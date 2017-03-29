Emma Roberts, Kiernan Shipka & Lucy Boynton Try To Summon Spirits | Vanity Fair
Emma Roberts, Kiernan Shipka, and Lucy Boynton try to summon spirits with a Ouija Board. The three actresses are starring in "The Blackcoat's Daughter" which opens in select theaters and on demand on March 31st.
Have you ever played with a ouija board??
I played with Ouija boards a lot growing up it was kind of a slumber party / Halloween staple. The time that sticks out the most in my mind was at a friend's sleepover in like elementary school. One of the girls asked what she was going to be when she grew up and it spelled out "DEAD" and she got hysterical and would not calm down so her mom had to come pick her up.
lol @ your story though.
I think that night took 5 years off my life tbh
i had one when i was younger and we played with it once. after the first time, i got this weird feeling and hid it in the closet. then threw it in the trash. then the feeling went away. never touching one again.
White people ain't shit even in the grave.
Should've told grandma to stfu
Ouija: Origin of Evil was such a good and creepy movie.
i had fun tho i miss creepy posts we should have them more often. where did they go?!
and ia, we should bring them back!
