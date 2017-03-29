March 29th, 2017, 05:02 pm viudanegra Little Mix - No More Sad Songs (Official Video) ft. Machine Gun Kelly source Tagged: little mix, music / musician (rap and hip-hop), music video Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 9898 comments Add comment
Seriously, I thought his ship sailed and took on water. God help us.
This song is boring, but it also sounds just like every other song on the radio. I guess that means it has potential to do well.
they should've gone with the person that did the SOTME video... i think i only liked the last 30 seconds or so of this.
nice to see some of their dancers there for a second though.
Keep it
Again though, such better songs on their album to do as a single
also ia abt better songs, my friend thinks this is their best song on GD idgi. i dont hate it but i far prefer other songs.