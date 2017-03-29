Michelle Kwan's husband Clay Pell files for divorce after 4 years of marriage
Clay Pell is WASP royalty, Harvard-educated JAG and lieutenant commander in the Coast Guard. He is the grandson of Senator Claiborne Pell, founder of the Pell Grants. Michelle supported him in a failed run for Rhode Island governor in 2014, and she most recently worked on the Clinton campaign.
They met in April 2011 vying for the same White House fellowship position (which he got) and married in January 2013 in Providence, RI. At the time of their engagement they basically described their relationship as sharing the same values and dedication to a life of public service.
His statement:
"It is with deep regret that I share that Michelle and my marriage is coming to an end. This is a sad and difficult turn of events for our family. I love Michelle, and wish her the very best as her life takes her in a new direction. I want to thank friends and family who have given wisdom and support, and I ask for privacy during this challenging time."
1. Evgenia Medvedeva, Russia, 79.01
2. Kaetlyn Osmond, Canada, 75.98
3. Gabrielle Daleman, Canada, 72.19
1. Wenjing Sui & Cong Han, China, 81.23
2. Aliona Savchenko & Bruno Masso, Germany, 79.84
3. Evgenia Tarasova & Vladimir Morozov, Russia, 79.37
playing "Fields of Gold" (her exhibition program in 2002 after losing to that Sarah Hughes) at her wedding must have jinxed them!
And I'm going to start a gay rumor with that "new direction in her life" part of his comment. Hit me up Michelle. I'd be a great wife.
Lmao. Ia, she's beautiful!
idk what she's doing now that she's off the clinton campaign but from her instagram it seems mostly like a lot of yoga
He seems accomplished though and put together so at least he has that.
Also Michelle was my kween growing up! I literally idolized her.
(Unless they treat you like a goddess..of course)
"The couple's Prius was the center of a mini-controversy in Rhode Island in 2014. Kwan had reported her Prius stolen in February. It was found five weeks later. It wasn't the first time the car had gone missing: Pell had reported the car stolen in December 2013. He found it a day later, where he'd left it, outside a CVS."
Lol what
i will refrain from coming up with crazy theories bc of my love for her.
this is so fucking bizarre lol
Michelle Kwan was one of my faves when I was little.
I was so upset for her in 2002