Miley Cyrus' Hair Continues to Grow + Candids Looking Happy With Liam


im showin growth 👩 so shall our country 💛





Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been absent from Instagram (Miley for 3 weeks - Liam for 5), but they were caught on a date in Malibu on Tuesday. They were spotted at Nobu restaurant.







