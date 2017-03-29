Uh-oh, is Jake Gyllenhaal Becoming a Douchebag?

lmao I'm dying of laughter at some of these quotes Reply

MTE. Thank you for being the second comment. Reply

Glad it wasn't just me. Reply

Thank you. Reply

Yeah, I was going to say I love Jake but he's kind of a douche. And has always rambled on with pretentious quotes like these. This is not news. Reply

sounds like my brand of desert-dry, sarcastic, dead-eyed humor tbh Reply

He's always been really sarcastic in interviews, lol Reply

some of this doesn't sound like sarcasm tho. I have to see it in video. Reply

Sarcasm is good. That many quotes at once though sounds less like sarcasm and more like assholery. Reply

IA Reply

It's healthy tbh Reply

I think this veers into douchebaggery. He can lighten up just a teensy weensy bit. Reply

The interviewer asked Jake what kind of sandwich he was eating and he said, “There are some things I keep to myself, that are my business.'"



LMAO Reply

I'm honestly curious if he was joking because I can't imagine someone saying that seriously? IDK. Reply

ross geller would! Reply

fuck LOL Reply

I lost it at that one holy shit Reply

That one's an instant classic Reply

This sounds VERY out of context, as does the whole post, though. You get the sense that this sandwich question was asked on top of alot of very annoying and intrusive questions about his personal life that Jake refused to answer and that to be a smart-ass, the reporter followed that all up with the sandwich query.



My guess is that Jake obviously was really ignoring the sandwich question and was still trying to stress his point to the reporter that his personal life is off limits in this interview and that's what his answer really is referring to. Not that Jake was actually truly responding to and being irate over someone curious over what he was eating.



It's like, try to imagine being pissed off and arguing with someone over something that offended you and then the person tries to change the subject to something innocuous like food or the weather or sports - see how you respond. Reply

I can't wait to say this to a co-worker one day Reply

not only would tom hiddleston tell the interviewer, he would share the sandwich with them. Reply

That made me laugh. XD Reply

The male version of 'i would not like to be part of this narrative' Reply

lmao this one has to be a joke. it's too good Reply

Lmfao Reply

this is so obviously sarcastic tho lol i would hate to have what i say written down in a serious context, i guess that's the good thing about being a written interveiwer, you can make them seem like such a fuckwit even tho it was obvs they were joking irl



Edited at 2017-03-30 02:27 am (UTC) Reply

That's my favorite quote lmao. Reply

He finally recovered from Prince of Persia and he lets it all go to his head, huh. Reply

I read this interview and wow he was a total tool. The interview did ask about T Swift but he was a dick before and after. Reply

but he's a white dude so let's see how much reaching there is for how he was ~offended and therefore entitled to act like an asshole. even though he's probably been asked the same kinds of questions for decades and should understand that he has to put up with minor annoyances to get paid millions of dollars Reply

meh... seems like sarcasm Reply

so many entertainment 'journalists' are so bad at their job. Reply

IA, this reminds me of that Miles Teller interview where both he and the interviewer came across really badly



Edited at 2017-03-30 12:57 am (UTC) Reply

yeah and the glee one where the interviewer was obvs stepping boundaries but made everyone seem like such an asshole when really they were the one being an ass Reply

ikr? let me do it instead Reply

So many serious journalists are bad at their job. Reply

tru Reply

mte!



problem is, they enjoy that cushy junket treatment than actually doing their damn jobs Reply

We get the entertainment journalism we deserve. Click culture + weakened print market is making things bad all around. Reply

YOU BASIC BITCH, WE WILL FIND OUT WHAT SANDWICH YOU ATE & DESTROY YOUR CAREER Reply

Probably bologna. That nasty bitch. Reply

What kinda sandwich do you think Jake was eating that he didn't wanna reveal? I'm gonna say tuna salad



Edited at 2017-03-30 12:11 am (UTC) Reply

Chicken salad Reply

white bread with mayo Reply

He was ashamed of eating Subway because Jimmy John's is clearly superior. Reply

He should be ashamed if he was eating Suckway Reply

The Jimmy Johns CEO is a big game hunter though so he can fuck off. Reply

in the minority, but Jimmy Johns's so meh tbh



I don't hate it but its...okay I guess Reply

IA. And Jimmy John's pickles are EVERYTHING Reply

jersey mikes tho Reply

KFC Reply

meatball parm



Reply

BLT Reply

Chicken salad Reply

Fluffernutter Reply

Just mayonnaise. Reply

Egg salad. I used to be embarrassed eating it at school because people complained about the smell :/ Reply

the tomato and mayo sandwich from harriet the spy. Reply

IDK, but it definitely had sprouts on it. Reply

BLT hold the LT Reply

Toothpaste Reply

Def chicken Reply

I demand to know what kind of sandwich it was now. Reply

I really don't know why people still ask about his relationship with T Swift...seems like it happened forever ago, and I really don't understand why it's still relevant. I'd get snippy if asked about something that stupid, too. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

same lol, people have been asking forever and he's never given them anything and he never will. think everyone's just hoping they'll get a crumb of the feast that old man Hiddles gave us. Reply

Why do people still ask Jennifer Aniston for her opinion on Brangelina? Public relationships never die, regardless of how long ago they ended. Reply

I think it's dumb that people still hound her about that, too, and I'd say she has every right to get snippy with an interviewer asking stupid questions, too. Jake G is not the hill I want to die on - I don't care one way or the other about him, and I think some of these comments do come off as pretty douchey - I'm just saying, I don't see the issue with him being 'rude' when asked about T Swift. Reply

She's a bigger star than he is, and that was basically the last time he was truly relevant. Reply

he was so charming in the mystery show episode about him - i'd love to believe he's just being sarcastic here or having a bad day

but then again he's an actor so who knows Reply

