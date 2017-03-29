March 29th, 2017, 06:35 pm kimmy_kun Tabloid Cover Wednesday Skillet Veggie Lasagna [The National Enquirer]Pineapple Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese FrostingSources 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 Tagged: tabloid cover wednesday Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5454 comments Add comment
I think we should make a member of this community famous via becoming a viral hit tbh, we got enough members to spread the word, we need a more interesting celeb in the celeb world
we need one of the members of the candle club to step up and give us tabloid covers
Also that story about the teacher kidnapping his student is so fucked up and I ventured on Yahoo comments yesterday and had to bleach my eyes and brain after reading so many approve of the relationship, So disgusting.
Vomit @ how many degenerates there hold the girl on the same footing as the middle-aged predator teacher.
Edited at 2017-03-29 11:06 pm (UTC)
The Enquirer's constant 45 cheerleading is hilarious ... and disturbing for how many people likely believe it.
I don't know anything about that Christina chick, but her body looks pretty bangin'.
lmfao idk why but when I scrolled through I read "Vanessa and Nick" and immediately jumped to Nick and Vanessa Lachey and was like "they're still in tabloids?" then I saw the pic and smh @ myself
I'd love some of the carrot cake.