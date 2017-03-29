The Who's Roger Daltrey says that even a dead dog could have beaten Hillary Clinton
The Who's Roger Daltrey: "Dead dog" would have beaten Clinton https://t.co/AsEp6MM1CG pic.twitter.com/CkDuCkBV2K— The Hill (@thehill) March 29, 2017
In a recent interview, The Who's Roger Daltrey said Democrats lost because they pushed Hillary Clinton as their candidate.
He said that even a dead dog could have beaten her in the election.
He also said that Donald Trump needs a haircut and that Brexit is the right thing to do.
Source: Twitter
okay
Edited at 2017-03-29 08:23 pm (UTC)
Men are so frightened of having a woman in a position of power, they will vote against their own self interest, for an unfit, unqualified buffoon who was proven to be a pathological liar months before the election.
But how do I really feel? All those drugs Roger Daltry did have fried his misogynist brain. He can fuck right off.
distinction ... it's a thing
Wh-oo
Wh-ooo
It's why they need to be stopped. Their opinions are not needed when everything has been catered to them all their lives anyhow.
fuck off arsehole
Correct.
The Who's Roger Daltrey said Democrats lost because they pushed Hillary Clinton as their candidate.
Incorrect. This isn't that fucking hard.
...yeah, not gonna take this guy's opinions seriously