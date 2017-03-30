Cardcaptor Sakura, Monster and Paradise Kiss Reply

Thread

Link

monster is so underrated it's almost criminal Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Really? I thought it was on the entry-level list. Even my mom watched it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah, I never really hear much buzz around it. I remember it creeped me out. Johan... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cardcaptor is fantastic and I really hope the 2018 anime is good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









i love miwako's eng dub so much, it was such a cute and sexy rasp omfg parakissi love miwako's eng dub so much, it was such a cute and sexy rasp Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Paradise Kiss always gets overshadowed by Nana but the ParaKiss anime was drop dead gorgeous. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Monster was so fucking good, I need to rewatch it soon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Paradise Kiss <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Your taste rocks, bb. <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

every one knows corey in the house is the best anime Reply

Thread

Link

this made me laugh, thank you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I will always have a place in my heart for Dr. Slump, Paradise Kiss, Kare Kano, and Fruits Basket. Reply

Thread

Link

I grew up with the ultra hard to find Chinese dub and the jokes are just as funny. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Sailor Moon. I wore my Sailor Moon shirt today and received four compliments. The cashier at New Seasons was just like "your whole look" and waved her hand around me in an approving manner.



I also love Utena but prefer the movie out of all three options. Reply

Thread

Link

I loved Sailor Moon too!! I always found Serena to be super annoying though, and secretly wanted tuxedo mask to end up with Sailor Mars because they looked good together lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Meh, I preferred the idea of Usagi and Rei together. By Sailor moon R Tuxedo Mask could have been left on the street and I would not GAF. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Sailor Moon is the best and your shirt sounds great, I'm not surprised people gave you compliments. I have two Sailor Moon bags and people always get so happy seeing her moon stick or my one shaped like Luna :3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Sailor Moon is my everything.

I have a little Pluto guarding my desk at work and Sailor Saturn resides in my room. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Utena <3 I fucking love the movie. Movie > TV Series > Manga for me I think. I cosplayed as Miss Utena twice :D (movie and TV versions) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Space dandy, it's by the guy who made Cowboy bebop

you can't go wrong





Edited at 2017-03-29 11:44 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Space Dandy is not only the best anime I've ever seen, it's one of the best shows I've ever seen. It's fucking flawless*. The best episodes are the one where he's helping the Adaylie find her grampa, the one where he's trying to catch the Unagi, and the one where Scarlet pays him to pretend to be her boyfriend. A close contender is the one with the Dancingians, because his dance-off with the disco guy is so fucking funny.



Otherwise I'd recommend One-Punch Man



*Not counting the musical episode. I really did not care for that one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Okay then, not a single shojo title. (hate to be that chick, but no Madoka--invalid list) Reply

Thread

Link

the list is totally shounen biased lbr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, no Madoka no care. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sailor Moon is so iconic. And Madoka completely upended the genre in an amazing way. As far as Legend of the Galactic Heroes and Steins;Gate.... IDontKnowHa.gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate that shoujo is overlooked :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Madoka isn't shoujo? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I love a lot of the series in this list but there are also a few mediocre ones in it and it just feels like a fanboy list with how many iconic series targeted towards girls are ignored.



If you're going to list DBZ then you can list Sailor Moon. Madoka and Utena are also good contenders. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the only a*i*e i like is michiko to hatchin Reply

Thread

Link

It had the worst ending though! And I loved the characters Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao @ DBZ on the list



the only of these that is in my top 10 is evangelion tbh Reply

Thread

Link

my favorite anime is <3 shugo chara! <3 but only the season 1, doki is crap and i haven't watched party Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fma but the original one Reply

Thread

Link

I have to agree tbh. The 2003 version was one of the first anime I ever watched and I recently rewatched it after watching Brotherhood, and while in my opinion Brotherhood is superior in pretty much every way I still prefer the original, mostly for nostalgia reasons. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know it's an unpopular opinion but it was the first anime I was obsessed with and when brotherhood came out I wasn't interested in watching.



And the openings and endings were amazing, btw. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is exactly how I feel. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The original one remains one of my favorites to this day, though I liked Brotherhood as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

FMA does the manga material they had very very well, but it kinda derailed once they started making up their own stuff. If you compare the same scenes from the manga in both animes, you can see that the original was better directed and had a better soundtrack. Having said that I still prefer Brotherhood, because it was more coherent overall and had better characterisation imo. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Can't watch it rn , so what's no 1 on the list? Reply

Thread

Link

fullmetal alchemist Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Brotherhood? Because the story of the original one it's not good lol, B has better plot,.better characters, it's not perfect(the manga is) but it is better than the 2003 one. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it's #1 on like every list but idk man, i watched the first ep and idgi Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Really? I expected Evangelion to be #1. Weird. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

GOD BLESS. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sailor Moon, cardcaptor Sakura, gundam wing, yu yu hakusho and saint young men. Reply

Thread

Link

Saint young men is amazing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it really is, the only anime that makes me lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gundam wing popped up on hulu and crunchyroll, making my life complete. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I never finished yu yu hakusho, but I'm real tempted to do a rewatch now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YU YU HAKUSHOOOOOO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i always watch an ep of toradora when i feel down Reply

Thread

Link

Hunter Hunter! And Yu Yu Hakusho by far Reply

Thread

Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just start playing MM and I'm about to throw my phone in the trash because 707 is frustrating me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there's no samurai champloo so...



FLCL, samurai, cowboy, i rly like haikyuu!! when im depressed it's cute don't judge me. OPM, mob psycho 100 (>>> OPM tho) what are good ones that people have been watching? me and my friend were talking abt it a lot when she visited me and i realized i love...anime



u know when ur asked what yr fav x is and it's like uve never seen or heard shit in yr life



Edited at 2017-03-29 11:40 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Erm, excuse u. Haikyuu is great!! No shame in loving it. I dare say it's the best sports anime since Slam Dunk.



Edited at 2017-03-30 02:21 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



lmao the only anime i watch is dragon ball/z/super so Reply

Thread

Link

lmao I love that gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link