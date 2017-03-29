Studio Ghibli Fest coming to US theaters
Following the success of the theatrical re-releases of 'Princess Mononoke' and 'Spirited Away' Fathom Events and GKIDS will be releasing more Studio Ghibli films directed by Hayao Miyazaki in US theaters this year in a limited release. The films are as follows:
- "My Neighbor Totoro” (1988) – Sunday, June 25 and Monday, June 26
- “Kiki's Delivery Service” (1989) – Sunday, July 23 and Monday, July 24
- “Castle In The Sky” (1986) – Sunday, August 27 and Monday, August 28
- “Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind” (1984) – Sunday, September 24 and Monday, September 25
- “Spirited Away” (2001) – Sunday, October 29 and Monday, October 30
- “Howl’s Moving Castle” (2004) – Sunday, November 26 and Monday, November 27
Favorite Ghibli film?
Kiki's Delivery Service
I hope we get Spirited Away too, that will be gorgeous on a big screen.
CASTLE IN THE SKYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY
This is pretty cool news. I've never been to one of those "Fathom Events" but I always see them advertised at the movies and been curious about going to one lol. Here in NYC there is a Studio Ghibli fest fairly regularly (once a year? or so?) so it's cool that something like that is being brought to many theaters around the US.
Edited at 2017-03-30 12:18 am (UTC)
If you like The Cat Returns then you should check out Whisper of the Heart (if you haven't already). It talks about the Baron's origin story ☺️
Also, Spirited Away and Howl's Moving Castle are my favs too.
Kiki's and Howl! Kiki's made me so sad as a kid, it was a good coming of age movie.
There's just something special about SA tho ngl.
Grandma Sophie is my fave character.
You should watch some others though. Whisper of the heart is good and underrated
Loooove whisper of the heart, ia with you, totally underrated!!
Love both of those but whisper of the heart is one of the ones I revisit a lot!
i could watch it everyday
and spirited away :)
One day, I will get one of these: