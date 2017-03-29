I've heard that movie is terrible.



I played with Ouija boards a lot growing up it was kind of a slumber party / Halloween staple. The time that sticks out the most in my mind was at a friend's sleepover in like elementary school. One of the girls asked what she was going to be when she grew up and it spelled out "DEAD" and she got hysterical and would not calm down so her mom had to come pick her up. Reply

Dude if I were that girl I'd be constantly watching my back for the rest of my life like "It Follows". Fuuuuuuck. Reply

NNNN omg Reply

Damn, which one of you had it out for the girl? Reply

i actually really liked it tbh its a slow burner but worth it imo Reply

I watched it last night and I liked it, oop ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ It's a very slow and quiet kind of movie, but I preferred it to the director's other more recent movie I Am The Pretty Thing That Lives in the House.



lol @ your story though. Reply

I'm not religious or particularly believe in ghosts and spirits. But I don't mess with this stuff, just in case. Reply

Am I crazy or did this movie come out a year ago but they are just promoting it now? I only did one of these once at a friend's house and we heard a loud thump upstairs and it scared us to death and we stopped lol Also my Mom is really religious and wouldn't let it in the house.



Edited at 2017-03-29 08:48 pm (UTC) Reply

I think it screened at festivals, was terrible and shelved, then it leaked online and now it's being released in theatres? Reply

Yeah that could be it. I think it streamed online different places too. Reply

it actually was very well received at festivals (70% on RT: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_bl ackcoats_daughter ) but yes was shelved for a year Reply

It's been online for months, lol Reply

I downloaded it months ago. It was all right, but I wouldn't rewatch it. Still better than the director's other horror movie from last year (I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House). Reply

It came out on like European Netflixes under the name "February" a looong time ago and apparently got delayed in the states by some legal trouble



When we were kids, my cousins and I bought an Ouija board at a garage sale and our parents got so mad and they made us take it back lmao



Edited at 2017-03-29 08:47 pm (UTC) Reply

I played it once. I was moving it around and then screaming "oh my god are you moving it? I'm not moving it. no seriously are you moving it?" over and over and my friend got all freaked out. smh Reply

This movie was a total disappointment...as for the OP's question HELL NO. Reply

When I was younger I played w a Ouija board in a tent in my cousin's front yard. My aunt tied fishing line to her wind chimes so my uncle could pull them from inside & she went so far as to get her friends to paint their faces & slowly walk into the yard to scare the shit out of us. Just imagine a gaggle of 13 year old girls screaming & running around like chickens with their heads cut off.



I think that night took 5 years off my life tbh



Edited at 2017-03-29 08:52 pm (UTC) Reply

lmfao your aunt and uncle are actual trolls Reply

lmao they're little shits! Reply

Have you ever played with a ouija board?



i had one when i was younger and we played with it once. after the first time, i got this weird feeling and hid it in the closet. then threw it in the trash. then the feeling went away. never touching one again. Reply

I remember "playing" and Oujia thing during a volleyball lockout I had in 7th grade. Apparently some girl's dead grandma was racist and said they wouldn't be told things until I left.



White people ain't shit even in the grave. Reply

Lmfao Reply

lmfaooooo Reply

i cant breathe Reply

Omgggggg Reply

Ew what assholes

Should've told grandma to stfu Reply

What is this about leaving a salt offering? I have a friend w/ a spirit in his room. Reply

Season one of Supernatural will teach all about salt and it's magical uses. Reply

omg thank you <3 Reply

Ghosts need electrolytes too Reply

I've never played with one and I don't think I ever will!



Ouija: Origin of Evil was such a good and creepy movie.



Edited at 2017-03-29 08:52 pm (UTC) Reply

I have never played with a ouija board, would never play, and I would never be in the same house where people are playing with it lmao you can never be too safe. Reply

aw yesterdays creepy post didnt go so well



i had fun tho i miss creepy posts we should have them more often. where did they go?! Reply

I fucking miss creepy posts so much. I used to stay up late reading the most fascinating/terrifying stuff from you guys back in the day. Bring 'em back! Reply

theres some good stuff in the yesterday one if you havent read it yet! you have to scroll though a few boring wet blanket comments but everyone else was sharing ghost stories...it was fun



and ia, we should bring them back! Reply

I was hoping it would provide me new links to stories I haven't read yet :/ Plus I love reading everyone's creepy experiences ugh Reply

I don't believe in anything at all but even I thought that post was kind of a let down! Reply

there were some comments/links in ~old~ creepy posts/true crime posts that were p scary and could probably keep me up at night if i think too much about them lol Reply

OOPS WRONG POST



Edited at 2017-03-29 08:56 pm (UTC) Reply

ive never played with a ouija board they're not really a thing in greece but they sound creepy as heck. once i movedto the uk I had a friend who was really into wicca and magik and stuff and she was DEAD SET SERIOUS that we should never do anything of that sort lmao it was kind of funny how earnest she was Reply

