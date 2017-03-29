omg i want lasagna now.



I think we should make a member of this community famous via becoming a viral hit tbh, we got enough members to spread the word, we need a more interesting celeb in the celeb world Reply

I'm here for this but only if it's you and I get to be the president of your fan club <3 Reply

we need one of the members of the candle club to step up and give us tabloid covers

aww ilu. but im too normal tbh

I feel like carrot cake gets a bad rap. I love it. When I was little I asked for a carrot cake birthday cake and my mom was so mad cause she ordered an ice cream cake lol. /csb Reply

I love it too, especially with raisins. Reply

carrot cake is delicious & also you can't eat too much at one time bc it's so filling, so it lasts longer! Reply

when it's made right carrot cake is so good. the denser the better. Reply

It's delicious Reply

I think the twin on the left is the cutest of the two Property Brothers



Also that story about the teacher kidnapping his student is so fucked up and I ventured on Yahoo comments yesterday and had to bleach my eyes and brain after reading so many approve of the relationship, So disgusting. Reply

the twin who does the construction work is the cuter one Reply

idk which one is which in that cover, their hair is too similar now. But IA Reply

i agree that drew the realtor is cuter, but he did mention his celebrity crush is goop. so eww, but then he's engaged to an asian and their ig posts are cute. so yay for him. Reply

Yahoo's comment section is truly an internet asshole, only shit comes out.



Vomit @ how many degenerates there hold the girl on the same footing as the middle-aged predator teacher. Reply

I love carrot cake but hate pineapple. Also it's nice to see Lamar Odom doing well and hopefully being sober Reply

sad to hear about jen and justin breaking up. my thoughts are with their 80 kids she has adopted and given birth to throughout the years. Reply

Haha 😂 Reply

wonder how series it can be for selena and the weekend if they been dating since january ? Reply

I stan carrot cake ngl Reply

me too! Reply

Did y'all know there's a third Property Brother and he's an Adam Lambert impersonator? LMAO, I'm not even joking, my sisters have this running joke when it comes to the Pro-Bros (our nickname for them) and one of them found that bit out and we seriously laugh about it nearly every time we're together because we're weird. /cool story bro (I should specify that it's a mocking joke, no one is actually a ~fan outside of being bored out of our minds and binge-ing the show occasionally)



Yeah, and he is dating a cotton candy-colored latex model who also does make-up part time. They are...interesting together. Reply

OMG this is going to entertain us for HOURS. Bless you! Reply

There was a Buzzfeed article earlier today that said the brothers, all three, are friends with David from Love It or List It. Which is kind of amazing. It was a lot of interesting tidbits, which I knew like half of already. Apparently they're in a country band, too? Reply

These are always so ridiculous I should just start my own tabloid with sloppily done photoshopped pics and blatant bullshit and call it celebrity news~ Reply

I'm glad that exclusive interview with Tim Allen got so much play on the cover of Closer.



The Enquirer's constant 45 cheerleading is hilarious ... and disturbing for how many people likely believe it.



I don't know anything about that Christina chick, but her body looks pretty bangin'. Reply

I feel like every cover of Closer is "the stuff you never knew/their secret life" about a different old celeb every week.



lmfao idk why but when I scrolled through I read "Vanessa and Nick" and immediately jumped to Nick and Vanessa Lachey and was like "they're still in tabloids?" then I saw the pic and smh @ myself Reply

'more tragic photos inside!' is killing me rn, I need that as a tagline on tragic posts from now on





I'd love some of the carrot cake. Reply

"I wish I could have kept it in my pants" - sigh. It's really not that hard. Men disgust me. Reply

the photoshop job on christina and tarek. wow. Reply

J Lo stays having terrible taste in men. Reply

