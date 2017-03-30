"Big Little Lies" Post (new season finale preview and interviews)

jon snow

- on March 31, ABKCO Music & Records will digitally release Big Little Lies: Music From the HBO Limited Series.

- the source has a list of the songs which will be on the album, including a song by Zoe Kravitz, who plays Bonnie in the miniseries




- Nicole read the book overnight and traveled to Australia the next day to try and meet Liane Moriarty and convince her to option the book to Nicole, Reese and producer Bruna Papandrea

- the author agreed to option it to them on condition that Nicole play Celeste (OP: flawless taste)

- says she got amazing responses from fans of the miniseries for her performance, which Nicole found amazing because she's usually in very divisive movies and never got the same response for her past movie roles

- on playing Celeste: "There are other characters that are easier to intellectually approach, but this was visceral."

She discusses the role more at the source.





- initially wanted to play Renata, but everyone was like: lol no you're Madeline

- Nicole Kidman helped her create the character

- she was responsible for the set design in Madeline's house and wanted it to reflect the public image that the character tries to project

- calls out male critics who compared BLL to a soap opera

- loved working in an environment where she wasn't the only actress in the cast



I'm so sad this is ending. Hope they kill it at the Emmys.
