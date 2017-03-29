First look at Black Lightning + CWDCtv mini roundup
First Look: #BlackLightning Suits Up https://t.co/P4jXZD4zLR pic.twitter.com/zimKsBrE21— TVLine.com (@TVLine) March 29, 2017
Welcome back! #Arrow #blacksiren https://t.co/LRmbLaebZQ— ArrowWritersRoom (@ARROWwriters) March 27, 2017
.@MzKatieCassidy -- pic.twitter.com/C4ZrcPGsGi— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) March 27, 2017
How come the #Arrow article doesn't mention Black Siren is teaming up with Artemis— Ken (@pursuit23) March 27, 2017
Guys go download @showgoapp so we can chat during the last 2 episodes of Legends! Here's the link! https://t.co/zhwflw5m3O pic.twitter.com/0Iwjo89Q55— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) March 25, 2017
Pictures of Chris Wood & Melissa Benoist spotted at the beach in Cancun pic.twitter.com/gmkDkfMBVr— Karamel News (@KaramelSource) March 29, 2017
Source 2 3 4 5 6 7
and can i turn this into the wednesday comic post? cause omg dark knight 3 remains a mess. how can anyone care for this with the delays? honestly truly
Edited at 2017-03-30 02:11 am (UTC)
<3 Katrina