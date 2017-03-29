Scarlett Johansson says she may run for office in the future
Scarlett Johansson was recently on GMA to promote her new film "Ghost In The Shell."
During the interview, she was asked if she would ever run for office.
She said that although she is very interested in local politics, it would not be the right time for her since she is busy taking care of her young daughter, also adding that her career is going very well currently ($$$).
Scarlett says she will have more time to focus on politics when her daughter is older.
Source: Twitter
