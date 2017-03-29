Uh-oh, is Jake Gyllenhaal Becoming a Douchebag?

Jake Gyllenhaal is giving a bunch of interviews to promote Life, and, um, some of them have been... not so good.

Jake was apparently acting like a self-serious, tortured artist and got bitchy with the journalist.


From the interview:

--“Oh, so you think doing sit-ups are equated with craft? Is that what you’re saying? Well maybe you don’t know what the craft of acting is.'"


--“It seems to me that anybody feels they can be an actor nowadays"


--"People say: ‘How hard can it be?’ But the truth is, the creation of a character, the understanding of human behaviour, is a craft and to be learned and worked and experimented with and discovered...I noticed that some people just throw some paint up on the wall and call it art.”


--The interviewer asked Jake what kind of sandwich he was eating and he said, “There are some things I keep to myself, that are my business.'"


--[Journalist asks about how Jake responded to Taylor Swift songs & publicity:]

More silence. The atmosphere has become uncomfortably tense. Would he like to move on? “I would love to not talk about my personal life.”


--He refuses to answer the journalist repeatedly and says, “I would love to talk about the movie.”


--Gives long speech about defeating fascism through art and really not liking being asked about Taylor Swift.


--“I had the privilege to meet President Obama,” he begins, “and he told me: ‘You have a job as an artist to help people through difficult times, to illuminate things through art.’"


--"[To journalist] You seem like a very smart person who has done their research, particularly into tabloid research, which is obviously the most important of all research.”



--"I hope, in the future, you will see more of my work. If you’ve ever even seen my work.”


--He mutters to his publicist, “It’s always the last [interview of the day]."



SOURCE
