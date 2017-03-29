cig

Katie Holmes Roundup



Katie Holmes has been a busy little bee this month; she premiered her new 4-episode miniseries The Kennedys: After Camelot, where she plays Jackie Kennedy, alongside Matthew Perry (Ted Kennedy). The show is based on the book After Camelot: A Personal History of the Kennedy Family 1968 to the Present by J. Randy Taraborrelli, and is a follow-up to the 2011 miniseries The Kennedys. Katie made her directorial debut last year with the drama All We Had, and has directed an episode of TK:AC.

She's all smiles these days, and has even been sharing some photos of Suri Cruise on her Instagram, where the two look nearly identical <3. Suri used to be photographed constantly and stamped all over the tabloids, even earning her own tag here on ONTD, but Katie has been keeping her daughter out of the public eye since her infamous split with Tom Cruise in 2012. So seeing Suri is more like a treat now.




Love these sweethearts who inspire me with all of their accomplishments and beautiful hearts and for bringing so much light to all of our lives! 💕🎀💕 #lalaland #losangeles #family #love #ontopoftheworld #followyourdreams



Here's Katie promoting TK:AC on Good Morning America today (March 29). She says she 'draws so much inspiration' from Jackie Kennedy;



“I draw so much inspiration from her; how she influenced style, how she influenced bringing so much to the White House when she was there. So many artists were supported by her and definitely with everything she went through, she was so focused on keeping her children safe, protected and loved and really fulfilling their own dreams and she had such an elegance.”





And some more thanks to champagnexdream <3

Katie Holmes tells Jenna Bush Hager about her wishes for her daughter on SoundCloud [here]:
"I thought Hillary was going to win this year, and it just hurt so badly when she didn't. I know that it hurt my child so much as a 10-year-old, and it really made me think, 'Oh, we have a lot … a long way to go as women.' "

"We have to raise our girls to be very strong, not just for themselves, but to open the doors for other people. Because as hard as we think we have it, there's so many women in the world that have it so much harder and we really need to be strong and help them. And help each other, so that strength is No. 1, and having a great education."

Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4
Tagged: , ,