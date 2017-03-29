Riverdale 1x08 Preview: The Outsiders
Fred's job is at risk so Archie gets his friends to help. Moose ends up getting fucked up by Southside Serpents so him and Archie decide to stupidly go to their biker bar ALONE to confront them (this episode also signals the return of Joaquin). Jughead's trying to keep his own serpent connection a secret. Meanwhile, Veronica wants to throw Polly a baby shower which will probably lead to an awesome slap fight between Penelope Blossom and Alice Cooper.
how did I fall so hard for this damn show?
kill archie
have cheryl and veronica hook up
let bughead be the one stable normal couple on any teen drama in the history of ever
fin
i know you like him but hes so!!!! useless!!! give him a plot give him a purpose give him anything i just don't want to hear any more about his goddamn music career oh my god
Or brushing off Jughead? I guess I get it, but there aren't really any other suspects at this point that would just randomly fuck up the construction site.
I just want more of him with Valerie, since she seems to bring out his best moments. TBH, I'm starting to get tired of the OTT praising of Bughead. I like Bughead on their own merit but the stans for them are starting to remind me of Olicity and Sterek stans, which is putting me off.
his storylines up until now have felt really separate from everyone else/the main mystery, like what do i care about his ed sheeran style singing career when there's a fucking murderer on the loose
maybe he'll become less boring the more involved he comes w/ everyone else and not his own side plots
I'm enjoying the show, but I don't have any ships. I'm just really into the overall plot arc with the mystery and some of the characters.
I can't wait for tomorrow so I can start inappropriately drooling over Jughead again.
But yeah, in general all their other references have been very short one liners
But lmao, I'm glad I wasn't drinking something because I would've done a spit take
threesome with the viper pls
viper?? i meant serpents. you know the hot one whose in a gang . WHATEVER
my bf better not ask me to go out for dinner tomorrow so i can stay and watch this
also i need a HQ version of this pic STAT
I did think that they pushed Betty/Jughead too quickly.
I hope Betty's mom is the killer. What a horrible parent. The actress can go work on the new Twin Peaks anyway.
Also I highly doubt that Alice Cooper is Jason's killer. It would be too obvious. I would like her to stick around only because I love Madchen, and there are moments where I can tell she genuinely loves her kids and I just want her to have some kind of redemption with them both. Maybe. Cheryl's mom is way worse anyway.