FX - LEGION S1 Post-Finale Discussion + Inside Look at Powers + Cast on Social Media
[Quick Recap *SPOILERS*]- Farouk/Shadow King isn't destroyed, but is transferred from David to Syd, Syd to Kerry, and finally from Kerry to Oliver
- Oliver/Farouk escapes Summerland with Lenny (YES!!)
- The final scene has David scanned then imprisoned by a mechanical orb by forces unknown (Could be Division 3?)
- Season 2 will have Oliver/Farouk still play a part of the story according to Hawley as both Oliver/Farouk and Lenny will be searching for "it" that they referenced last week
katieaselton season finale of @legion_fx is TONIGHT! getting to work with these people was an insane treat. hope you guys have enjoyed the ride 🌀
jeremieharris A couple of the friends I made filming Legion. Such a dope experience!!! Season 1 finale tonight at 10PM. Chapter 8!!! Let's see how this ends. Haha #legionfx #marvel #fxnetworks
thatdanstevens 'Newcomer'. (Beast). Legend... @empiremagazine awards. Watch 'I, Daniel Blake'!
Whoops, apologies about the cuts! What did you all think of the finale and the season as a whole? =) [Spoiler (click to open)]And how about that post-credits scene? Theories? Also, apologies to my fellow Expanse ONTDers, I've company coming over tonight after the Legion finale and won't be able to get my post up just yet, I'll try to later tonight if no one else makes one =)
Spoiler-tag for those who need it :
I really hope so. I was half-hoping the drone was somehow his but I don't think it would quite make sense. However, the interview last night with the series creator said it would go into his parents and that he'd have to discuss using Patrick Stewart...but I think he kind of agreed on Late Late Show and James McAvoy is supposed to cameo on the new TV series.
[Spoiler (click to open)]Given we're now 100% sure David's t-shirts symbolise his mind, does his shirt in the post credits scene (two orange triangles with green in them) mean we're going to the DID route now?
I mean they literally showed the yellow triangle empty as he was *fighting* Farouk.
[Spoiler (click to open)]The wardrobe definitely plays a huge part in the show, going by the BTS stuff =) I think you're right!
