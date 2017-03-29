Craig Ferguson on Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Today Show

i wish he still had his late show Reply

The Sirius show is better tbh.

Agreed! I miss seeing his mug </3

me too, he was the best late night talk show host.



Edited at 2017-03-30 01:35 am (UTC)

He's so quick. I miss seeing him on TV.

This election still makes me rage. I need therapy.

eh, not feeling that beard.

Me either. He could still get it, though ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

I love him

I've said it before, and I'll say it again, having Craig read one of my emails on TLLS is one of the highlights of my life.

I miss him on my TV every night 😢



I miss him on my TV every night 😢 Reply

I asked where I should go on vacation, Craig was about to give me advice but then Geoff interrupted and said I should go "in my pants"

Haha, that's awesome!!! Did you end up going somewhere other than in your pants ?

Lol, if I recall correctly, no one could get their shit together, so no trip was planed- if only Craig had given me a destination, things might have turned out differently

Damn you Geoff!!!!





Damn you Geoff!!!! Reply

OMG, I had an email of mine read on the show too! I was like 14 when it happened and it still is one of my favourite things to ever happen.

I miss Craigy Ferg so desperately. His show was my everything <3

Damn I feel old! I've been been here for him since The Drew Carey Show so seeing how old he looks is depressing tf outta me tbh.

New York crew of @TheCFergShow #GuardingTheirJunk. pic.twitter.com/oIlREVW2mc — Craig Ferguson (@CraigyFerg) March 28, 2017





The kid on the far left is his son, Milo! He works on the show and makes $20 a week getting coffee and stuff. He's actually super funny.



Get a new gig in Hollywood and you start hearing from your old friends. @TheCFergShow https://t.co/9XTCgjSfaF pic.twitter.com/8fKXCoFtxB — Craig Ferguson (@CraigyFerg) February 22, 2017





Geoff sits in the corner of the studio and when Josh Robert Thompson is on the show he does the voice a little, but they can't say he's Geoff for legal reasons.



Geoff should be like Detective Munch. a character that can't be contained.

gimme your Sirius password and I'll listen. :D



siriusly (lol) tho i wish there was a way to subscribe just to his show. the package you need to get to get the channel he's on is so expensive. Reply

They do have a free 1 month trial, and after that's over you can pay $30 for 6 months, which isn't bad. It seems like it's one of those companies that'll throw deals at you if you try to cancel your subscription.

I remember when ONTD was live-viewing Conan's last episodes for a while there and we all got caught up in Craig's show afterward. That was a fun time :')

I miss him so much ugh. I wish I could listen to his show without Sirius



I miss him so much ugh. I wish I could listen to his show without Sirius Reply

That was the best!

I miss him. I don't have Sirius XM and life is meaningless

i miss his show. he was so witty and funny and always made interviews enjoyable.

I miss craigyferg, but I ain't paying for radio.

I... kinda... never saw the big deal with him...

Sorry for your bad taste tbh.

