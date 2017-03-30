dog

major lazer & camila cabello have made over 20 songs together



- major lazer are dishing some major details about their studio time with karla
- "we made like 20 songs with karla. we love her." diplo says
- "we have stuff with her. she’s done stuff with a lot of our friends, like cashmere cat, benny blanco, frank dukes - a lot of great producers we work with."
- this is amazing news, because ontd can’t wait to hear a full solo album from karla

source

are you ready for karla to smash on your radio??

Tagged: , , ,