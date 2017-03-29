Katie Holmes Roundup
Katie Holmes has been a busy little bee this month; she premiered her new 4-episode miniseries The Kennedys: After Camelot, where she plays Jackie Kennedy, alongside Matthew Perry (Ted Kennedy). The show is based on the book After Camelot: A Personal History of the Kennedy Family 1968 to the Present by J. Randy Taraborrelli, and is a follow-up to the 2011 miniseries The Kennedys. Katie made her directorial debut last year with the drama All We Had, and has directed an episode of TK:AC.
She's all smiles these days, and has even been sharing some photos of Suri Cruise on her Instagram, where the two look nearly identical <3. Suri used to be photographed constantly and stamped all over the tabloids, even earning her own tag here on ONTD, but Katie has been keeping her daughter out of the public eye since her infamous split with Tom Cruise in 2012. So seeing Suri is more like a treat now.
Love these sweethearts who inspire me with all of their accomplishments and beautiful hearts and for bringing so much light to all of our lives! 💕🎀💕 #lalaland #losangeles #family #love #ontopoftheworld #followyourdreams
Here's Katie promoting TK:AC on Good Morning America today (March 29). She says she 'draws so much inspiration' from Jackie Kennedy;
“I draw so much inspiration from her; how she influenced style, how she influenced bringing so much to the White House when she was there. So many artists were supported by her and definitely with everything she went through, she was so focused on keeping her children safe, protected and loved and really fulfilling their own dreams and she had such an elegance.”
And some more thanks to champagnexdream <3
Katie Holmes tells Jenna Bush Hager about her wishes for her daughter on SoundCloud [here]:
"I thought Hillary was going to win this year, and it just hurt so badly when she didn't. I know that it hurt my child so much as a 10-year-old, and it really made me think, 'Oh, we have a lot … a long way to go as women.' "
"We have to raise our girls to be very strong, not just for themselves, but to open the doors for other people. Because as hard as we think we have it, there's so many women in the world that have it so much harder and we really need to be strong and help them. And help each other, so that strength is No. 1, and having a great education."
ETA: I'm so glad her dad is a divorce attorney.
And same, her escape from Tom was really something :)
I was on vacation at the time when the divorce news broke and I turned to my husband (then bf) at the time and was like OMG MARTIN HOLMES COMING THROUGH and he was like da fuq? (Like I said, '98.)
ETA: I saw that Instagram post earlier with the coat and gasped out loud at how pretty she looks. Also IDK but if you want to add this, great interview she did today! https://soundcloud.com/siriusxmentertai
Quotes:
And also!
ty for your contribution to this post bb *_*
Omfg in another universe I would ship Katie and Jimmy, ngl. I remember when they played Drew Barrymore and Tom Green in an SNL sketch from 2001, bless.
edit: Also I just realized you might've been the one that gave me advise when I said I was visiting NOLA lolol
Damn, I-Drive is so touristy and crazy, I was going to direct you to downtown - it's so much better. There are a few places over there that are pretty cool though.
My advice is going to be dependent on whether you have a car/are willing to take an Uber downtown haha. The drive is probably about 20-30 minutes depending on traffic? LMK and I'll tailor my recs to that!
edit: I just checked, we're staying veryy close to international drive, a little south of sea world
Ubering downtown wouldn't be that bad I don't think but if you're doing it on a Saturday night you might hit surge pricing. It's worth it IMO. Here's a fare estimator - I did it from Sea World to Grand Bo and it was like $13-$17! http://uberestimate.com/
I'd definitely recommend doing that. Tbh you'll save on parking cost that way and drinks and shit are a lot cheaper in that area anyway.
There's so so much downtown. My fave new bar is called Joysticks Orlando. No cover, they open at 8, super cute vintage videogame bar with the most creative drinks! Herman's Loan Office and Hanson's Shoe Repair are both run by our fave bartender ever, Rene. A little swanky, a little $ (drinks are $12), so we usually have one drink there (and Hanson's is literally across from Joysticks). Harp & Celt is an Irish restaurant/pub we really love if that's more your style.
If you want to do dinner, I suggest Ceviche (but I think you guys have one in St. Pete right? If you pick this, get the red sangria and the patatas bravas fo sho) or Dovecote, which is an amazing French restaurant inside the Bank of America building. If you're going on a Saturday night, you could make a reservation at Hamburger Mary's for their drag show, it's a lot of fun. It's cheaper/more casual than the aforementioned places!
If you're definitely not going to stray from I-Drive, the only stuff I really have tried over there and been blown away by is Maggiano's (Italian restaurant), O'Shuck's (Irish pub/karaoke bar, it's a lot of fun), Nile Ethiopian restaurant, Howl at the Moon (awesome piano bar but there's always a cover and we always spend too much money lol but worth a trip for sure), and Café Tu Tu Tango for drinks. Oh and Cuba Libre, my husband and I went there for our first date actually! Check who is going to be at the Improv too.
You can always just go to CityWalk at Universal or Disney Springs too. Those are about equidistant from Sea World I believe (closer than downtown), and there's a ton of stuff to do. Just prepare for crowds anywhere in the attractions area. If you go to CityWalk, go to the Chocolate Emporium for dinner. They don't take reservations but if you're there on a weeknight and there's only two of you it shouldn't be TOO bad, but regardless, it's worth the wait. And weight. Hahaha.
I rambled, omg. I'll add more if I think of anything! When are you coming? (J/K I can't read, you wrote next week - have fun bb!)
Also what would you recommend for day time? Are there any roads with cafes and bars? Or idk what do people do during day time besides the parks and shopping??
edit: Also what would you recommend for a night time restaurant that's "happening" as my friend likes to say? I think she wants some place nice with good food + drinks, it doesn't matter if it's a little expensive as long as main course isn't crazy like $40 or something.
Edited at 2017-03-30 01:30 am (UTC)
There's also the Great Escape Room! I did it for my birthday last year and it's awesome, it's right next to Harp & Celt: http://www.thegreatescaperoom.com/flori
I have two more downtown recs for nighttime lol. The first is Sideshow, it's a bar on Wall Street that's decorated like a traveling sideshow/circus and it's creepy/amazing as fuck. Pay $5 and you spin a huge wheel on the wall and take whatever shot it lands on. It's my fave first drink of the night.
And the second is drunk 2 a.m. food: arepas at a food truck on Washington between Orange and Magnolia. I had to ask my husband for the location lolol. Google tells me 53 E. Washington St., El Arepaso de Orlando! Cheap and the best thing you will ever eat, especially after drinking.
JFC I've been here too long. D: For the ~happening~ dinner spot, Ceviche for sure. Tapas all day err day, and the only better red sangria I've had is at the Columbia in St. Augustine (and I've had a lot lol). There's the Orlando History Center and a couple of art galleries too!
https://www.tripadvisor.com/Hotel_Revie
Oh and actually! It's kind of close to Orange Ave where it starts to turn into College Park area. That's the hipster side of town lol. The Hammered Lamb is great for brunch but only on weekends womp. BackHaus German bakery right there is A+. A little further down is Rock and Roll Heaven, which is a funky retro record shop, and White Wolf Café, which I HIGHLY recommend for either breakfast or lunch. I think Rachael Ray featured it on one of her shows back in the day lol. I went there for breakfast the day before my wedding. It's extremely good. There are a couple antique shops around there too. And a cool bar called The Imperial but I doubt they're open during the day.
If you do venture further into College Park, like along Edgewater Drive (super short drive from downtown, especially that Marriott), that's mega hipster town. Infusion Tea is really good, and if you want to get a mani/pedi I could not recommend Nails by Mercede higher. She did my wedding. Free wine and the best service and great prices.
OK I'm done lolol I could go on forever, I need to get out of this town but I can't, I love it so much.
SUri IS tall.
Good for her. The master of no teeth show smile, she's the best.