Mako

Studio Ghibli Fest coming to US theaters



Following the success of the theatrical re-releases of 'Princess Mononoke' and 'Spirited Away' Fathom Events and GKIDS will be releasing more Studio Ghibli films directed by Hayao Miyazaki in US theaters this year in a limited release. The films are as follows:

  • "My Neighbor Totoro” (1988) – Sunday, June 25 and Monday, June 26

  • “Kiki's Delivery Service” (1989) – Sunday, July 23 and Monday, July 24

  • “Castle In The Sky” (1986) – Sunday, August 27 and Monday, August 28

  • “Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind” (1984) – Sunday, September 24 and Monday, September 25

  • “Spirited Away” (2001) – Sunday, October 29 and Monday, October 30

  • “Howl’s Moving Castle” (2004) – Sunday, November 26 and Monday, November 27

Source

Favorite Ghibli film?
Tagged: , , ,