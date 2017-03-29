Michelle Kwan's husband Clay Pell files for divorce after 4 years of marriage

bummer. She can definitely do better though Reply

Can she though? It's not like she's an Olympic gold medalist.

shut up u don't even have eyebrows

She can still least find someone who doesn't have receding hairline.

Looks wise maybe, but damn if this dude ain't incredibly accomplished in his life lol.

Really? I was looking at that picture and thinking that she looked like the Asian version of him

mte

Awww. That sucks.

She was my absolute favorite growing up. I cried when I saw her on one of those tours after the Olympics.



And I'm going to start a gay rumor with that "new direction in her life" part of his comment. Hit me up Michelle. I'd be a great wife. Reply

This is my assumption now that you've said it

Lmao, yessss! I want her to be gay...I've always had a thing for her. Hit me up, Michelle. ;)

Can't win at the Olympics, can't win at love. SAD! Pobrecita.

michelle kwan is/was/will always be my figure skating queen

idk what she's doing now that she's off the clinton campaign but from her instagram it seems mostly like a lot of yoga Reply

i thought this was about michelle phan and was so confused

I always see cute minority women with basic white guys lol



He seems accomplished though and put together so at least he has that.



Also Michelle was my kween growing up! I literally idolized her.



Edited at 2017-03-30 12:26 am (UTC)

omg, i know.

One night I was out in a gay club and the place was legit filled with white guys and their ethnic boyfriends. I couldn't help but stand there and judge the ones who were clearly with the guy solely because he's white.

Mte. Shit is annoying.

(Unless they treat you like a goddess..of course) Reply

http://www.whosdatedwho.com/dating/mich elle-kwan She loves rich guys with a certain face:

Lol I mean she gave me those only dates whites vibe but lmao at it being confirmed

i thank his grandpa for my pell grants. that is all.

that photo is fucking creepy. he kinda looks like a ventriloquist doll imo.

The photo just screams "Cory, have you been reading Couples Magazine?"

pell grants are a gift from god i will thank this guy on his behalf and weep a bit at the loss of love for the two of them.

"The couple's Prius was the center of a mini-controversy in Rhode Island in 2014. Kwan had reported her Prius stolen in February. It was found five weeks later. It wasn't the first time the car had gone missing: Pell had reported the car stolen in December 2013. He found it a day later, where he'd left it, outside a CVS."



http://www.providencejournal.com/news/2 0170329/clay-pell-files-for-divorce-from-m ichelle-kwan This comment is rather interesting:"The couple's Prius was the center of a mini-controversy in Rhode Island in 2014. Kwan had reported her Prius stolen in February. It was found five weeks later. It wasn't the first time the car had gone missing: Pell had reported the car stolen in December 2013. He found it a day later, where he'd left it, outside a CVS."

You have my attention now! Any ONTD skating fans or Rhode Island politics stans have any insight/tea?

lol sis i have some political tea via work that you would probably enjoy but lemme dm you cause i dont wanna share it in public like this

maybe it's like that time Dick Button got mugged in Central Park...

this gif lmao

lmao

wat

????



Lol what

i will refrain from coming up with crazy theories bc of my love for her. Reply

so his extramarital affair picked him up at the cvs and he tried to play it off as car theft?

this is so fucking bizarre lol



this is so fucking bizarre lol Reply

lol did he forget where he parked or something?

I was obsessed with her growing up.

Michelle Kwan was one of my faves when I was little.

Omg! This is shocking tbqh. But then again, they always struck me as an odd couple. Whatever, Michelle for president!

