Cannes 2017 Official Poster courts Controversy
Cannes unnecessarily photoshops the image of the magnificent Claudia Cardinale dancing barefoot on a roof terrace in Rome, 1959.
This is NOT cool. At all. pic.twitter.com/2WBIIiLMnX— Cinephilia & Beyond (@LaFamiliaFilm) March 29, 2017
I love Claudia. So talented. I was excited they put her on the poster, but now this. Ugh.
also sis did you see this by Newsweek?
Edited at 2017-03-30 12:19 am (UTC)
the second one is like something out of a horror movie, lol
I see you, Cannes.
last year's poster was great
this is SO pointless. she already looks fantastic and when you see the final product it looks weird and worse.
shit's a total mess from every angle
The whole thing looks weird