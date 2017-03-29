Miley Cyrus' Hair Continues to Grow + Candids Looking Happy With Liam
im showin growth 👩 so shall our country 💛
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been absent from Instagram (Miley for 3 weeks - Liam for 5), but they were caught on a date in Malibu on Tuesday. They were spotted at Nobu restaurant.
Seeing that @MileyCyrus is so happy is everything 💕 pic.twitter.com/FhsmhsTp8r— Miley Cyrus Fashion (@StylishCyrus) March 29, 2017
More photos of Miley and Liam outside of NOBU in Malibu last night: pic.twitter.com/ih2Akl2VmD— Miley Cyrus Fashion (@StylishCyrus) March 29, 2017
i feel like i'm ugly af anyways, you know? i want black hair but i'm not fierce enough for that shit. and my non-white features + skin tone won't allow for anything light
Learned a valuable lesson in this meaningless process. Bleached my fucking natural healthy a$$ hair rebelling out of boredom while dealing with a consecutive amount of time off on the Woody project ( 2 months ago)! Sitting in a random apartment with nothing to do but smoke weed (which I should've just appreciated) and fuck with my hair obvi, something inside told me I'd regret it.... That hair color comes in a box (well maybe mine) therefore it's available to purchase and what grows from my scalp naturally is mine and and only mine!!! Not to mention I felt like a self obsessed psycho while real issues are out there in the world needing to be dealt with I was sitting in front of a mirror going thru strand by strand like my hair and what it looks like actually fucking matters! lol and now I'm out here looking like every Suzy Q & Sally B there is.... Either this shit needs to grow out at super speed or I'm about to go in for a fuckin hair cut realllllll quick!!! 👦🏼👦🏼👦🏼 #imisstheoldme but I guess even writing this hunk of bull shit means I am thinking about my hair which is equally as lame and self obsessed as all of the above because really this fucking mop will make no difference to that fact Donald Trump is running for president (successfully) and climate change is extremely real and scary. So please fellow humans next time you feel that tickle in your belly while making a decision listen to what it says and know the true you can never be replicated or replaced you are the one and only you! So bad assssss!
Ps if you ever start overthinking shit especially something as silly as hair.... go outside, smell a flower, center your thoughts and find something productive to do with your time.... I wish I would've taken a toke of my own medicine.... Everything is a learning experience.... Even hair LOL
PPS this isn't to discredit hair cuts/color as a tool and creative way to express yourself!!!! So if a change is something that feels right to you - fucking DO IT! Don't over think it because in the end it is fucking hair and nothing you do is detrimental and will just be a new chapter for you ❤️ my life is done chronologically in hair styles lol !!!! 👩👧👦👵
Nvm. I read it, and I sorta' get what she's saying? Maybe? Coloring your hair on a whim can work out. Going blonde takes a lot of effort and routine conditioning bc of how bad it can be. Idc, but just letting her hair grow out w/o at least trying to match her original color isn't doing her any favors.
Strange as it is Bangerz got me through a rough breakup so it'll always have a special place in my heart.
