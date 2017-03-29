Sexy Craig

Craig Ferguson on Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Today Show

Scottish King Craig Ferguson made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote his Sirius/XM show, The Craig Ferguson Show.

Watch Craig talk about Trump buying his favorite golf course and Craig being caught smelling his finger on the jumbotron.



Here Craig talks about how he tries to keep his new show politics-free and how his nipples hypnotize his guests.


Craig has also been co-hosting the last hour of The Today Show this week. Here they talk about Craig's Emmy nomination for his now-cancelled game show.




