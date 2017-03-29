Riverdale 1x08 Preview: The Outsiders

things i want from this show:

kill archie

have cheryl and veronica hook up

let bughead be the one stable normal couple on any teen drama in the history of ever



mte to kill archie Reply

I am down with all of this, plus an episode where Betty goes dark again but this time with Jughead around because I'm trash. Reply

mte Reply

ONTD, I hate you for making me like this show. Reply

iawtc. my bff and i decided to watch the first ep as mostly a joke b/c ontd was all "it's gr8!!!" and we're bitter shrews who wanted to laugh @ it and now i guess we're stans idk my life doesn't make sense to me anymore Reply

deal with it Reply

Lol, yup. I went into the first episode like, "This is gonna be stupid! I don't care what ONTD says" and then I binge watched all 7 episodes in one day. Reply

You know you love it/us. Reply

I know she's an awful person in this show but I don't like seeing Madchen's sad face :( Reply

lmqaooo omg



i know you like him but hes so!!!! useless!!! give him a plot give him a purpose give him anything i just don't want to hear any more about his goddamn music career oh my god Reply

He's super cute, I wish they'd give him an interesting personality. Reply

His smile is adorable. <3 Reply

DEATH TO ARCHIE! Reply

ikr He's adorable! leave him alone people! Reply

He is such a Nice Guy™ stock character. Reply

dick move Archie Reply

Going to the Serpents with just Moose? I think that's more idiotic but lol after the sheriff showed some more of his incompetency last week, I guess I wouldn't bring the cops into it either. I wish Kevin was going with them though



Or brushing off Jughead? I guess I get it, but there aren't really any other suspects at this point that would just randomly fuck up the construction site. Reply

I've no issue with Archie. He's not mean-spirited though he's thoughtless and arrogant at times. He fits right in on a teen show.



I just want more of him with Valerie, since she seems to bring out his best moments. TBH, I'm starting to get tired of the OTT praising of Bughead. I like Bughead on their own merit but the stans for them are starting to remind me of Olicity and Sterek stans, which is putting me off.



Edited at 2017-03-29 08:23 pm (UTC) Reply

no he's not mean but he's boring and that's worse

his storylines up until now have felt really separate from everyone else/the main mystery, like what do i care about his ed sheeran style singing career when there's a fucking murderer on the loose

maybe he'll become less boring the more involved he comes w/ everyone else and not his own side plots Reply

That's probably a result of the writers having to sunset the Grundy stuff early. It sounds like they were really going to stretch that shit out but early super negative responses made them kill it except they then flailed on what to fill it with until they could tie him into the main plot. Reply

I'd really love to see more of him and Valerie before that relationship implodes too. Reply

I also think it may be kind of a ship that fizzles out early, I don't see them staying together for seasons.



I'm enjoying the show, but I don't have any ships. I'm just really into the overall plot arc with the mystery and some of the characters. Reply

This, him and Val seem better and more interesting than Betty and Jug. I guess I really don't like Betty as a character. Val seems really cool and confident so I think as you said she brings out Archie's better qualities. Reply

how old is Polly supposed to be? Reply

She's either 16 or 17 if she's supposed to be Betty's older sister. Reply

Are Betty and co. 15? I thought 16/17! Reply

by her looks, 30 Reply

Haven't watched since ep 5 and I like it and all but I was just thinking imagine if they made a gritty grim dark Sabrina the teenage witch spinoff how mess would that be? Reply

You mean how AMAZING would it be lol? I would live for it, especially if it's anything like AHS: Coven. I mean can you imagine what they could do with Hilda and Zelda?! The possibilities... Reply

I need the casting announcements for them. I would die if they got like Fairuza Balk as one of the aunts Reply

Oh I'd be ALL over it regardless of the quality lmao idc, but if it was well executed even better! I'd prefer it if it wasn't in the cw tho Reply

Archie is so GD boring but I live for K.J. and Cole's bromance.



I can't wait for tomorrow so I can start inappropriately drooling over Jughead again.



Edited at 2017-03-29 08:32 pm (UTC) Reply

I want all the occult stuff to be true, anyways im so happy its back tomorrow u_u ive missed it! Reply

There's definitely gotta be something to build up to Sabrina. Reply

Supposedly they cut out a conversation about Greendale witches in episode 7.



But yeah, in general all their other references have been very short one liners Reply

me too! it's definitely going to happen! Reply

I want Archie and the gay one to fuck Reply

I think he does too :P



But lmao, I'm glad I wasn't drinking something because I would've done a spit take Reply

now that would be interesting



threesome with the viper pls



viper?? i meant serpents. you know the hot one whose in a gang . WHATEVER



Edited at 2017-03-29 08:42 pm (UTC) Reply

I really need Joaquin and Kevin to reunite. They've probably had the steamiest makeout on the show Reply

I would ship this. Reply

YESSSS THE WAIT IS OVER! Reply

im too drunk for this post but I really do love this show and that might be embarrassing but idc it's a good show and I'm glad it exists rn because god damn it we deserve a little happiness!!! thank u cw for showing us something good!!! now don't fuck it up!!!!!!! Reply

Here's my theory: The person who killed Jason is ... FRED! They were in a relationship(!) and Jason got pregnant. Yes, that's right -- "Riverdale" will be the first show to include male pregnancy, because why not. One day, Fred was rocking out to one of Archie's shit-ass songs, and Jason told him he didn't like it, so Fred killed him! Then Fred took the unborn baby and put it in Polly, because if we're doing male pregnancy, we might as well ignore all biology. But Polly has a secret: She has herpes and Veronica's dad gave it to her! The season will end with Archie playing a song so horrible, the townspeople begin rioting. The last scene of the season is Riverdale burning to the ground! Reply

And then Sabrina and Salem show up and Salem's like "Talk about a welcome party". Reply

who is fred Reply

Archie's dad Reply

Archie's dad, lol. Sad Luke Perry Reply

Where's your kickstarter so we can film the fan version of this beautiful theory Reply

for jughead



my bf better not ask me to go out for dinner tomorrow so i can stay and watch this



also i need a HQ version of this pic STAT



aw theyre so qt together Reply

She is gorgeous, omw. Reply

YAS TY Reply

I have several unwatched episodes of Legion and The Americans, but I always find time to watch Riverdale every week.



I did think that they pushed Betty/Jughead too quickly.



I hope Betty's mom is the killer. What a horrible parent. The actress can go work on the new Twin Peaks anyway. Reply

Sounds like you've got your priorities straight tbh.



Also I highly doubt that Alice Cooper is Jason's killer. It would be too obvious. I would like her to stick around only because I love Madchen, and there are moments where I can tell she genuinely loves her kids and I just want her to have some kind of redemption with them both. Maybe. Cheryl's mom is way worse anyway. Reply

