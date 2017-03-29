Comrade Jewbear

Michelle Kwan's husband Clay Pell files for divorce after 4 years of marriage



Clay Pell is WASP royalty, Harvard-educated JAG and lieutenant commander in the Coast Guard. He is the grandson of Senator Claiborne Pell, founder of the Pell Grants. Michelle supported him in a failed run for Rhode Island governor in 2014, and she most recently worked on the Clinton campaign.

They met in April 2011 vying for the same White House fellowship position (which he got) and married in January 2013 in Providence, RI. At the time of their engagement they basically described their relationship as sharing the same values and dedication to a life of public service.

His statement:

"It is with deep regret that I share that Michelle and my marriage is coming to an end. This is a sad and difficult turn of events for our family. I love Michelle, and wish her the very best as her life takes her in a new direction. I want to thank friends and family who have given wisdom and support, and I ask for privacy during this challenging time."

playing "Fields of Gold" (her exhibition program in 2002 after losing to that Sarah Hughes) at her wedding must have jinxed them!
