I'm slightly disappointed with the chicken can scene I was waiting for all this time. Book spoiler [Spoiler (click to open)] When Amos in the book tells Naomi why he beat the guy up and talks about kids ending up in the prostitution ring as well, Naomi goes 'and some of them find themselves on a ship?', letting the audience know Amos was talking about his own backstory. Here, Amos tells Prax, but without that follow up, it's not as clear that that's Amos' backstory and that's why e's very intent on finding a missing kid.
Holden being a bit darker makes him slightly more interesting, especially Naomi's reaction to it. Alex was a hoot and a half, the cute dork, nice singing voice.