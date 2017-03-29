March 29th, 2017, 10:56 pm helyanwe89 The 100 4x09 Promo SourceNext episode will air April 26th Tagged: television - cw, television promo / stills, the 100 (cw) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 99 comments Add comment
also i'm seeing a lot of bellamy fans hate on octavia now? which... hey i love bellamy and i never stopped loving him even with his fuckery in season 3, but... he killed 300 grounders, invaded a village to colonize that, was a key factor to lincoln's death, which no he didn't pull the trigger, and he did try to help before he died... but... like? he fucked up badly s3 and had a lot of defenders who are now bashing octavia for her actions. idk what exactly happens, but i find it a bit amusing
Her characters treatment of POC characters. She beat up on her chained to a wall brother (he did deserve a few smacks, but...), she knocked Lincoln around a few times and the same for Indra. That's from tumblr. I think Bob spoke out about it at a recent con and I think it was him that said had the situations been reversed the Internet would have exploded, which is true. Abuse is abuse, IMO, so I see what the Octavia haters are saying on that part.
They also go in on her cultural appropriation, tho, I figure given enough time, all of skaikru would have adapted in varying ways to grounder life.
Some people are just mean and hateful, but some people have valid reasons of a personal nature.
The funny part is that O and Bellamy are so similar, so in some ways hating one is like hating the other. They both react without thinking and their emotional outbursts are usually deadly...
That said, they still don't have a solution. They just have Luna's marrow, so what does it matter if it works if they can't distribute it. Seriously. It's mount weather all over again.
I was hoping that Murphy would try and sacrifice himself for Emori. I wouldn't hate a Murphy commander.
It was nice to see Bellamy smile. Jasper made a lot of sense in that one moment and I feel like ALL of the remaining 100 need a break.