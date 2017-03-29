Lady Gaga covers Arthritis magazine
.@ladygaga covers 'Arthritis' magazine: "Hip pain can't stop me!" https://t.co/ddPCimCUMY pic.twitter.com/TtsydfQVVz— idolator (@idolator) March 29, 2017
Lady Gaga is on the cover of the latest issue of Arthritis magazine.
She opens up about her battle with rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
Gaga, who suffers from chronic pain, had to cancel part of her tour in 2013 in order to get surgery.
Source: Twitter
(Also, hopefully in before ableist bullshit)
any other dancers here?
i adore gaga. battling chronic pain is no joke. i deal with it daily also (torn rotator cuff, back pain from a fractured L4 - both old injuries that give me pain constantly).
Re: any other dancers here?
Re: any other dancers here?
Re: any other dancers here?
Re: any other dancers here?
Re: any other dancers here?
...that's all I got for this post