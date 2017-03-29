Craig Ferguson on Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Today Show
Scottish King Craig Ferguson made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote his Sirius/XM show, The Craig Ferguson Show.
Watch Craig talk about Trump buying his favorite golf course and Craig being caught smelling his finger on the jumbotron.
Here Craig talks about how he tries to keep his new show politics-free and how his nipples hypnotize his guests.
Craig has also been co-hosting the last hour of The Today Show this week. Here they talk about Craig's Emmy nomination for his now-cancelled game show.
Source 1, 2, 3
WATCH: How does @CraigyFerg feel about being nominated for an Emmy? It’s mixed… pic.twitter.com/LTrhONdMhH— Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) March 27, 2017
I miss him on my TV every night 😢
other than in your pants?
Damn you Geoff!!!!
The kid on the far left is his son, Milo! He works on the show and makes $20 a week getting coffee and stuff. He's actually super funny.
Geoff sits in the corner of the studio and when Josh Robert Thompson is on the show he does the voice a little, but they can't say he's Geoff for legal reasons.
They also do Facebook Live shows before a lot of the shows if you don't have/can't have Sirius.
siriusly (lol) tho i wish there was a way to subscribe just to his show. the package you need to get to get the channel he's on is so expensive.
I miss him so much ugh. I wish I could listen to his show without Sirius
