Anne Rice Possibly Considering Stephen Amell For Lestat In 'The Vampire Chronicles' TV Series
Anne Rice recently took to her official Facebook page to post a photo of Stephen Amell wearing a long blond wig. The image had been shared by the "Arrow" Season 5 actor on his own FB page as he urged fans to turn it into a meme. However, it looks like the picture also captured Rice's attention, claiming that Amell "looks absolutely fantastic."
Sam Sidney, thanks for bringing this gorgeous pic of Stephen Amell with a wig --- from his FB page --- I gather one of the fans posted this as a "jokey meme." Is that right, Sam? I think Stephen looks absolutely fantastic! Wow! That's my Brat Prince staring at me, all right. Well, except for the facial hair. Lestat is smooth shaven. But look at those eyes, at that nose, at that mouth. The expression, the symmetry. "Let us all praise beautiful men!" Sigh.
