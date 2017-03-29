Lady Gaga covers Arthritis magazine

SCREAMING Reply

queen of hip pain Reply

I almost choked lmaooo Reply

She's a star Reply

Seethe madonna! Reply

lmao Reply

Right where it belongs tbh Reply

Chronic pain SUCKS. Reply

As someone who has had it for 18 years, yes it does. Reply

she blends in w the demographic for that mag Reply

people who wait for doctors appointments? Reply

I have psoriatic arthritis. I've been off enbrel since the end of last year when my insurance changed and it sucks. I'm having a flare up at the moment and all I can do is take pain killers or use a heating pad. I finally got an appointment for a new dermatologist/rheumatologist so I'm excited. Reply

My mum has it too, and she takes weekly steroid injections to help. Not sure how much good it's doing but she says she's in less pain than she was before. I have bilateral hip dysplasia and had two major surgeries on my right hip - had it replaced and the surgeon said it was full of grade 4 arthritis/no labrum/bone cysts etc. Pretty sure my left hip is going the same way, can't wait to get it replaced too. Hope you find a treatment plan that helps, bb. Reply

Ugh that sucks I'm sorry. My sister has hip dysplasia as well. She's going through surgery in May to get the bone spurs in her hip joint removed. Her doctors have talked about full joint replacement since she was about 22. I've actually done some cortisone injections but enbrel works on my psoriasis as well. Reply

idk if this is supposed to be a joke but my coworker has RA and it always guts me when I see her in pain. Reply

Chronic pain is an awful thing to have live with. Reply

While I love this because people need to get it through their heads that arthritis and other chronic illnesses do not age discriminate (took me almost a year post-DX to get my insurance to cover my celebrex because they claimed it was a drug for people over 40 and at the time I was 21), no amount of passion will open your damn hands when they're stuck shut in the morning and because you're a wheelchair user, you're extra fucked all day because,again, your damn hands are stuck shut.

(Also, hopefully in before ableist bullshit)





(Also, hopefully in before ableist bullshit)

I agree. I've suffered with chronic pain since I was 14 due to a knee injury and then when I was 24, I was diagnosed with SPMS. I suffer every single day to walk due to tremors and I need a wheelchair but insurance doesn't want to cover it yet. It also took me a year to be approved for a new MS drug because of my age. People look at me sideways when I use a cane or park in a handicapped parking space because I'm young. If they only knew. Chronic illness and chronic pain are horrible things to deal with. Reply

Chronic pain is the worst Reply

I'm crying 😂 Reply

i did ballet for most of my life, and i know many people from my classes etc that are my age (35) that have had hip replacements, knee replacements, and more surgeries at our current age or younger. dance is killer on your joints and a lot of dancers develop arthritis or other joint issues.

i adore gaga. battling chronic pain is no joke. i deal with it daily also (torn rotator cuff, back pain from a fractured L4 - both old injuries that give me pain constantly). Reply

D: that sounds so brutal. Ballet is very beautiful but it takes so much from people. Reply

I didn't dance professionally or anything, but I have taken at least two dance classes a week for the majority of my life and I definitely feel the effects of it in my knees now that I'm older. I still go to hip hop once or twice a week, but it's high impact and I live on the fourth floor of a building, so climbing the stairs afterwards is something I end up fearing. Reply

Ballet fucked up my ankles for life. If I walk for too long the bones in my ankles feel like they're rubbing together. Reply

Yeaaah my knees are pretty fucked up from dancing for 15 or so years and I never danced professionally. :/ Reply

I remember reading that Shakira also suffers from chronic pain because she's a dancer. In her DVD tour from like 2001 she's seen getting therapy and she seems to be in PAIN

my cat has arthritis



...that's all I got for this post Reply

My dog as well. Reply

poor bbs </3 my cat likes to lie with his back to the radiator sometimes and I'm pretty sure it's because it helps with the pain. Reply

