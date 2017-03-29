Eyeroll

Riverdale 1x08 Preview: The Outsiders



Fred's job is at risk so Archie gets his friends to help. Moose ends up getting fucked up by Southside Serpents so him and Archie decide to stupidly go to their biker bar ALONE to confront them (this episode also signals the return of Joaquin). Jughead's trying to keep his own serpent connection a secret. Meanwhile, Veronica wants to throw Polly a baby shower which will probably lead to an awesome slap fight between Penelope Blossom and Alice Cooper.

source
how did I fall so hard for this damn show?
Tagged: , ,