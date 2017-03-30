"Big Little Lies" Post (new season finale preview and interviews)
Fans of #BigLittleLies, listen up! https://t.co/hXMp1elsWW— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) March 29, 2017
- on March 31, ABKCO Music & Records will digitally release Big Little Lies: Music From the HBO Limited Series.
- the source has a list of the songs which will be on the album, including a song by Zoe Kravitz, who plays Bonnie in the miniseries
In #BigLittleLies, Nicole Kidman has never been better. Here, she discusses her role as Celeste. https://t.co/DV9CtRwyjL— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) March 29, 2017
- Nicole read the book overnight and traveled to Australia the next day to try and meet Liane Moriarty and convince her to option the book to Nicole, Reese and producer Bruna Papandrea
- the author agreed to option it to them on condition that Nicole play Celeste (OP: flawless taste)
- says she got amazing responses from fans of the miniseries for her performance, which Nicole found amazing because she's usually in very divisive movies and never got the same response for her past movie roles
- on playing Celeste: "There are other characters that are easier to intellectually approach, but this was visceral."
She discusses the role more at the source.
Reese Witherspoon answers all our questions about #BigLittleLies. https://t.co/eicZs9cXD3— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) March 29, 2017
- initially wanted to play Renata, but everyone was like: lol no you're Madeline
- Nicole Kidman helped her create the character
- she was responsible for the set design in Madeline's house and wanted it to reflect the public image that the character tries to project
- calls out male critics who compared BLL to a soap opera
- loved working in an environment where she wasn't the only actress in the cast
I'm so sad this is ending. Hope they kill it at the Emmys.
I was reading an interview the other day where they talk about their friendship and Laura Dern said her mom called her up and was like "Why are you being so mean to Reese, she's such a sweetheart?"
Bitch, PLEASE.
I want to live in Madeline's house.
Nicole is a perfect Celeste.
So sad it's almost over though! I have such a hard time watching shows (short attention span) but this one has been captivating, which sucks since it's only a mini series (though I prefer it have a short and strong run over a show that drags and gets worse). I need a new show to watch after this, idk what though.
The cast is amazing, Reese kills it as Madeline imo, and so does Laura as Renata.
2) The opening song has been stuck in my head since I binge watched the show last week.
3) When reading the book, I kept picturing Maya Rudolph as Celeste (??)
I'm glad Liane Moriarty was adamant that Nicole needed to be Celeste. Reese, Laura and Zoe were fantastic choices for Madeline, Renata and Bonnie.
but really that is (so far) the only storyline that isn't played out with fantastic nuance like the rest of the show's storylines
I like the song that played when Jane got high in her car lol
I do wish someone else was cast as Jane though. I know the author wanted Rose Byrne, and, yes Jane is supposed to be much younger than the rest of the women but I wish we could've seen that casting.