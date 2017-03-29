Uh-oh, is Jake Gyllenhaal Becoming a Douchebag?
Jake Gyllenhaal is giving a bunch of interviews to promote Life, and, um, some of them have been... not so good.
Jake was apparently acting like a self-serious, tortured artist and got bitchy with the journalist.
From the interview:
--“Oh, so you think doing sit-ups are equated with craft? Is that what you’re saying? Well maybe you don’t know what the craft of acting is.'"
--“It seems to me that anybody feels they can be an actor nowadays"
--"People say: ‘How hard can it be?’ But the truth is, the creation of a character, the understanding of human behaviour, is a craft and to be learned and worked and experimented with and discovered...I noticed that some people just throw some paint up on the wall and call it art.”
--The interviewer asked Jake what kind of sandwich he was eating and he said, “There are some things I keep to myself, that are my business.'"
--[Journalist asks about how Jake responded to Taylor Swift songs & publicity:]
More silence. The atmosphere has become uncomfortably tense. Would he like to move on? “I would love to not talk about my personal life.”
--He refuses to answer the journalist repeatedly and says, “I would love to talk about the movie.”
--Gives long speech about defeating fascism through art and really not liking being asked about Taylor Swift.
--“I had the privilege to meet President Obama,” he begins, “and he told me: ‘You have a job as an artist to help people through difficult times, to illuminate things through art.’"
--"[To journalist] You seem like a very smart person who has done their research, particularly into tabloid research, which is obviously the most important of all research.”
--"I hope, in the future, you will see more of my work. If you’ve ever even seen my work.”
--He mutters to his publicist, “It’s always the last [interview of the day]."
Douchey or not?
Douchey
203(48.1%)
Not
105(24.9%)
Idk
114(27.0%)
SOURCE
LMAO
My guess is that Jake obviously was really ignoring the sandwich question and was still trying to stress his point to the reporter that his personal life is off limits in this interview and that's what his answer really is referring to. Not that Jake was actually truly responding to and being irate over someone curious over what he was eating.
It's like, try to imagine being pissed off and arguing with someone over something that offended you and then the person tries to change the subject to something innocuous like food or the weather or sports - see how you respond.
Edited at 2017-03-30 02:27 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-03-30 12:57 am (UTC)
problem is, they enjoy that cushy junket treatment than actually doing their damn jobs
Sandwich Poll
Edited at 2017-03-30 12:11 am (UTC)
I don't hate it but its...okay I guess
but then again he's an actor so who knows