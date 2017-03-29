First look at Black Lightning + CWDCtv mini roundup

He's SWOLE 🌾🕵🏾‍♀️🌾 Reply

I really hate that they cast Cress because I don't care for him as an actor, but I'm crossing my fingers that the show is good. Reply

im still so ?? about BL getting his own show. like last time i read something with him in it was a one-shot for final crisis.



and can i turn this into the wednesday comic post? cause omg dark knight 3 remains a mess. how can anyone care for this with the delays? honestly truly Reply

lol nothing else is happenin in this post so go for it! I'm like 4 weeks behind in comics it is insane. Reply

I'm only two weeks behind (been using all my free time to play Mass Effect) and it still feels overwhelming!! Reply

legends has made malcolm come off so stupid compared to eobard and damien it's so funny Reply

is this show gonna be in the same ~earth~ as flash/arrow or is it gonna be like supergirl and take place on ~another earth~



Edited at 2017-03-30 02:11 am (UTC) Reply

Plan is Another Earth for the time being. Though they should place it in Supergirl earth. Reply

That clip with Caity, Katie and Katrina is so cute. I know Katie's going back to Arrow and Katrina has her own show now, but I wish we could just bring Laurel and Nyssa onto LoT. It'd even out the gender gap a lot more and honestly it'd just be awesome. Reply

Katrinas show was moved to Saturdays. It's cancelled. Reply

That's too bad for her but does open her up to being available for LoT....:D Reply

Yep. The sucky thing is, she's been available majority of the year since she finished filming last year for her own show. Reply

