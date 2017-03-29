Miley Cyrus' Hair Continues to Grow + Candids Looking Happy With Liam

her infantilization is so creepy Reply

Thread

Link

OKAY, now just completely get rid of the blonde



It was always awful Reply

Thread

Link









like omg it's still lingerinlike omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hmm I take back my earlier comment lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





She reminds me of Angelina Jolie in this set... Anyone else see it? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wow shes looking a lot like her mom and a little like her horse brother Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ikr? It's so fried, that it's beyond saving. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my hair has been lavender for about a year and a half and I'm going back to brown soon, I'm grieving. Reply

Thread

Link

I made the transition from lavender/silver back to brown almost a year and a half ago and I'm still not over it tbh. Best of luck. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm going back to brown this saturday after 10 years lmao

I just want to let my hair grow and ugh, hope I don't get too bored with it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually kind of like the hair tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Wait there's a whole twitter devoted to Miley's fashion? Reply

Thread

Link

right? who LIKES her fashion? lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ONTD was here for it during her Miley Bun days Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Apparently @StylishCyrus does lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link













and then ontd wet themselves over

















and now she's all



hahaha i remember a time when every tween was into itand then ontd wet themselves overand now she's all Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

@Stylish is really nice. She posts pictures and news. I like her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

love the length, get rid of the blonde though already! she said she was going back to her roots, is her hair too damaged to color it? Reply

Thread

Link

Long brown hair looked the best on her Reply

Thread

Link





https://encrypted-tbn3.gstatic.com/imag es?q=tbn:ANd9GcQ4y45Myzy6d80-aSyp_xMr_rz K8Sq17vYhcCYlbW79f7buyz8G I love the light blonde bob she had for like two days before doing her short hair that got all the attention Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes! Love this hair Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





this was her best hair look Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

YASSS omg this one!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









Edited at 2017-03-30 02:23 pm (UTC) Yes! I loved that. And I think this would still look good on her now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her veneers remind me of hillary duff's too-big teeth when she first got them. Reply

Thread

Link

















my bb omg and she was gaunt at the time because of her ed so they looked worsemy bb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so glad she seems to be in a good place now! Back then she was scary skinny and all those rumors about the Mexican diet pills Rachel Zoe gave her were so sad. :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm more distracted by the first pic and the epitome of the early 00's era girl behind her. That skirt, that hair, the flip flops, the BELT, the TRL set. This picture just bitch slapped me back to '02 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i wanna colour my hair but idk



i feel like i'm ugly af anyways, you know? i want black hair but i'm not fierce enough for that shit. and my non-white features + skin tone won't allow for anything light Reply

Thread

Link

you can def get away with lighter hair if you have non-white features! you just need to be sure to match it to the undertone of your skin correctly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk i feel like it'll wash me out the way it does with every woc (imo) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it's been nice not hearing about her Reply

Thread

Link

what i was gonna post. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

agreed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the only pretty cyrus sad2say Reply

Thread

Link

Where? Where are they? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









miley has qt eyes lbr Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She looks great with her natural hair color, maybe a little more red. Makes me wonder why she's growing it out this way. Reply

Thread

Link

https://www.instagram.com/p/BFRsO_m wzBs/



Learned a valuable lesson in this meaningless process. Bleached my fucking natural healthy a$$ hair rebelling out of boredom while dealing with a consecutive amount of time off on the Woody project ( 2 months ago)! Sitting in a random apartment with nothing to do but smoke weed (which I should've just appreciated) and fuck with my hair obvi, something inside told me I'd regret it.... That hair color comes in a box (well maybe mine) therefore it's available to purchase and what grows from my scalp naturally is mine and and only mine!!! Not to mention I felt like a self obsessed psycho while real issues are out there in the world needing to be dealt with I was sitting in front of a mirror going thru strand by strand like my hair and what it looks like actually fucking matters! lol and now I'm out here looking like every Suzy Q & Sally B there is.... Either this shit needs to grow out at super speed or I'm about to go in for a fuckin hair cut realllllll quick!!! 👦🏼👦🏼👦🏼 #imisstheoldme but I guess even writing this hunk of bull shit means I am thinking about my hair which is equally as lame and self obsessed as all of the above because really this fucking mop will make no difference to that fact Donald Trump is running for president (successfully) and climate change is extremely real and scary. So please fellow humans next time you feel that tickle in your belly while making a decision listen to what it says and know the true you can never be replicated or replaced you are the one and only you! So bad assssss!



Ps if you ever start overthinking shit especially something as silly as hair.... go outside, smell a flower, center your thoughts and find something productive to do with your time.... I wish I would've taken a toke of my own medicine.... Everything is a learning experience.... Even hair LOL



PPS this isn't to discredit hair cuts/color as a tool and creative way to express yourself!!!! So if a change is something that feels right to you - fucking DO IT! Don't over think it because in the end it is fucking hair and nothing you do is detrimental and will just be a new chapter for you ❤️ my life is done chronologically in hair styles lol !!!! 👩👧👦👵





she b fucked she b fucked Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is a mess to read. But I mean, we've all been there with bad dye jobs. But you move on and recolor.



Nvm. I read it, and I sorta' get what she's saying? Maybe? Coloring your hair on a whim can work out. Going blonde takes a lot of effort and routine conditioning bc of how bad it can be. Idc, but just letting her hair grow out w/o at least trying to match her original color isn't doing her any favors.



Edited at 2017-03-30 04:28 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idk this is just so ridiculous lol like I cut my hair recently after having a breakthrough and it was very meaningful to look after it after neglecting it for so long. Hair is important and it's political, she needs to save her stream of consciousness crap for her diary Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aw this was kinda cute to read tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

love is real Reply

Thread

Link

I still can't wrap my brain around why I still secretly root for her... :X Reply

Thread

Link





same, but here we are Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





lmao throwback Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same tho 😦 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same lemme go listen to slab of butter and remember Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

her fame is weird/interesting to me because I think no matter what she does/ how little she works on her career, she will always remain one of the most famous celebrities/household names(and I also think she's aware of this)



Edited at 2017-03-30 07:09 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I have no idea. I really loved Dead Petz too. I am very interested in new album news.... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol same



Strange as it is Bangerz got me through a rough breakup so it'll always have a special place in my heart.



Edited at 2017-03-30 01:42 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

growing out a pixie cut is maybe the biggest test of patience of all time for me lol. i started growing it out a year ago and it's just past my chin. Reply

Thread

Link