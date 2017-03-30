major lazer & camila cabello have made over 20 songs together
- major lazer are dishing some major details about their studio time with karla
- "we made like 20 songs with karla. we love her." diplo says
- "we have stuff with her. she’s done stuff with a lot of our friends, like cashmere cat, benny blanco, frank dukes - a lot of great producers we work with."
- this is amazing news, because ontd can’t wait to hear a full solo album from karla
But the label doesn't give a shit about her voice, they give a shit about her popularity/"star power". There is no doubt in my mind her solo success was planned out while 5H were still on X Factor.
I liked her parts in like work from home so I thought I low key liked her but then like a month ago I kept being like WHO THE FUCK IS THIS I HATE IT when I would hear "ammm I outttt of my mind am I out offff" I died when I realized it was her
I kinda feel sad for her every time i see her embarrass herself
I don't need to see that stringy hair flipping on the ontd homepage.