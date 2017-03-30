"Big Little Lies" Post (new season finale preview and interviews)

Ugh, I love this show. I don't know if I believe that Reese wanted to play Renata, she became a producer to get better roles for herself and Renata is so small. Also she and Laura Dern are perfectly cast in their roles.



I was reading an interview the other day where they talk about their friendship and Laura Dern said her mom called her up and was like "Why are you being so mean to Reese, she's such a sweetheart?" Reply

The fact that Laura Dern is friends with Reese makes me dislike Reese less by a surprising amount. Also Reese is really good on the show so that helps too Reply

Reese claimed she was surprised when everyone said she should play Madeline.



Bitch, PLEASE. Reply

The character seems exactly like how I picture her irl, how could she not know? Lol Reply

reese as renata is laughable Reply

The book was okay but I LOVE THE SHOW SO MUCH. Like, I am so sad it's so short.



I want to live in Madeline's house.



Nicole is a perfect Celeste. Reply

I live for that kitchen. Reply

Omg and the music is fantastic!! Every episode has like three new songs I want to download. Reply

Yes! I heard Friday they're dropping the soundtrack or something along those lines. I'm stoked. Reply

This show has the best music ever. I can't get over it. Reply

Somebody created a playlist on spotify and it's glorious. Reply

So ready for this! I put the book on hold at my library, but it still hasn't come. I'm actually kind of happy because it's fun seeing the plot twists unravel in the show, and not knowing who the killer/victim is. I'll read it after so I can see what changes were made.



So sad it's almost over though! I have such a hard time watching shows (short attention span) but this one has been captivating, which sucks since it's only a mini series (though I prefer it have a short and strong run over a show that drags and gets worse). I need a new show to watch after this, idk what though.



The cast is amazing, Reese kills it as Madeline imo, and so does Laura as Renata. Reply

honestly, skip the book. The show is SO superior and you'll find the book a waste of time, especially after watching the show first. Reply

I disagree with the poster above lol. I liked the book a lot more. The book is a lot more humorous though so it may take some getting used to when you read it. Reply

I want to watch this, but is it a lot different than the book? If it's just the same as the book idk if I want to bother since I've already been there done that reading the book Reply

They've made some changes/additions, but it follows the book pretty closely. Reply

I read the book when it wasn't even out in paperback (my poor fucking hands) and loved it at the time, but the show is FAR better. Like, now in comparison the book seems juvenile and poorly written. They definitely elevated the original text. The book is to the show what the peoples choice awards are to the oscars. Reply

The show is vastly superior to the book. Like WAY WAY WAY BEYOND better. Reply

I think the show is better, they've made 1-2 changes I don't agree with but everything else is for the better (but it mostly stays true to the book). Reply

1) I still don't buy Adam/Reese and Nicole/Alex as couples despite liking the actors in their individual roles.

2) The opening song has been stuck in my head since I binge watched the show last week.

3) When reading the book, I kept picturing Maya Rudolph as Celeste (??)



Edited at 2017-03-29 10:18 pm (UTC)

I can buy Nicole/Alex but have a much harder time with Reese/Adam. And the opening song is so good. Reply

I'm the opposite. Reese/Adam are supposed to be more platonic and less frenzied so I can buy it. I'm not sure I can buy this super sexual Nicole/Alex pairing. Reply

Maya Rudolph as Celeste?! What?? LOL! Reply

dammit "new season" got me excited lol Reply

I love this series so much! I'm so sad it's ending. I love that it's expanded on the characters like Renata and Bonnie, although I hate the Madeline cheating on Ed bullshit.



I'm glad Liane Moriarty was adamant that Nicole needed to be Celeste. Reese, Laura and Zoe were fantastic choices for Madeline, Renata and Bonnie. Reply

I thought the Madeline cheating on ed arc was so unnecessary. Reply

IA. And it's really added nothing to the show IMO. Reply

It's terrible. They had a pretty stable and happy marriage so I'm annoyed they decided to add this weird drama, like it adds nothing to the plot. Plus I think Reese and Adam Scott make a pretty cute couple Reply

Parent

Reese needed that scene telling her daughter for her Emmy play!



but really that is (so far) the only storyline that isn't played out with fantastic nuance like the rest of the show's storylines



Edited at 2017-03-29 11:05 pm (UTC)

I just loved Ed (so far) and was like Reese, how could you? For what? Reply

This show is SO good omg. Nicole is going to walk away with that Emmy so easily (and yes I know Fargo hasn't even aired yet!) Reply

I was a tad scared about Susan or Jessica for Feud, but I think Nicole has it locked down at this point. Reply

Yep, those therapy scenes! And fuck they should nominated Robin Weigert too but that category is also stacked as hell. Reply

She's been the MVP which is funny bc I think Laura and Reese have also done some really good work. I also always thought Alex was a decent actor but he's played his character so well. Reply

Lange and Sarandon say "you thought sis!" Reply

I love this this most

Nice!



I like the song that played when Jane got high in her car lol



Reply

Yassss *adds to spotify workout list* Reply

i've been listening to this on my commute home and just yelling "YOU BLOOODY MOTHERFUCKING AAAAASSSHOOOOOLE" in my car lol Reply

I'm so sad this went by so fast. I hope they release it on DVD. And I hope they win all the awards, especially Nicole. Celeste and her storyline was my favorite in the book and I'm thrilled Nicole portrayed her so flawlessly.



I do wish someone else was cast as Jane though. I know the author wanted Rose Byrne, and, yes Jane is supposed to be much younger than the rest of the women but I wish we could've seen that casting. Reply

I wanted a different Jane, but Shailene did grow on me. Reply

Her acting just doesn't work for me. She tries to play all her characters with this ~innocence~ and I just can't take her seriously. She's the weakest of the cast. Reply

yeah she's not the best Reply

I don't think Shailene is very good in this. She's really weak esp in scenes with the other three. Reply

Young Rose Byrne would have been good. I wish they would have gone with a different Jane too, Shailene is good in the scenes with the kid actor, but when she's with the grownups she sticks out like a sore thumb, and not in a "she doesn't fit in with these women" way, but in a "can't act" way. Reply

This is truly some of Kidman's best work. She's always great, but Celeste is some next level shit. My boyfriend had to leave the room during her scene with the therapist because shit got too real for him. Can't wait for that Emmy! Reply

Her scenes with the therapist is when she's at her best. Her acting in BLL fucked me up. Reply

Every.little.thing is so true to form-- her body language, her vocal levels, the way she discusses the abuse... it was all just gut wrenchingly accurate and hard to watch Reply

This is OT but sis are u the one that's from Orlando?? Reply

Nicole astounds me every single week. She is perfect. Reply

I haven't watched any of this world I'm curious to know how well it sticks to the book. I loved the book and was so happy when the certain character died! Reply

I watched five episodes overnight! I'm so ready for sunday Reply

haha I was visiting my Mom's house last weekend and sat down to "show her an episode or 2" and she wouldn't let me leave until we watched them all haha Reply

It's binge worthy! Ngl, I miss the new episode a week. I look forward to the anticipation and the crazy theories that I often come up with in my own head. Netflix and amazon shows have taken that allure away. Reply

I love this show and especially the interactions between Celeste and her therapist. My theory for who was murdered and who did it is that Celeste tells Madeline about the abuse, and then at the party Jane runs into Perry and recognizes him as the person who assaulted her and tells Madeline as well. Then Madeline's need to protect her friends kicks in and she kills Perry. Book readers don't tell me how wrong I am please. Reply

It'd be great if it was Jane that Celeste told about the abuse. Like Celeste could find out about jane being raped and then that pushes her to confess about her abuse. Reply

I think that if I had Celeste's therapist when I was younger, my life would have turned out differently. Reply

