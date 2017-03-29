Studio Ghibli Fest coming to US theaters

Favorite Ghibli film?



Kiki is one of my favorite characters. Reply

same! well tbh I love them all, but Kiki is so adorable and holds a special place in my heart. Reply

Kiki was the first I ever saw and will forever be my favorite Reply

Kiki was amazing, and it also holds a place in my heart also because Phil Hartman was Jiji in the dub. :( Reply

Kiki was the first I saw (tho it was in Cantonese and unsubbed oop) and I still love it. Reply

I've had Kiki downloaded for months now but if we get it here i will totally go see it.



I hope we get Spirited Away too, that will be gorgeous on a big screen. Reply

It is gorgeous on the big screen. We saw it in January and I was just blown away by it. Reply

*shrieks with glee*

CASTLE IN THE SKYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY Reply

I haven't seen that many, and I've loved all that I watched but... don't laugh... The Cat Returns!



This is pretty cool news. I've never been to one of those "Fathom Events" but I always see them advertised at the movies and been curious about going to one lol. Here in NYC there is a Studio Ghibli fest fairly regularly (once a year? or so?) so it's cool that something like that is being brought to many theaters around the US.



Edited at 2017-03-30 12:18 am (UTC)

I love The Cat Returns! It's so fun! Reply

i love the baron Reply

If you like The Cat Returns then you should check out Whisper of the Heart (if you haven't already). It talks about the Baron's origin story ☺️ Reply

Kiki's Delivery Service was the first Studio Ghibli movie I saw so it holds a special place in my heart.

Also, Spirited Away and Howl's Moving Castle are my favs too. Reply

Kiki's and Howl! Kiki's made me so sad as a kid, it was a good coming of age movie. Reply

So far my fave is Spirited Away. But tbf I've only seen two so far lol



There's just something special about SA tho ngl.



Grandma Sophie is my fave character. Reply

Well howls and spirited away are the perfect ones to see. They're my faves



You should watch some others though. Whisper of the heart is good and underrated

Loooove whisper of the heart, ia with you, totally underrated!! Reply

whisper of the heart is so good! the first time i watched it i cried Reply

I love Howl's Moving Castle sfm Reply

Whispers of the Heart is my favorite movie of all time, I've seen it a billion times when normally I don't like re-watching movies. I also really love Porco Rosso <3 Reply

Love both of those but whisper of the heart is one of the ones I revisit a lot! Reply

Totoro, Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away. Reply

porco rosso



i could watch it everyday Reply

and spirited away :)

Porco Rosso is so underated imo Reply

AHHHHH SOOO CUTE :3 Reply

One day, I will get one of these:



I KNOW RIGHT?! Totoro is sf cute like I just want to cuddle up and nap on him all day.One day, I will get one of these: Reply

