Two nobody screenwriters pretended to be Seth Rogen to get their script read
ICYMI: I found the guys who sent a script around Hollywood pretending it was written by Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg. https://t.co/btd6CHiEiU— Rebecca Ford (@Beccamford) March 29, 2017
- Their script was called The Kosher Nostra and was about a Uber driver who ends up working as a getaway driver for the Jewish mafia
- The two screenwriters wanted Seth Rogan to star, but after being ignored for years they decided to pretend their script was written by Seth Rogan and his writing partner to get attention. They started forward their script under Rogen's name pretending to be an agent from UTA
- Seth Rogen's lawyer sent them a cease & desist
source
What's the most desperate thing you've done to get a job, ONTD?
