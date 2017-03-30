March 30th, 2017, 12:39 am theemii Top 10 Best Anime Series of all time. 10. Fate/Zero8. Legend of the Galactic Heroes6. Steins;Gate4. One Piece2. Cowboy Bebopsourcewhat's your favorite anime?? Tagged: anime / manga, list Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 305305 comments Add comment
i love miwako's eng dub so much, it was such a cute and sexy rasp
I also love Utena but prefer the movie out of all three options.
I have a little Pluto guarding my desk at work and Sailor Saturn resides in my room.
recommend an anime
you can't go wrong
Re: recommend an anime
Otherwise I'd recommend One-Punch Man
*Not counting the musical episode. I really did not care for that one.
If you're going to list DBZ then you can list Sailor Moon. Madoka and Utena are also good contenders.
the only of these that is in my top 10 is evangelion tbh
And the openings and endings were amazing, btw.
FLCL, samurai, cowboy, i rly like haikyuu!! when im depressed it's cute don't judge me. OPM, mob psycho 100 (>>> OPM tho) what are good ones that people have been watching? me and my friend were talking abt it a lot when she visited me and i realized i love...anime
u know when ur asked what yr fav x is and it's like uve never seen or heard shit in yr life
But I watched dragon Ball Z five years ago and really liked it