Was originally titled: Cannes pulls a Beyonce but I cut her some slack since she has hired better photoshoppers for her insta account since then.

Claudia is sooo beautiful. Only part of Once Upon a Time in the West that I liked. Reply

why would they do that Reply

Because she's a big fat fattie with giant gunboat feet, obvs! /Sarcasm but that's their legit reason, lbr./ Reply

i thought the screen still was the "after". then i pressed play. damn, cannes. Reply

same! i was thinking 'well what did the pic look like before? they made her waist look tiny' goddamn. Reply

Oh Cannes, when will you ever not be a sexist flop failure?



I love Claudia. So talented. I was excited they put her on the poster, but now this. Ugh. Reply

her waist already looks tiny? lol what the hell Reply

I'm offended for several reasons, least of which being th hatchet job done the moron who "extracted" that image so shit-tily. Reply

also sis did you see this by Newsweek?

https://mobile.twitter.com/Newsweek/sta tus/847205597657387008 lmao right?also sis did you see this by Newsweek? Reply

I did not, I'm still fucking fuming over Vanks being a GD official Advisor. Flames out of the side of my face and everything! Thanks for the link <3 Reply

I thought the nepotism rule doesn't allow that?



Edited at 2017-03-30 12:19 am (UTC)

Apparently the punishment for the nepotism rule is that the person can't receive payment for their job. Neither she nor Jare Jare are being paid. It's a real....shit show. Reply

Cause they're receiving checks from Russia Reply

It's a testament to just how fucked up this administration that Jared Fucking Kushner can be directly connected to a bank with direct ties to the Kremlin - a meeting set up by a known Russian spy whom he famously met with in Trump Tower with Michael Flynn who lost is job because of it - and they do a roll out of his wife getting an adjacent role in the administration. Throw in the whole nepotism thing...it's just incredible. Apparently his shady shit is costing his family's business around $400 million so there's that! Reply

what the actual fuck



the second one is like something out of a horror movie, lol Reply

Interesting she's barefoot too. Don't they refuse entry to women wearing flats? Reply

Yes, but this year they wanted to one-up themselves. Reply

ummm wtf?? it's like they squeezed her smaller, jfc. Claudia's always been flawless. Reply

One of my favorite movies wtih Claudia! Reply

Oh wow. A babe indeed. Reply

Todd Haynes next is supposed to be featured at Cannes 2017. May this be the year the Academy decides to dislodge their head from their assholes. Reply

Doubt it, half of it is silent lol. But they loved The Artist so maybe not idk! Imagine Julianne Moore competing with TWO roles this year omG Reply

I can't fucking wait for Wonderstruck 🙏🙌 Reply

DAMN. Not even just the circled areas, but her arm / face as well. Reply

I see you, Cannes. Reply

The calf photoshop seems weird, her foot looks too disconnected in the poster. They got rid of the busy bunching in her shirt, but the weird cinch they gave her looks dumb. Reply

i'm so excited for this to start omg



last year's poster was great Reply

I wonder what goes on in the heads of people who decided this was a good idea. Like, why? They just photoshopped the fluff naturally happening on the blouse away and then gave her a weird foot. What was the point? Reply

half her hair getting erased for no reason is confusing me the most Reply

this is SO pointless. she already looks fantastic and when you see the final product it looks weird and worse. Reply

this is really bad photoshopping.... like, it looks like someone who's never used photoshop photoshopped this image. her hair was even photoshopped out on the left side? the fuck haha Reply

maybe because it would cross the 7, but probably because they shopped her arm thinner, too. they killed a lot of the movement by shopping the hair on her back as well, which makes this doubly insulting. Reply

but her arm is crossing it, so why not hair too? or it can go behind the 7 or something.... but shit, even on the right side it looks like they took the circle paint tool and just applied it to the ends of her hair



shit's a total mess from every angle Reply

Oh, I agree, they're terrible at photoshop in addition to everything else; the awkwardness of the hair, number, and arm all hitting at the same point is the overly-generous explanation. I think they just didn't want to deal with the hair, especially the bit beneath her arm that would have been affected by them shaving it down. Reply

I'm pretty disgusted by feet so I actually don't mind that part lol but shrinking her waist is nagl Reply

Sadly the photoshopping at her waist doesn't surprise me, but her feet? What the fuck? I already feel bad about every other part of me. Now I have to feel bad about my feet too? Reply

It looks like shitty photoshop to me Reply

They got rid of some of her hair, too.

The whole thing looks weird Reply

I saw this as a shitty graphic designer who wanted to make room for the big numbers. I don't think this will inspire leg reductions or anything. Reply

