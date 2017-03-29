I was about to type "WHAT THE FUCK WAS THE POINT OF THAT WHOLE NIGHTBLOOD STORYLINE" and it dawned on me that perhaps the only point was to make Clarke a Nightblood and possibly commander. Reply

I feel like Becca and the bunker guy were connected in some way and Clarke will get the chip to be able to tell that story. The flashbacks last season were the best part Reply

Yikes if they end up making Clarke the commander in season 5. Like homegirl isn't already enough of a white savior. Reply

I will stab myself in the ear if they do that. I want Clarke to take a back seat and have someone else do the world saving. Not because I think she needs a break, but because it's getting old. They have a huge cast. Let someone else step up. Reply

i haven't seen since near the end of season 3, but can jasper die please?



also i'm seeing a lot of bellamy fans hate on octavia now? which... hey i love bellamy and i never stopped loving him even with his fuckery in season 3, but... he killed 300 grounders, invaded a village to colonize that, was a key factor to lincoln's death, which no he didn't pull the trigger, and he did try to help before he died... but... like? he fucked up badly s3 and had a lot of defenders who are now bashing octavia for her actions. idk what exactly happens, but i find it a bit amusing



Edited at 2017-03-30 07:22 am (UTC)

I think some of the bashing comes from

Her characters treatment of POC characters. She beat up on her chained to a wall brother (he did deserve a few smacks, but...), she knocked Lincoln around a few times and the same for Indra. That's from tumblr. I think Bob spoke out about it at a recent con and I think it was him that said had the situations been reversed the Internet would have exploded, which is true. Abuse is abuse, IMO, so I see what the Octavia haters are saying on that part.



They also go in on her cultural appropriation, tho, I figure given enough time, all of skaikru would have adapted in varying ways to grounder life.



Some people are just mean and hateful, but some people have valid reasons of a personal nature.



The funny part is that O and Bellamy are so similar, so in some ways hating one is like hating the other. They both react without thinking and their emotional outbursts are usually deadly... Reply

nh for this long hiatus



gonna watch the ep when i get home Reply

