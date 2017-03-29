I have not seen a terrible christian movie and yet I feel like I would probably love them. any recs?



sidenote, are there any jewish equivalents? I would love those for sure. Reply

Thread

Link





to whet your appetite, here's a trailer:





if anti-gay is more your thing, then there's ray comfort's audacity:





and, ofc, the first god's not dead is a modern classic. ummmm did you not read my note? pamela's prayer! you can watch the whole movie here to whet your appetite, here's a trailer:if anti-gay is more your thing, then there's ray comfort's audacity:and, ofc, the first god's not dead is a modern classic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao I meant any recs other than that sry. I know what I'm doing tomorrow, so ty for the links! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The "Audacity" trailer is painful. What does he tell them that they all then agree makes sense? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're all cheesy, but I recommend A Thief in the Night which is about the rapture, and it's from the 70s so that just makes it better Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

God's not dead is a classic. I can't remember that one where the 40 year old dude with a 2009 justin bieber haircut who is such a nice christian and doesn't have sex on the first date blah blah blah, anyone know? Reply

Thread

Link

lol old-fashioned?



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's way too cute for him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ty Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought it was funny how this came out the same day as Fifty Shades, lol.

seriously, she's like 20 years younger than him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like that we're supposed to believe he's fresh outta college Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO I remember once this guy asked my brother if he had seen God's Not Dead and recommended it to him because my brother was studying biomed engineering. What the hell... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't know Scientologists were allowed to appear in Christian movies Reply

Thread

Link

money is money, they want their dues. She better be in anything she can get.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wrong post!



Edited at 2017-03-29 10:03 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

A THIEF IN THE NIGHT



Left Behing ain't got shit on this movie! Mostly because it doesn't have this stupid catchy song



ETA: goddamn, sorry about how big it is







Edited at 2017-03-29 10:11 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lol wtf did I just watch?? That promo is a mess and doesn't tell you shit.



I'm totally watching this movie tomorrow tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YESS!! ha, I linked the whole movie up in the first comments Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow, I understood none of that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

is...is that the girl from Swimfan? Has her career truly come to this? Reply

Thread

Link

the unexpected bar mitzvah, but...







oh no, this doesn't look anti-semitic at all~ i've never watched, but...oh no, this doesn't look anti-semitic at all~ Reply

Thread

Link

People like Erica's character just make me depressed tbh Reply

Thread

Link

That guy looks like a knockoff Billy Crudup. Swimfan is a scientologist, they're allowed to do movies like this? Reply

Thread

Link

lol I thought the same thing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they need money to pay back the church Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

do people actually see these stupid movies? Reply

Thread

Link

Let's watch one in a ffaf post tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yesssssss Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah, that could be fun, let's find a really shitty one Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't force myself to watch more than the trailers, so I guess I'm not really going to vote, but there was one I saw a trailer for called "Yellow Day" that was filmed partially at my (Jesuit Catholic) college, so I'll vote for that. It looked pretty awful. Reply

Thread

Link

I came into this post ready to rage, these kinds of movies (like God's not dead) fill me with so much sadistic rage. But this just looks boring? Reply

Thread

Link

it does & the trailer come out a month ago & afaik no one cares about it (i.e. it's not going to be the next god's not dead or the shack). but i just wanted an excuse to talk about terrible christian pop culture. feel free to talk shit about rightwing evangelicals in general~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is that Trump's doctor? Also, is that FAYE DUNAWAY? Bitch, why? Reply

Thread

Link