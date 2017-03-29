Him and elena are hilarious. Reply

best unexpected friendship ever Reply

keep it, he's so irritating Reply

Cookie Monster's my favorite. He understands me on a spiritual level. Also, one of my dreams in life is to be on "Sesame Street."



Edited at 2017-03-30 01:42 am (UTC) Reply

I know that people get old and things change and all, but they sound different way way way back when I was a kid. Reply

yeah new voices and their own flair does that. :| still cute tho Reply

Especially The Count! Reply

"i actually dont think i got any in my mouth"



"well that happens sometimes"



loooolololololl Reply

He's so... intense Reply

lol this is so cute Reply

i'm so sorry, elmo.... i want him to fuck me so bad. let me lick your hairy chest an pits. cum inside me babyyyyy!!!i'm so sorry, elmo.... Reply

me and you both, sis Reply

jeff_koons This is such a beautiful comment. I'm going to light a candle and say an extra prayer for you andto get you some Billy on the Sheets action! <3 Reply

Put this bear behind a cut. Reply

Same sis. Reply

Mte sis. I want dat dick raw Reply

He looks like the dad from Married With Children... Reply

LMAO at this after the previous comments Reply

He's one of the few men I'd say looks better without a beard Reply

I don't really care about Billy, but I love Cookie Monster. Reply

I think he's annoying as shit. Reply

Not to brag or anything... but I totally got to meet Elmo and Grover at a Sesame Street Meet & Greet I took my niece to not too long ago. I'm kind of a big deal, JSYK. Reply

grover's my fav so i'm kind of jealous Reply

He was a total sweetheart, just so down to Earth and so easy to talk to. I felt like we really connected, it was kind of powerful. Reply

u sound like ur meant to be together it's beautiful Reply

LoL <3 BTW your icon is the best! Reply

OMG WHAAAAAAAAAT #JELLY Reply

fuck ya Reply

My DREAM (preferably Oscar and Big Bird, but I love the whole gang). Reply

I find him funny. Reply

that's his problem he's never really tasted a cookie before hahahahahaha Reply

king Reply

lol, so cute



I love Billy on the Street Reply

Was this where Adam Pally got busted for coke? Elmo you narc! Reply

Babe Reply

this is so adorable I want to marry him Reply

ONTD rekindled my interest in him and watching old eps on YT helped me get thru the post-election blues. with all the shit trump's pulled lately, i think we could all use some of billy's outrageous humor to cheer us up. what vids of his make you laugh every time???



the first segment of this ep KILLS me. so many ppl believed him lmao.



Reply

Aw cute Reply

This was pretty adorable. Reply

