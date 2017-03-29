FX - LEGION S1 Post-Finale Discussion + Inside Look at Powers + Cast on Social Media

OMG, is Patrick Stewart going to play Charles?! Reply

I really hope so. I was half-hoping the drone was somehow his but I don't think it would quite make sense. However, the interview last night with the series creator said it would go into his parents and that he'd have to discuss using Patrick Stewart...but I think he kind of agreed on Late Late Show and James McAvoy is supposed to cameo on the new TV series. Reply

YAY Reply

Like the other comment said, Hawley and Sir Patrick Stewart are up for it but yeah have to go through the studio and figuring out the logistics for the story =) I think he even said James McAvoy may be a possibility as well, but again, they gotta go through some things before finalizing anything. I do so hope either (or both!) will make a cameo Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Given we're now 100% sure David's t-shirts symbolise his mind, does his shirt in the post credits scene (two orange triangles with green in them) mean we're going to the DID route now?



I mean they literally showed the yellow triangle empty as he was *fighting* Farouk. I love the fact that Legion subreddit uses the "I am pretty, I am loved" as the subreddit name (it appears on the tab lol) Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] The wardrobe definitely plays a huge part in the show, going by the BTS stuff =) I think you're right! Haha, same! I do wish the caption was accurate on the gif, but yeah was a great part of that scene =) Reply

Omg I'm so looking forward to watching this tonight. I have absolutely loved this show thus far and I'm upset that I have to wait so long until season 2! Reply

Enjoy the finale! I'm unsure how long we'll have to wait, but I think I read it'd be sometime next year...I'll be okay with this long wait if it means it keeps the quality that S1 has =) Also, we get 10 eps next season! Reply

The show is over already? I feel like it just started! I stopped watching after ep4, not my cup of tea honestly Reply

I'm actually going to say this might be a good show to binge watch. There is so much going on that it's easy to forget stuff over the course of the week. Reply

IA. I watched 1-4 on Friday and Saturday a few weeks ago and i thought it kept the momentum of the story better. Reply

I initially found it intriguing but now I feel like it's too weird for me. And that is saying something! Reply

Hehe, it definitely is a weird show -- in presentation, storytelling, and characters =) Like the others have said, it might be the type of show better suited for a binge/marathon rather than a week-by-week basis. If you ever give it another shot, you may find something you'll like! Reply

I need to give this show another chance. It really demands 100% attention Reply

Yeah, it's definitely a show you need to make notice of details here and there =) Like suggested above, it might be much easier to take in binging the entire season. Hope you enjoy it the second time around! Reply

Ahhhh I have to wait 4 days for Hulu to get it. :((((

OP, you ROCK for introducing me to this show. Reply

No problem at all =) always happy to have more folks to discuss things with! Ah, I'm not sure but if you have access to FX Now I believe you can watch the episode! Or perhaps this is a region thing? >< I am unsure how it works hehe. Reply

I'm bummed this is over but in a way i felt satisfied, like they wrapped it up and there was some closure. I think it was a good first season and i'm hoping s2 has more episodes. Reply

Season 2 will have 10 episodes =) According to Hawley, he specifically asked for only 8 in the first season so that he could tighten up the story to set up for the next season. Reply

I can't wait for the next season, awesome season finale in my opinion. Also the music in this show is just perfection. Reply

Yeah, along with everything else on the show, the music/sound design is stellar =) Loved that last bit with you-know-who ♥ Reply

Yess, this show does so many things right. Reply

i think my fave episode of the season was episode five (lenny as david doing that fucking dance while killing all those people was my FAVE) but damn i haven't loved a first season of a tv show like this in such a long time. poor david i just want someone to wrap him up in a blanket and put him somewhere safe Reply

And same, this was a pretty damn good first season =) definitely exceeded my expectations (though honestly, I was just confused as to how the hell Hawley would do a Legion/X-Men show hehe). That entire sequence was bonkers, absolutely loved how playful David/Lenny was taking out those poor soldiers.

i am in love with this scene tbh. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Lenny's new look with Oliver. LovedLooking forward to seeing all her new fashion!! Oh and hair, her hair is fantastic. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]



Same! Hell, I even loved her decaying look haha =) I'm super happy that Lenny is this separate entity existing now along with Oliver/Farouk. I can't believe this show managed to make me love Aubrey Plaza... Reply

Haha, you took all the words out of my mouth! I didn't really like her parks and recreation..but here I had my fingers crossed that they wouldn't kill off her character in Legion. Hell yeah, she was an bae as crazy decay Lenny. She's actually an bae with her hair like that. I'm having an major girl crush..I swear. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Shadow King jumping into different bodies [ Spoiler (click to open) ] SWORD so I'm gonna scream if we finally send an X Man to space Catch me in the astral plane fighting Noah hawley over this episode. The fight sequence withwas amazing. People keep saying the post credit at the end is Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]



Loved, loved, loved the fight scene. I'm glad they went all superhero action with that sequence =) And I'm loving these theories! While it wouldn't necessarily be boring if it turns out to be Division 3, I do love that there is a lot of potential suspects for his captors hehe. Reply

goddamn your icon. if she doesn't get all the awards for this role, I will riot. Reply

