Katie Holmes Roundup

she's so cute. Reply

Thread

Link

I know ppl will be like "but scientology!" but katie seemed like she was more than happy to have suri front and center for the cameras back in the day, glad shes come to her senses about giving her privacy Reply

Thread

Link

She was brainwashed by her attention-whore ex. She was nothing like that before she met Tom or now, always super private. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep, I remember fan reports back during her Dawson's Creek days were that she came off as extremely shy and private, almost standoffish when you first meet her, she seemed to become a completely different person when she was caught up with Tom and Scientology Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been a Katie stan since '98 and I will never forget seeing Tom Cruise dipping her at the War of the Worlds premiere and him jumping on the Oprah couch and being like WHAT IN THE FUCK IS HAPPENING.



ETA: I'm so glad her dad is a divorce attorney.



Edited at 2017-03-30 12:32 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol and on Oprah I seem to remember that she came off as really embarrassed by it all, and Tom had to drag her out from backstage.



And same, her escape from Tom was really something :)

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah she was, but she had a big-ass fake smile and I was just like sis why why WHAT ARE YOU DOING!?



I was on vacation at the time when the divorce news broke and I turned to my husband (then bf) at the time and was like OMG MARTIN HOLMES COMING THROUGH and he was like da fuq? (Like I said, '98.) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love everything about this comment, thread, your love for Katie, everything!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





ETA: I saw that Instagram post earlier with the coat and gasped out loud at how pretty she looks. Also IDK but if you want to add this, great interview she did today!



Quotes:



"I thought Hillary was going to win this year, and it just hurt so badly when she didn't. "I know that it hurt my child so much as a 10-year-old, and it really made me think, 'Oh, we have a lot … a long way to go as women.' "



"We have to raise our girls to be very strong, not just for themselves, but to open the doors for other people. Because as hard as we think we have it, there's so many women in the world that have it so much harder and we really need to be strong and help them. And help each other, so that strength is No. 1, and having a great education."



And also!







Edited at 2017-03-29 10:09 pm (UTC) OMG OP I HAVEN'T SEEN YOU ON HERE IN FOREVER BUT I KNEW IT WAS YOU BLESS! I've missed you! And flawless post ofc!ETA: I saw that Instagram post earlier with the coat and gasped out loud at how pretty she looks. Also IDK but if you want to add this, great interview she did today! https://soundcloud.com/siriusxmentertai nment/katie-holmes-tells-jenna-bush-hage r-about-her-wishes-for-her-daughter Quotes:"I thought Hillary was going to win this year, and it just hurt so badly when she didn't. "I know that it hurt my child so much as a 10-year-old, and it really made me think, 'Oh, we have a lot … a long way to go as women.' ""We have to raise our girls to be very strong, not just for themselves, but to open the doors for other people. Because as hard as we think we have it, there's so many women in the world that have it so much harder and we really need to be strong and help them. And help each other, so that strength is No. 1, and having a great education."And also! Reply

Thread

Link





ty for your contribution to this post bb *_*



GIRL YES I REMEMBER MAKING 29075083234 KATIE ICONS CAUSE YOU INSPIRE ME, truly my best work and I still have your "you make me feel Holmes sweet Holmes on ONTD" Valenstans card from years back <3 BLESSty for your contribution to this post bb *_* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YESSSS I remember, her in the orange/peach dress with that haircut that no lie inspired me to get the same cut in 2008 hahaha. How have you been!? What have you been up to?



Omfg in another universe I would ship Katie and Jimmy, ngl. I remember when they played Drew Barrymore and Tom Green in an SNL sketch from 2001, bless. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sis! Sorry this is OT but you're from Orlando right? I'm visiting next week and I needed a bit of advise. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's OK yes I am! Where are you staying, what are you here for, etc.? I got you! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A friend of mine is flying in from LA to visit and we're gonna be there for a day and a half. We definitely don't wanna do any theme parks so what would you recommend for girls that just wanna have fun and drink? I'm staying near all the International Dr. hotels. I know there's a brewing house and a vineyard that offers free tours ~40mins away but that's about it D:





edit: Also I just realized you might've been the one that gave me advise when I said I was visiting NOLA lolol



Edited at 2017-03-30 12:54 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL I probably was! I hope you found the NOLA stuff useful! ♥



Damn, I-Drive is so touristy and crazy, I was going to direct you to downtown - it's so much better. There are a few places over there that are pretty cool though.



My advice is going to be dependent on whether you have a car/are willing to take an Uber downtown haha. The drive is probably about 20-30 minutes depending on traffic? LMK and I'll tailor my recs to that! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think the hotel I booked isn't on international dr.? It's 2-3 streets over and a little south of the 528. Yeahh ugh I tried to find hotels downtown but the only one my friend was ok with was the Grand Bohemian but I wasn't willing to spend $400+ a night. I'm bringing my car up from Tampa but I was hoping I could avoid driving so that I wouldn't have to avoid alcohol loll. Would ubering downtown be expensive?





edit: I just checked, we're staying veryy close to international drive, a little south of sea world



Edited at 2017-03-30 01:10 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Ubering downtown wouldn't be that bad I don't think but if you're doing it on a Saturday night you might hit surge pricing. It's worth it IMO. Here's a fare estimator - I did it from Sea World to Grand Bo and it was like $13-$17!



I'd definitely recommend doing that. Tbh you'll save on parking cost that way and drinks and shit are a lot cheaper in that area anyway.



There's so so much downtown. My fave new bar is called Joysticks Orlando. No cover, they open at 8, super cute vintage videogame bar with the most creative drinks! Herman's Loan Office and Hanson's Shoe Repair are both run by our fave bartender ever, Rene. A little swanky, a little $ (drinks are $12), so we usually have one drink there (and Hanson's is literally across from Joysticks). Harp & Celt is an Irish restaurant/pub we really love if that's more your style.



If you want to do dinner, I suggest Ceviche (but I think you guys have one in St. Pete right? If you pick this, get the red sangria and the patatas bravas fo sho) or Dovecote, which is an amazing French restaurant inside the Bank of America building. If you're going on a Saturday night, you could make a reservation at Hamburger Mary's for their drag show, it's a lot of fun. It's cheaper/more casual than the aforementioned places!



If you're definitely not going to stray from I-Drive, the only stuff I really have tried over there and been blown away by is Maggiano's (Italian restaurant), O'Shuck's (Irish pub/karaoke bar, it's a lot of fun), Nile Ethiopian restaurant, Howl at the Moon (awesome piano bar but there's always a cover and we always spend too much money lol but worth a trip for sure), and Café Tu Tu Tango for drinks. Oh and Cuba Libre, my husband and I went there for our first date actually! Check who is going to be at the Improv too.



You can always just go to CityWalk at Universal or Disney Springs too. Those are about equidistant from Sea World I believe (closer than downtown), and there's a ton of stuff to do. Just prepare for crowds anywhere in the attractions area. If you go to CityWalk, go to the Chocolate Emporium for dinner. They don't take reservations but if you're there on a weeknight and there's only two of you it shouldn't be TOO bad, but regardless, it's worth the wait. And weight. Hahaha.



I rambled, omg. I'll add more if I think of anything! When are you coming? (J/K I can't read, you wrote next week - have fun bb!)



Edited at 2017-03-30 01:22 am (UTC) Grand Bohemian is amazing. I haven't stayed there because I live here LOL and I lived downtown for four years but that's an awesome hotel. If you do go downtown, get a drink at their piano lounge (the Bosendorfer Lounge).Ubering downtown wouldn't be that bad I don't think but if you're doing it on a Saturday night you might hit surge pricing. It's worth it IMO. Here's a fare estimator - I did it from Sea World to Grand Bo and it was like $13-$17! http://uberestimate.com/ I'd definitely recommend doing that. Tbh you'll save on parking cost that way and drinks and shit are a lot cheaper in that area anyway.There's so so much downtown. My fave new bar is called Joysticks Orlando. No cover, they open at 8, super cute vintage videogame bar with the most creative drinks! Herman's Loan Office and Hanson's Shoe Repair are both run by our fave bartender ever, Rene. A little swanky, a little $ (drinks are $12), so we usually have one drink there (and Hanson's is literally across from Joysticks). Harp & Celt is an Irish restaurant/pub we really love if that's more your style.If you want to do dinner, I suggest Ceviche (but I think you guys have one in St. Pete right? If you pick this, get the red sangria and the patatas bravas fo sho) or Dovecote, which is an amazing French restaurant inside the Bank of America building. If you're going on a Saturday night, you could make a reservation at Hamburger Mary's for their drag show, it's a lot of fun. It's cheaper/more casual than the aforementioned places!If you're definitely not going to stray from I-Drive, the only stuff I really have tried over there and been blown away by is Maggiano's (Italian restaurant), O'Shuck's (Irish pub/karaoke bar, it's a lot of fun), Nile Ethiopian restaurant, Howl at the Moon (awesome piano bar but there's always a cover and we always spend too much money lol but worth a trip for sure), and Café Tu Tu Tango for drinks. Oh and Cuba Libre, my husband and I went there for our first date actually! Check who is going to be at the Improv too.You can always just go to CityWalk at Universal or Disney Springs too. Those are about equidistant from Sea World I believe (closer than downtown), and there's a ton of stuff to do. Just prepare for crowds anywhere in the attractions area. If you go to CityWalk, go to the Chocolate Emporium for dinner. They don't take reservations but if you're there on a weeknight and there's only two of you it shouldn't be TOO bad, but regardless, it's worth the wait. And weight. Hahaha.I rambled, omg. I'll add more if I think of anything! When are you coming? (J/K I can't read, you wrote next week - have fun bb!) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg THANK YOU! This is soo helpful. We'll definitely check out those downtown spots and hit up International Dr. if we have time. But most likely we'lll probably just head downtown and stay there. We're actually gonna be there on a weekday so hopefully uber will be cheaper. And yeah, I feel like if I drive downtown then it'll just get annoying af. I wish we could stay at the Grand Bohemian but this is such a last min little trip, it wouldn't make sense to drop that kinda cash 😭 Would you happen to know anything about any of the hotels on International drive? I realize since ur local you probably don't 😅







Also what would you recommend for day time? Are there any roads with cafes and bars? Or idk what do people do during day time besides the parks and shopping??





edit: Also what would you recommend for a night time restaurant that's "happening" as my friend likes to say? I think she wants some place nice with good food + drinks, it doesn't matter if it's a little expensive as long as main course isn't crazy like $40 or something.



Edited at 2017-03-30 01:30 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





There's also the Great Escape Room! I did it for my birthday last year and it's awesome, it's right next to Harp & Celt:



I have two more downtown recs for nighttime lol. The first is Sideshow, it's a bar on Wall Street that's decorated like a traveling sideshow/circus and it's creepy/amazing as fuck. Pay $5 and you spin a huge wheel on the wall and take whatever shot it lands on. It's my fave first drink of the night.



And the second is drunk 2 a.m. food: arepas at a food truck on Washington between Orange and Magnolia. I had to ask my husband for the location lolol. Google tells me 53 E. Washington St., El Arepaso de Orlando! Cheap and the best thing you will ever eat, especially after drinking.



JFC I've been here too long. D: For the ~happening~ dinner spot, Ceviche for sure. Tapas all day err day, and the only better red sangria I've had is at the Columbia in St. Augustine (and I've had a lot lol). There's the Orlando History Center and a couple of art galleries too!



Edited at 2017-03-30 01:36 am (UTC) Yes sis go downtown and stay there! Lol. Weekdays are the best, it'll be way less crowded. You're right, I know nothing about I-Drive hotels lol sorry. xD Daytime downtown is fun too, there's the Eola Wine Company, right on the lake. Dexter's in Thornton Park is a really good restaurant for brunch and lunch but I think they only do brunch on the weekends. There are bars everywhere downtown, but I'd definitely recommend Lake Eola Wine for day drinking (they open at 3 on weekdays). I'd have the Uber drop you in Thornton Park during the daytime, and just wear shoes you can walk in. Lake Eola is nearby, and then the fun night stuff continues in that direction.There's also the Great Escape Room! I did it for my birthday last year and it's awesome, it's right next to Harp & Celt: http://www.thegreatescaperoom.com/flori da/orlando/ I have two more downtown recs for nighttime lol. The first is Sideshow, it's a bar on Wall Street that's decorated like a traveling sideshow/circus and it's creepy/amazing as fuck. Pay $5 and you spin a huge wheel on the wall and take whatever shot it lands on. It's my fave first drink of the night.And the second is drunk 2 a.m. food: arepas at a food truck on Washington between Orange and Magnolia. I had to ask my husband for the location lolol. Google tells me 53 E. Washington St., El Arepaso de Orlando! Cheap and the best thing you will ever eat, especially after drinking.JFC I've been here too long. D: For the ~happening~ dinner spot, Ceviche for sure. Tapas all day err day, and the only better red sangria I've had is at the Columbia in St. Augustine (and I've had a lot lol). There's the Orlando History Center and a couple of art galleries too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







https://www.tripadvisor.com/Hotel_Revie w-g34515-d87892-Reviews-or10-Courtyard_O rlando_Downtown-Orlando_Florida.html#REV IEWS Thank you so much, seriously, this has helped a LOT! We'll def check out Eola Wine Company, it sounds fun! I have one lasttt question, is this hotel in a bad area? Are there any areas to avoid in Orlando? I remember u saying NOLA has a lot of spots to avoid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That area is totally fine and it's right next to I-4, it's just not walking distance to anything good/the stuff downtown. Definitely a cheap and quick Uber ride though! :o)



Oh and actually! It's kind of close to Orange Ave where it starts to turn into College Park area. That's the hipster side of town lol. The Hammered Lamb is great for brunch but only on weekends womp. BackHaus German bakery right there is A+. A little further down is Rock and Roll Heaven, which is a funky retro record shop, and White Wolf Café, which I HIGHLY recommend for either breakfast or lunch. I think Rachael Ray featured it on one of her shows back in the day lol. I went there for breakfast the day before my wedding. It's extremely good. There are a couple antique shops around there too. And a cool bar called The Imperial but I doubt they're open during the day.



If you do venture further into College Park, like along Edgewater Drive (super short drive from downtown, especially that Marriott), that's mega hipster town. Infusion Tea is really good, and if you want to get a mani/pedi I could not recommend Nails by Mercede higher. She did my wedding. Free wine and the best service and great prices.



OK I'm done lolol I could go on forever, I need to get out of this town but I can't, I love it so much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sis you're amazinggg. I logged off for an hour and the prices for that downtown hotel went up by like $60/night since I last checked lolol. We decided to just stick with the nicer hotel we got for around the same price on International Drive and Uber downtown. Thank you so much! I bookmarked all the places you recced on google maps! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's been my queen ever since Dawson's Creek. ❤ Reply

Thread

Link

baby suri is so big! Reply

Thread

Link

OMG Suri <3 <3 <3 Reply

Thread

Link

she's so beautiful. love the ponytail look on her Reply

Thread

Link

Remember that user who was obsessed with Suri, whatever happened to her? Reply

Thread

Link

Suri is absolutely adorable, she just looks like a normal, happy kid. I <3 Katie, she's a Queen. Reply

Thread

Link

She seems really sweet from her instagram~ Reply

Thread

Link

She really does Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've always thought katie was gorgeous! Reply

Thread

Link

Is she still with Jamie?

SUri IS tall.

Good for her. The master of no teeth show smile, she's the best. Reply

Thread

Link

She continues to be cute. Reply

Thread

Link

Is she still with Jamie Foxx? You never see them together, ever. Reply

Thread

Link

she's always been v pretty imo. also i love that coat. Reply

Thread

Link

Where can I watch this miniseries? Reply

Thread

Link

Whoa. For being melanin deficient she looks great for her age. She's barely aged. Reply

Thread

Link

I still remember the posts on her claiming it was a fake bump. Probably among the earliest posts I remember here. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao the pillow watch posts! I remember those. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so confused! I could've sworn this came out like 3 years ago. Reply

Thread

Link

right? that's what i thought too! maybe it just got shelved. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Its kind of like a second season mini series to the one she did a couple years ago. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

suri is beautiful Reply

Thread

Link

so when are her and jamie fox going to go public Reply

Thread

Link

Wow, she's big now. I still think of Suri as a toddler lol Anyway, who are the 2 guys, Katie's brothers? Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so glad she got out of that cult and is thriving. Reply

Thread

Link