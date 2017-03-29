Survivor 34x04 - Dirty Deed
Nuku lost immunity for the second week in a row. Despite having an idol, an over-confident JT didn't play it (or even bring it to tribal) and was voted out 3 - 2 over Michaela #ByeFelicia
Source: TV/CBS
Please put unaired spoiled discussion under an lj-spoiler cut!
I knew jt was going home. There was no reason for varner not to vote with Sandra + jt sold them out
Also, Im definitely not a survivor super fan but this season seems to have more clue & idol finds then the ones I've seen. It almost takes you out of the game bc it's so fake
i screamed so much in this TC (in the whole episode tbh, debbie being totally delusional and OTT was ah-mazing
debbie is a fucking trip. I can't stand her but at least she provides me great entertainment.
I'm glad people are seeing Aubrey is useless. She's not a strategic player. She's out on the vote again. I know she's going to go far because people are realizing she's not Survivor smart. Idk why she voted personally tonight when JT was the obvious vote. She should be embarrassed that old-school Jeff Varner has a better game than her now.
Sandra remains Queen. She has the best game right now and her downfall is that when merge happens she won't have the numbers since her tribe has pretty much gone to every tribal. I've accepted she probably won't win a third time but I'm thankful that she's the last standing previous winner and that she gave us all these iconic tribal moments.
it's also interesting to see the evolution of the game and the strategy. The early seasons aren't as nice production wise though.
So satisfying to watch after my heartbreak last tribal.
and i loved varner's comment about swinging both ways lmao.
He's such a damn idiot. He was always an idiot though. He only won the first time because of Stephen, not because he himself did anything. Now he wants to act like he's some major game changer. Sit the fuck down child.