Syfy - THE EXPANSE 2x11 Promo "Here There Be Dragons" + Extras

[synopsis]Bobbie makes a decision that changes her life forever.





The show has been getting a lot of praise from critics, fans, and those in the scientific field. But numbers don't lie, the ratings aren't what it should be. Rolling Stone talks about the sci-fi show that people should be watching.

[excerpts]- The Expanse was originally conceived as an online RPG. The detailed background for a videogame gave TV writers Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby (who co-wrote Children of Men) a vast storytelling universe when it came to adapting the books.
- The show has found a way to be politically relevant without depressingly reminding you of the state of our nation.
- This is not a Star Trek exploration saga about new aliens every week--it's the story of real people fighting for their small corner of the universe day after day.

Like a lot of fans, I'm happy about the season renewal, but I must admit I do worry about the ratings. Ty gave a bit of this advice for us, however :







Wes Chatham (Amos) spoke with Ars Technica's Decrypted podcast to discuss last week's episode, The Weeping Somnambulist. Apologies, can't figure out how to embed the podcast itself but here are some highlights :

[Spoiler (click to open)]- While going to SDCC for The Hunger Games, Wes's friend recommended the book series to him which he started reading, and was drawn to the character of Amos. He was delighted when the pilot was then brought to him and found out that he was in fact reading for that character. Compared to "goody-two-shoes" Holden, Wes laughed and replies, "I think Amos is a little more my style, I guess."
- He likes to read the books as he's working on the show, but does not want to go too far ahead.
- Praises Ty and Daniel's close involvement with the show and how it helps with the development when this isn't always the case when authors have a hand in a TV series.
- After reading The Churn (novella focusing on Amos's history), Wes went to a psychologist to get an even deeper grasp on the character himself. "I think he has been damaged to the point where his emotional circuit board is broken, it still fires, in certain ways. There's still complicated ways he can feel empathy, but for the most part that's lost."
- Wes has a military background and touched upon the show's portrayal of the Martian side, particularly of Bobbie and her squad.
- Favorite scene of this season : Drummer's execution of Staz and the other OPA traitor. (Excellent taste, Wes!)
- Praises Jared Harris's belter performance.
- Talks about "canon shock", regarding Ty and Daniel putting in surprises for book readers for the show.
- Wes got into sci-fi thanks to Blade Runner. Alcon, the ones behind The Expanse, are also working on the Blade Runner sequel and he tries to get any info he can. The Director's-Cut is his favorite version of the movie.

- Briefly talks about Amos's future in the books without too much spoilers, but Wes is aware that Amos has a big role on Earth down the line


Really admire the lengths Wes has gone to flesh out his performance as Amos, it definitely shows.
