Well, now I wanna watch Coyote Ugly again

My exact thought

i thought it was the movie from that video still

Reply

Why is HE happening?

Because the universe hates us.

blame camila

Oh I do.

Seriously, I thought his ship sailed and took on water. God help us.

White, twink, tattoos, 'bad boy' appeal, doesnt 'rap' about anything serious, rap style is easy for listeners to rap to, camillia

lawd @ these outfits

He always looks like a creep.

he looks like he shops at hot topic in hopes of running into teenage girls

Because he actually is a racist creep.

right? This overgrown weed

He ruined it for me!

I love the vibe I'm getting from this video... even their western hookers outfits and all<3

I honestly want to know who styles them because it's so tragic. Among other things, their make-up always looks overdone.

I feel like this overdone makeup is so pervasive in the UK LOL like, all the UK beauty bloggers put on like 50 inches of Kardashian makeup.

lol the biggest offender of overdoing it is swedish bloggers/insta "models." they are so damn orange.

this has to be their worst makeup in a while

The worst part is that they're working with other MUA right now because their usual one is busy in the UK and she's just as bad as him.

jesy's lip colour reminds me of when people would put concealer on their lips. it looks awful.

they are so pretty it makes me SO mad how they make themselves look bad with makeup and clothing choices

A classic Geordie look tbh - orange and elbow-deep makeup!

Hooker chic.

i am pretty sure their stylists and make up artists hate them. its the only reasonable explanation

Those outfits are hideous and yet somehow better than anything else I've seen them wear in ages.





This song is boring, but it also sounds just like every other song on the radio. I guess that means it has potential to do well. Reply

tbh its far better than their other country themed performance (tho i think this was supposed to be a joke?)

Of course this was a joke. They were on a comedy show.

why do most their videos seem so oddly edited (the beginning with the music just getting cut off randomly; Perrie adlibbing on top of her own fucking line, etc.)



they should've gone with the person that did the SOTME video... i think i only liked the last 30 seconds or so of this.





nice to see some of their dancers there for a second though.



Machine gun kelly?Keep it

Not really the video I pictured going with the song, though I do love the Coyote Ugly vibe. Also get rid of this loser.

I love their tacky outfits and I'm glad to see Perrie was under-featured. I feel like they always overdo on her in the other vids.



Again though, such better songs on their album to do as a single Reply

is that ur cat in ur icon? so qt <3

is that ur cat in ur icon? so qt <3

also ia abt better songs, my friend thinks this is their best song on GD idgi. i dont hate it but i far prefer other songs.

i only clicked play bc i love coyote ugly but holy shit this song is terrible

i hear: no más sesos :l

*listens to Joanne once*

