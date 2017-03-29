Two nobody screenwriters pretended to be Seth Rogen to get their script read

this sounds like that new show from melissa mccarthy Reply

that show looks so bad. i wish she'd stop working with her husband. Reply

Man whatever I find his laugh endearing. Reply

I love his laugh Reply

They are probs better writers than Seth anyway Reply

This reminds me of that one screenwriter who worked on Felicity who said she was 19 when she was really like 31. Reply

I think about that story once in a great while. Reply

does she now write for Younger? Reply

I cant tell if your making a joke or asking a real question. Reply

lmao Reply

lol Reply

OMG, I remember that Reply

that reminds me of mila telling the casting directors of 70s that she was turning 18, when she was 14 Reply

Riley something Reply

damnn i totally forgot about that Reply

I really, really wanted this job recently so I read a book about Design Thinking because the manager was all about it, interviewed a friend who works in the department about the job, and spent two days perfecting my entry into their "challenge" they said to maybe spend an hour on. Still didn't get the job or even an explanation why. Kind of sucks because I know my friend gave me a good recommendation too.



I probably won't try so hard next time so I won't be so disappointed. Reply

It probably went to someone's friend's kid. Reply

lol lbr this is probably true Reply

that's a fun pun tho Reply

Times are tough, I respect their hustle but definitely not the best thought out plan.



mte Reply

Yep Reply

alright, how many of you gave the suck to get hired? Reply

lmao Reply

I could see this whole scenario being the basis of a Seth Rogen buddy comedy tho. Reply

the script title is pretty good tho Reply

Seth just might write a movie about these two Reply

pathetic Reply

lol and what, they thought the script was so ~brilliant whoever was interested in it wouldn't mind it actually isn't by seth rogen after all? stupid plan Reply

I use to have a professional website that showcased who I am but when I realized the majority of employers didn't give a fuck and were still rejecting me after going on multiple rounds of interviews, I had a meltdown and deleted it. Reply

it's probably a good thing to have on the top of a Google search tho Reply

I have poetry on a dead website that I submitted when I was an emo 14 year old that comes up first page when you google my very weird unique name. Reply

