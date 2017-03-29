What kind of alternative facts version of this show was Debbie watching??? Reply

lmaooo KING Reply

I'm so happy he's still bitter about last tribal. JT would still be in this game if Sierra got out last episode. It would've been JT, Malcolm, and Aubrey voting for Michaela. Sandra, Jeff, and Michaela voting for JT. There's a tie breaker and Sandra jumping ship because she'll never draw rocks and Michaela goes home. Reply

they do rocks immediately this year, no re-vote Reply

Shit. I forgot about that twist. Reply

yaaaaasss i love him Reply

i dont care for my reality tv people to become self-aware. its one thing to break the 4th wall, another to be like HA THIS WILL BE A MEME Reply

Debbie is cray Reply

Little Debbie snacks is a female gym bro



I knew jt was going home. There was no reason for varner not to vote with Sandra + jt sold them out



Also, Im definitely not a survivor super fan but this season seems to have more clue & idol finds then the ones I've seen. It almost takes you out of the game bc it's so fake Reply

sandra is a GENIUS



i screamed so much in this TC (in the whole episode tbh, debbie being totally delusional and OTT was ah-mazing Reply

JT is not very bright but this episode was hilarious from start to finish.







debbie is a fucking trip. I can't stand her but at least she provides me great entertainment. Reply

I missed the first 5 mins so I didn't know JT had the idol until he got out. I was actually rooting for JT this season because I loved him in Tocantins and he needed some redemption after HvF but he played this season so stupidly. Do you really think these people are going to bring you to the merge after you screwed them over and Debbie's "one of theirs used to been really close to us"? In a season of "gamechangers" it's pretty much expected to use idols pre-merge.



I'm glad people are seeing Aubrey is useless. She's not a strategic player. She's out on the vote again. I know she's going to go far because people are realizing she's not Survivor smart. Idk why she voted personally tonight when JT was the obvious vote. She should be embarrassed that old-school Jeff Varner has a better game than her now.



Sandra remains Queen. She has the best game right now and her downfall is that when merge happens she won't have the numbers since her tribe has pretty much gone to every tribal. I've accepted she probably won't win a third time but I'm thankful that she's the last standing previous winner and that she gave us all these iconic tribal moments. Reply

JT's 3 season arc of complete domination, his massive HvV blunder, to this week's being voted out with an idol is... a disappointment. I really wonder if it was really the power team of JT/Stephen/Taj that helped him so much and how it all went to shit on his two replays. Reply

That trio played a perfect game and I'm so disappointed with JT. I dream of the day Taj plays again. Reply

I don't know what to say. #Survivor pic.twitter.com/j47NlvrICC — Ana Paula 🇧🇷 (@ANAPAULARJ) March 30, 2017

Half my Twitter feed hasn't watched the episode yet so I can't RT without spoiling so I'm spamming my own post Reply

Thanks to y'alls recommendations I started Heroes vs Villains today! I honestly might just start from season one though. They keep referencing past game moves/history and I have no clue what's going on. I need a new show to binge watch anyways. Reply

i watched survivor mostly out of order and it wasn't as bad with spoiling/referencing past seasons as the challenge is, but it's probably best to watch from the start, if you're already interested. i'd suggest a later/more game heavy season if i was trying to ~hook someone on the show (in that case, i always go with fans vs favs 1) but if you're looking to binge, from the beginning is a good way to go Reply

Just wait until you see JT's first fuckup. Honestly, I think tonight was a bigger flop than his HvV move. To leave with an idol premerge is embarrassing as hell. As Parvati said, "I can't believe that kid won!" Reply

Yeah you will definitely benefit watching from start to end when people start referencing past plays, moves, and mistakes



it's also interesting to see the evolution of the game and the strategy. The early seasons aren't as nice production wise though. Reply

people recommended me not to watch HxV first because I wouldn't understand the contestants' ~roles~ because of my lack of reference Reply

that was one of the most satisfying tribal councils ever Reply

What a dumb shit. HOW DO YOU NOT EVEN BRING YOUR IDOL?







So satisfying to watch after my heartbreak last tribal. Reply

Debbie's outburst was so uncalled for and JT should have known to play the idol. Reply

how does sandra keep fucking DELIVERING?!? undisputed queen. Reply

hahaha JT you fucking idiot, you always bring your idol to tribal! justice for my bb malcom Reply

i've never found j.t. likeable and he's always been kind of lowkey misogynistic, so i'm glad he's finally gone. i love that sandra's the last winner standing! mi reina tbh~ <3



and i loved varner's comment about swinging both ways lmao. Reply

Debbie seems the type to complain to a store manager about something very little. Reply

